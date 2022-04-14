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Top TikTok Meme Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the TikTok Meme sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Moo Deng
Moo Deng
MOODENG
$ 0.03552
-0.28%
-0.48%
-3.01%
$ 35.09M
$ 1.91M
2
Degen
Degen
DEGEN
$ 0.000911
+1.17%
-6.74%
-24.46%
$ 21.12M
$ 64.57M
3
Just a chill guy
Just a chill guy
CHILLGUY
$ 0.010889
-0.48%
-1.18%
-0.27%
$ 10.85M
$ 5.26M
4
Tung Tung Tung Sahur
Tung Tung Tung Sahur
TRIPLET
$ 0.0099429
+1.68%
-0.06%
-2.46%
$ 9.94M
$ 1.01M
5
The Official 67 Coin
The Official 67 Coin
67
$ 0.001959
-2.43%
+104.60%
+60.69%
$ 2.09M
$ 68.64M
6
RETARDIO
RETARDIO
RETARDIO
$ 0.00138254
-0.13%
-0.08%
-6.81%
$ 1.38M
$ 33.40K
7
Skibidi Toilet
Skibidi Toilet
SKBDI
$ 0.00472135
+0.07%
+0.02%
-2.56%
$ 353.48K
$ 636.76
8
splashing dog
splashing dog
SPLASHDOG
$ 7.596E-5
-13.14%
-13.90%
-2.10%
$ 72.94K
--
9
Biggie
Biggie
BIGGIE
$ 4.8472E-11
-0.38%
-0.30%
-0.80%
$ 48.47K
--
10
Tralalero Tralala
Tralalero Tralala
DOUBLET
$ 3.699E-5
+0.85%
+3.60%
-5.69%
$ 35.92K
--
11
SigmaGyattOhioFanumSkibidiGooner
SigmaGyattOhioFanumSkibidiGooner
RIZZ
$ 3.285E-5
0.00%
-1.80%
-1.47%
$ 30.97K
--
12
Andrea Von Speed
Andrea Von Speed
ANDREA
$ 3.007E-5
+0.23%
+10.40%
+12.62%
$ 30.07K
--
13
Manyu
Manyu
MANYU
$ 0.00000000487
+1.08%
+8.39%
+4.40%
--
$ 14.76T

Frequently Asked Questions

What are TikTok Meme tokens and why are they popular?
TikTok Meme tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 13 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $81.05M.
What is the best-performing TikTok Meme token right now?
Among TikTok Meme tokens tracked on MEXC, 67 has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 104.60% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many TikTok Meme tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 13 TikTok Meme tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular TikTok Meme tokens include MOODENG, DEGEN, CHILLGUY. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the TikTok Meme category?
The combined market capitalisation of all TikTok Meme tokens is approximately $81.05M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the TikTok Meme sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.