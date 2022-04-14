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Top Terra Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Terra Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,842.41
-0.01%
+0.92%
+1.85%
$ 7.55B
$ 1.32
2
WETH
WETH
WETH
$ 1,913.17
+0.16%
+0.00%
+1.24%
$ 4.25B
$ 267.16M
3
COSMOS
COSMOS
ATOM
$ 1.413
+0.64%
-0.14%
+0.43%
$ 724.89M
$ 420.60K
4
Injective
Injective
INJ
$ 4.067
-0.42%
-1.98%
-10.81%
$ 405.18M
$ 164.84K
5
Noble USDC
Noble USDC
USDC.N
$ 0.999735
+0.01%
0.00%
-0.23%
$ 112.83M
$ 89.45K
6
Monerium EUR emoney
Monerium EUR emoney
EURE
$ 1.16
0.00%
0.00%
+0.87%
$ 32.63M
$ 629.57K
7
Terra
Terra
LUNA
$ 0.04204
+0.45%
-1.13%
-3.87%
$ 29.79M
$ 2.20M
8
Eris Amplified Luna
Eris Amplified Luna
AMPLUNA
$ 0.093953
+0.88%
0.00%
-4.84%
$ 1.23M
$ 22.10K
9
Levana
Levana
LVN
$ 0.00046374
+1.61%
--
-10.63%
$ 371.86K
$ 16.37
10
Capa
Capa
CAPA
$ 0.00122897
+0.49%
+0.01%
-2.06%
$ 193.02K
$ 72.38
11
Astroport
Astroport
ASTRO
$ 0.00042601
+0.01%
+0.04%
-5.49%
$ 180.48K
$ 3.82K
12
ERIS Arbitrage LUNA
ERIS Arbitrage LUNA
ARBLUNA
$ 0.125419
+0.40%
+0.00%
-4.23%
$ 172.08K
$ 214.18
13
Lion DAO
Lion DAO
ROAR
$ 1.76274E-7
+0.74%
-1.20%
-4.97%
$ 157.45K
--
14
Solid
Solid
SOLID
$ 1.015
+0.10%
+0.02%
+2.85%
$ 65.24K
$ 637.63

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Terra Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Terra Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 14 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $13.11B.
What is the best-performing Terra Ecosystem token right now?
Among Terra Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, WBTC has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.92% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Terra Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 14 Terra Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Terra Ecosystem tokens include WBTC, WETH, ATOM. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Terra Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Terra Ecosystem tokens is approximately $13.11B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Terra Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.