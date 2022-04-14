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Top Telegram Apps Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Telegram Apps sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
FLOKI
FLOKI
FLOKI
$ 0.00002009
-0.05%
-0.99%
-1.62%
$ 192.36M
$ 3.94B
2
Data Network
Data Network
DATA
$ 0.1724
-0.46%
-4.54%
-13.88%
$ 61.47M
$ 773.89K
3
Audiera
Audiera
BEAT
$ 0.23201
-3.55%
-19.76%
-78.05%
$ 37.02M
$ 8.39M
4
Propy
Propy
PRO
$ 0.3227
-0.09%
-2.42%
-5.37%
$ 32.25M
$ 176.62K
5
Solayer
Solayer
LAYER
$ 0.05992
+0.15%
-1.83%
+1.15%
$ 27.36M
$ 915.97K
6
Gensyn
Gensyn
AI
$ 0.02023
-0.10%
-1.08%
-6.59%
$ 26.25M
$ 3.37M
7
Catizen
Catizen
CATI
$ 0.04773
-0.19%
-2.25%
+13.22%
$ 21.65M
$ 1.26M
8
ChainGPT
ChainGPT
CGPT
$ 0.019511
-0.12%
-1.43%
-4.97%
$ 18.16M
$ 3.30M
9
Infinex
Infinex
INX
$ 0.008347
+0.68%
+1.45%
+10.26%
$ 16.50M
$ 8.67M
10
Hypurr Fun
Hypurr Fun
HFUN
$ 15.36
0.00%
-0.01%
-3.70%
$ 15.29M
$ 27.91K
11
Banana Gun
Banana Gun
BANANA
$ 3.58
+0.22%
-1.87%
-3.35%
$ 14.34M
$ 18.10K
12
BounceBit
BounceBit
BB
$ 0.0112
+0.90%
+1.82%
-6.28%
$ 13.03M
$ 32.26M
13
Sonic SVM
Sonic SVM
SONIC
$ 0.0178
-0.39%
-2.91%
+0.28%
$ 11.86M
$ 3.21M
14
Hamster Kombat
Hamster Kombat
HMSTR
$ 0.0001746
-0.11%
-0.57%
-2.51%
$ 11.27M
$ 370.99M
15
Vultisig
Vultisig
VULT
$ 0.079979
+0.01%
--
-4.44%
$ 8.00M
$ 4.93K
16
Paal AI
Paal AI
PAAL
$ 0.004885
+0.10%
-0.97%
+1.24%
$ 4.89M
$ 12.02M
17
Altcoinist Token
Altcoinist Token
ALTT
$ 0.0148056
+0.92%
+0.22%
+27.47%
$ 3.63M
$ 34.03K
18
Major
Major
MAJOR
$ 0.04319
0.00%
-4.59%
-1.75%
$ 3.60M
$ 1.78M
19
Spectre AI
Spectre AI
SPECTRE
$ 0.298371
-0.05%
-0.02%
-5.11%
$ 2.98M
$ 6.53K
20
Dither
Dither
DITH
$ 0.02753079
+1.21%
+0.63%
+115.34%
$ 2.75M
$ 103.74K
21
$ 0.001474
-0.08%
+0.32%
+3.18%
$ 2.60M
$ 41.48M
22
PaLM AI
PaLM AI
PALMAI
$ 0.0335
0.00%
+3.40%
+3.72%
$ 2.58M
$ 3.54M
23
Mysterium
Mysterium
MYST
$ 0.11393
+0.22%
-1.03%
-4.02%
$ 2.28M
$ 297.78K
24
PX
PX
PX
$ 0.0118
0.00%
0.00%
-9.52%
$ 2.23M
$ 603.64K
25
Foxsy AI
Foxsy AI
FOXSY
$ 0.0016989
-0.38%
-1.77%
-0.76%
$ 1.91M
$ 14.45M
26
TokenFi
TokenFi
TOKEN
$ 0.001759
+0.06%
+3.72%
+0.34%
$ 1.76M
$ 36.05M
27
LibertAI
LibertAI
LTAI
$ 0.086634
0.00%
--
-1.60%
$ 1.53M
$ 243.44
28
GOATS
GOATS
GOATS
$ 6.697E-5
+0.01%
0.00%
-8.65%
$ 1.30M
--
29
CRONUS
CRONUS
CRONUS
$ 0.00110988
+0.01%
-0.01%
+5.96%
$ 1.11M
$ 332.57
30
AstraAI
AstraAI
ASTRAAI
$ 0.10964
-0.27%
+1.20%
-12.52%
$ 1.09M
$ 240.55K
31
HyperGPT
HyperGPT
HGPT
$ 0.0011372
0.00%
+1.35%
-2.77%
$ 1.06M
$ 94.71M
32
Fluxbot
Fluxbot
FLUXB
$ 0.00242356
0.00%
--
-0.36%
$ 1.04M
$ 10.36
33
xFUND
xFUND
XFUND
$ 74.97
+0.09%
+0.00%
+6.89%
$ 747.49K
$ 144.63
34
Tales X
Tales X
X
$ 0.004286
-0.60%
-19.07%
-40.26%
$ 642.45K
$ 11.07M
35
Unibot
Unibot
UNIBOT
$ 0.62161
+0.33%
-0.01%
-8.32%
$ 621.61K
$ 1.34K
36
Elympics
Elympics
ELP
$ 0.0003696
+0.23%
0.00%
+0.08%
$ 594.37K
$ 58.75K
37
Alphakek
Alphakek
AIKEK
$ 0.00208931
+0.15%
+0.00%
-1.75%
$ 495.85K
$ 288.80
38
JetTon Game
JetTon Game
JETTON
$ 0.02103
+0.10%
-1.73%
-4.15%
$ 422.57K
$ 3.16M
39
MemeFi
MemeFi
MEMEFI
$ 4.933E-5
+4.51%
+7.40%
-20.38%
$ 415.21K
--
40
Bad Idea AI
Bad Idea AI
BAD
$ 5.75601E-10
+0.02%
-13.50%
-14.15%
$ 394.16K
--
41
Vertus
Vertus
VERT
$ 0.0007089
-0.39%
-0.74%
-1.61%
$ 373.47K
$ 27.48M
42
Ballz of Steel
Ballz of Steel
BALLZ
$ 0.00036203
+0.01%
-0.01%
-0.65%
$ 362.03K
$ 11.27
43
BUILD
BUILD
BUILD
$ 0.01446019
-0.38%
-0.00%
-8.59%
$ 350.84K
$ 2.90
44
PunkCity
PunkCity
PUNK
$ 0.00615499
0.00%
-0.01%
-2.49%
$ 296.20K
$ 6.55
45
Bombie
Bombie
BOMB
$ 3.218E-5
+0.03%
-24.70%
+167.50%
$ 289.63K
--
46
AstraDex AI
AstraDex AI
ADEX
$ 0.01099593
0.00%
--
-1.40%
$ 229.81K
$ 1.35
47
SmartCredit
SmartCredit
SMARTCREDIT
$ 0.103928
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 214.52K
$ 2.67
48
LootBot
LootBot
LOOT
$ 0.03730581
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 213.48K
$ 5.22
49
RIP
RIP
RIP
$ 0.00020821
+0.26%
-0.05%
+58.15%
$ 204.61K
$ 954.57
50
TypeAI
TypeAI
TYPE
$ 0.02020207
0.00%
--
+12.63%
$ 202.02K
$ 142.08

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Telegram Apps tokens and why are they popular?
Telegram Apps tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 98 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $555.15M.
What is the best-performing Telegram Apps token right now?
Among Telegram Apps tokens tracked on MEXC, PAWS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 16.50% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Telegram Apps tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 98 Telegram Apps tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Telegram Apps tokens include FLOKI, DATA, BEAT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Telegram Apps category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Telegram Apps tokens is approximately $555.15M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Telegram Apps sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.