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Top Tap to Earn Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Tap to Earn sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Notcoin
Notcoin
NOT
$ 0.0003804
-0.26%
-2.86%
+5.06%
$ 37.79M
$ 181.76M
2
Catizen
Catizen
CATI
$ 0.04773
-0.19%
-2.25%
+13.22%
$ 21.65M
$ 1.26M
3
Hamster Kombat
Hamster Kombat
HMSTR
$ 0.0001746
-0.11%
-0.57%
-2.51%
$ 11.27M
$ 370.99M
4
MemeFi
MemeFi
MEMEFI
$ 4.933E-5
+4.51%
+7.40%
-20.38%
$ 415.21K
--
5
MECCA
MECCA
MEA
$ 8.494E-5
-3.39%
-9.30%
-70.34%
$ 249.16K
--
6
Bull
Bull
BULL
$ 0.0001336
+0.30%
-4.08%
+6.77%
$ 134.09K
$ 391.24M
7
WURK
WURK
WURK
$ 0.00011355
+0.09%
+0.01%
-5.52%
$ 113.51K
$ 576.18
8
Holdcoin
Holdcoin
HOLD
$ 6.72E-6
+0.15%
-3.20%
-44.28%
$ 67.15K
--
9
DoctorX
DoctorX
DRX
$ 1.5839E-7
+0.02%
+0.80%
+0.65%
$ 32.17K
--
10
Zoo
Zoo
ZOO
$ 8.9252E-8
+0.02%
-1.00%
+4.20%
$ 23.57K
--
11
MBD Financials
MBD Financials
MBD
$ 3.79534E-7
0.00%
-38.70%
0.00%
$ 12.55K
--
12
SOEX
SOEX
SOEX
$ 0.009666
-0.16%
+1.20%
-3.51%
--
$ 1.02M
13
Bityuan
Bityuan
BTY
$ 0.02212
0.00%
+1.84%
-17.06%
--
$ 276.27K
14
Roboton
Roboton
DCT
$ 0.005845
+0.09%
-0.15%
+0.07%
--
$ 4.41M
15
BCAT
BCAT
BCAT
$ 0.00004721
+0.13%
-3.41%
-21.85%
--
$ 1.31B

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Tap to Earn tokens and why are they popular?
Tap to Earn tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 15 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $71.76M.
What is the best-performing Tap to Earn token right now?
Among Tap to Earn tokens tracked on MEXC, MEMEFI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 7.40% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Tap to Earn tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 15 Tap to Earn tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Tap to Earn tokens include NOT, CATI, HMSTR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Tap to Earn category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Tap to Earn tokens is approximately $71.76M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Tap to Earn sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.