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Top Synthetic Asset Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Synthetic Asset sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Unity USD
Unity USD
UUSD
$ 0.999253
-0.06%
0.00%
-0.17%
$ 99.92M
$ 2.56M
2
Felix feUSD
Felix feUSD
FEUSD
$ 0.999582
+0.02%
+0.00%
+0.06%
$ 74.98M
$ 15.78K
3
Strata Senior USDe
Strata Senior USDe
SRUSDE
$ 1.029
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 56.07M
$ 206.65
4
Neutrl USD
Neutrl USD
NUSD
$ 0.998253
0.00%
--
-0.04%
$ 53.30M
$ 10.32K
5
Metronome Synth ETH
Metronome Synth ETH
MSETH
$ 1,378.09
+0.11%
+0.02%
+4.89%
$ 35.19M
$ 1.01M
6
Indigo Protocol iUSD
Indigo Protocol iUSD
IUSD
$ 0.981567
-0.85%
-0.01%
-0.24%
$ 9.35M
$ 6.58K
7
Strata Senior USDat
Strata Senior USDat
SRUSDAT
$ 1.023
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 4.23M
--
8
sETH
sETH
SETH
$ 318.87
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 3.69M
$ 1.15
9
HeLa USD
HeLa USD
HLUSD
$ 0.999191
0.00%
--
+0.01%
$ 1.80M
$ 1.37K
10
LeverUp MON
LeverUp MON
LVMON
$ 0.02107398
-0.73%
+0.04%
-4.13%
$ 1.61M
$ 18.94K
11
Strata Junior USDat
Strata Junior USDat
JRUSDAT
$ 0.415256
-0.38%
-0.00%
-2.47%
$ 1.53M
--
12
Strata Senior NUSD
Strata Senior NUSD
SRNUSD
$ 1.039
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.40M
--
13
Symbiosis SyBTC
Symbiosis SyBTC
SYBTC
$ 64,720
+0.02%
+0.01%
+2.13%
$ 1.03M
$ 2.00M
14
Strata Senior mHYPER
Strata Senior mHYPER
SRMHYPER
$ 1.026
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 624.02K
--
15
Strata Junior mHYPER
Strata Junior mHYPER
JRMHYPER
$ 1.038
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 534.19K
--
16
Strata Junior NUSD
Strata Junior NUSD
JRNUSD
$ 1.12
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 308.04K
--
17
sEUR
sEUR
SEUR
$ 0.01848619
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 18.39K
$ 0.92

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Synthetic Asset tokens and why are they popular?
Synthetic Asset tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 17 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $345.57M.
What is the best-performing Synthetic Asset token right now?
Among Synthetic Asset tokens tracked on MEXC, LVMON has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.04% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Synthetic Asset tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 17 Synthetic Asset tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Synthetic Asset tokens include UUSD, FEUSD, SRUSDE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Synthetic Asset category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Synthetic Asset tokens is approximately $345.57M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Synthetic Asset sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.