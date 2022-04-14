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Top Synthetic Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Synthetic sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
XMR1
XMR1
XMR1
$ 415.14
+0.02%
+0.01%
+5.20%
$ 444.87M
$ 5.26M
2
AWE Network
AWE Network
AWE
$ 0.05932
-0.59%
+0.29%
+0.92%
$ 115.30M
$ 987.38K
3
SNX
SNX
SNX
$ 0.1941
+0.05%
-2.37%
-3.39%
$ 66.77M
$ 385.72K
4
Metronome Synth ETH
Metronome Synth ETH
MSETH
$ 1,378.09
+0.11%
+0.02%
+4.89%
$ 35.19M
$ 1.01M
5
Metronome Synth USD
Metronome Synth USD
MSUSD
$ 0.709876
+0.06%
+0.01%
+2.24%
$ 30.08M
$ 2.05M
6
UMA
UMA
UMA
$ 0.3204
+0.06%
+0.50%
-2.38%
$ 29.05M
$ 173.24K
7
sETH
sETH
SETH
$ 318.87
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 3.69M
$ 1.15
8
Cryptex Finance
Cryptex Finance
CTX
$ 0.259088
+0.09%
0.00%
-2.36%
$ 2.42M
$ 604.40K
9
Indigo Protocol
Indigo Protocol
INDY
$ 0.085045
-0.68%
+0.04%
-0.17%
$ 1.63M
$ 2.18K
10
Offshift
Offshift
XFT
$ 0.050129
0.00%
--
-0.10%
$ 504.94K
$ 902.77
11
Jarvis
Jarvis
JARVIS
$ 0.01096227
+0.07%
+0.01%
+22.93%
$ 460.52K
$ 78.05
12
Mirror Protocol
Mirror Protocol
MIR
$ 0.00321188
+0.01%
-0.01%
+8.86%
$ 249.70K
$ 1.71K
13
Dafi Protocol
Dafi Protocol
DAFI
$ 9.534E-5
0.00%
+8.20%
+8.45%
$ 108.99K
--
14
Mettalex
Mettalex
MTLX
$ 0.02337169
0.00%
--
+0.67%
$ 94.95K
$ 2.48
15
Selenium
Selenium
SELE
$ 0.00767632
-0.30%
-0.00%
-3.65%
$ 48.05K
$ 47.71
16
Cyclo cyWETH
Cyclo cyWETH
CYWETH
$ 0.315398
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 33.12K
$ 1.16
17
Cyclo cysFLR
Cyclo cysFLR
CYSFLR
$ 0.090203
0.00%
+0.03%
+1.81%
$ 28.63K
$ 12.51
18
sEUR
sEUR
SEUR
$ 0.01848619
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 18.39K
$ 0.92

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Synthetic tokens and why are they popular?
Synthetic tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 18 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $730.55M.
What is the best-performing Synthetic token right now?
Among Synthetic tokens tracked on MEXC, DAFI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 8.20% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Synthetic tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 18 Synthetic tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Synthetic tokens include XMR1, AWE, SNX. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Synthetic category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Synthetic tokens is approximately $730.55M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Synthetic sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.