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Top Optimism Superchain Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Optimism Superchain Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Worldcoin
Worldcoin
WLD
$ 0,3259
+0,12%
-8,59%
-3,61%
$ 1,11B
$ 2,40M
2
OP
OP
OP
$ 0,08297
-0,07%
-1,52%
-7,20%
$ 178,03M
$ 855,75K
3
CELO
CELO
CELO
$ 0,05862
-0,19%
-1,90%
-5,37%
$ 35,20M
$ 1,01M
4
CyberConnect
CyberConnect
CYBER
$ 0,2899
-0,41%
-0,72%
-4,86%
$ 20,32M
$ 192,16K
5
Lisk
Lisk
LSK
$ 0,079223
+0,35%
+0,03%
-4,25%
$ 18,46M
$ 1,43M
6
Orderly Network
Orderly Network
ORDER
$ 0,0279
-0,36%
-1,41%
0,00%
$ 10,91M
$ 1,83M
7
Ancient8
Ancient8
A8
$ 0,004087
0,00%
-2,72%
-14,40%
$ 2,24M
$ 11,61M
8
Superseed
Superseed
SUPR
$ 8,873E-5
0,00%
-0,80%
-1,03%
$ 887,26K
--
9
Ethernity Chain
Ethernity Chain
ERN
$ 0,02513012
0,00%
+0,01%
-7,17%
$ 753,90K
$ 5,74
10
Mode
Mode
MODE
$ 4,056E-5
+1,88%
-2,00%
-1,96%
$ 313,68K
--
11
GameSwift
GameSwift
GSWIFT
$ 0,0003353
-0,07%
+0,04%
-6,51%
$ 156,92K
$ 112,16
12
Swan Chain
Swan Chain
SWAN
$ 0,00024354
0,00%
--
-4,26%
$ 96,05K
$ 1,00

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Optimism Superchain Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Optimism Superchain Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 12 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.38B.
What is the best-performing Optimism Superchain Ecosystem token right now?
Among Optimism Superchain Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, GSWIFT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.04% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Optimism Superchain Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 12 Optimism Superchain Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Optimism Superchain Ecosystem tokens include WLD, OP, CELO. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Optimism Superchain Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Optimism Superchain Ecosystem tokens is approximately $1.38B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Optimism Superchain Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.