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Top Sui Meme Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Sui Meme sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 3.285
-0.30%
-0.24%
-6.82%
$ 2.04B
$ 69.14K
2
Horizen
Horizen
ZEN
$ 3.923
-0.51%
-2.27%
-3.31%
$ 70.87M
$ 19.50K
3
WINK
WINK
WIN
$ 0.00003021
-0.07%
+0.50%
-3.91%
$ 30.01M
$ 1.87B
4
Sonic SVM
Sonic SVM
SONIC
$ 0.01785
-0.39%
-2.91%
+0.28%
$ 11.86M
$ 3.21M
5
Lofi
Lofi
LOFI
$ 0.003502
0.00%
-3.95%
-14.73%
$ 3.50M
$ 239.37K
6
Sudeng
Sudeng
HIPPO
$ 0.0001159
+0.61%
-4.32%
-6.95%
$ 1.15M
$ 457.31M
7
BLUB
BLUB
BLUB
$ 1.779E-9
+0.74%
-4.70%
-3.58%
$ 748.35K
--
8
MemeFi
MemeFi
MEMEFI
$ 4.933E-5
+4.51%
+7.40%
-20.38%
$ 415.21K
--
9
AXOL
AXOL
AXOL
$ 0.00037956
-0.17%
-0.06%
+1.94%
$ 379.56K
$ 1.01K
10
MANIFEST
MANIFEST
MANIFEST
$ 0.00044088
-0.15%
+0.10%
+28.32%
$ 358.47K
$ 1.43K
11
Fud the Pug
Fud the Pug
FUD
$ 5.793E-9
+0.73%
-1.10%
+0.59%
$ 333.18K
--
12
BRAT
BRAT
BRAT
$ 0.00015904
-0.11%
-0.05%
+7.07%
$ 159.05K
$ 46.40
13
Bull
Bull
BULL
$ 0.0001336
+0.30%
-4.08%
+6.77%
$ 134.09K
$ 391.24M
14
Tardi
Tardi
TARDI
$ 9.895E-5
0.00%
-0.30%
-1.59%
$ 98.95K
--
15
Toilet Dust
Toilet Dust
TOILET
$ 9.22E-6
+0.77%
+6.10%
-0.43%
$ 92.19K
--
16
SUITRUMP
SUITRUMP
SUITRUMP
$ 9.52E-6
+0.85%
-3.40%
-4.03%
$ 89.31K
--
17
Suimon
Suimon
SUIMON
$ 6.846E-5
+0.75%
-1.80%
-0.10%
$ 68.46K
--
18
PIGU
PIGU
PIGU
$ 4.83429E-7
0.00%
-0.80%
-1.95%
$ 48.34K
--
19
SKELETON
SKELETON
SKELSUI
$ 3.103E-5
0.00%
-1.70%
-1.30%
$ 31.03K
--
20
CULOSUI
CULOSUI
CULO
$ 2.681E-5
0.00%
-0.40%
0.00%
$ 26.81K
--
21
PUGWIFHAT
PUGWIFHAT
PUGWIF
$ 2.557E-5
+1.15%
-4.70%
-0.85%
$ 25.57K
--
22
Super Suiyan
Super Suiyan
SUIYAN
$ 1.96E-6
0.00%
+1.30%
+5.38%
$ 19.59K
--
23
Suiba Inu
Suiba Inu
SUIB
$ 1.384E-5
0.00%
-0.80%
+9.15%
$ 13.84K
--
24
Scuba Dog
Scuba Dog
SCUBA
$ 1.322E-5
0.00%
+5.40%
0.00%
$ 13.22K
--
25
Liquor
Liquor
LIQ
$ 1.73181E-7
0.00%
+0.10%
-1.99%
$ 12.07K
--
26
suibeaver
suibeaver
DAM
$ 1.01E-6
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 10.09K
--
27
Cap
Cap
CAP
$ 0.06893
-0.19%
+1.96%
+19.67%
--
$ 3.43M
28
Capinfra
Capinfra
CAPINFRA
$ 0.09432
-0.61%
-0.07%
-0.22%
--
$ 531.78K
29
MIU
MIU
MIU
$ 0.00000000194
+0.54%
0.00%
-2.62%
--
$ 9.33T

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Sui Meme tokens and why are they popular?
Sui Meme tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 29 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2.16B.
What is the best-performing Sui Meme token right now?
Among Sui Meme tokens tracked on MEXC, MEMEFI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 7.40% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Sui Meme tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 29 Sui Meme tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Sui Meme tokens include UNI, ZEN, WIN. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Sui Meme category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Sui Meme tokens is approximately $2.16B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Sui Meme sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.