Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up

Top Sui Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Sui Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 1,917.99
+0.10%
+0.24%
+1.08%
$ 231.05B
$ 78.33K
2
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.0007
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.01%
$ 74.85B
$ 51.79M
3
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 77.03
+0.01%
+1.01%
+1.55%
$ 44.59B
$ 449.23K
4
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,831.36
-0.01%
+0.92%
+1.85%
$ 7.55B
$ 1.32
5
Avalanche
Avalanche
AVAX
$ 6.37
+0.02%
+0.81%
+0.14%
$ 2.75B
$ 45.25K
6
$ 0.6567
-0.43%
-3.35%
-4.39%
$ 2.64B
$ 2.00M
7
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1.14
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.14B
$ 1.05M
8
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 3.285
-0.30%
-0.24%
-6.82%
$ 2.04B
$ 69.14K
9
Lombard BTC
Lombard BTC
LBTC
$ 64,940
-0.04%
+0.01%
+1.97%
$ 665.87M
$ 1.91M
10
First Digital USD
First Digital USD
FDUSD
$ 0.998
-0.01%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 336.84M
$ 59.19K
11
tBTC
tBTC
TBTC
$ 64,690
-0.09%
+0.01%
+2.04%
$ 291.04M
$ 2.03M
12
Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin
Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin
ENZOBTC
$ 64,292
0.00%
+0.01%
+1.43%
$ 283.71M
$ 24.43
13
AUSD
AUSD
AUSD
$ 0.999497
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 210.32M
$ 3.99M
14
USDsui
USDsui
USDSUI
$ 1.001
+0.10%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 74.06M
$ 4.41M
15
DeepBook
DeepBook
DEEP
$ 0.013691
-0.28%
-1.65%
-3.63%
$ 72.88M
$ 4.06M
16
Matrixdock Gold
Matrixdock Gold
XAUM
$ 4,355.16
-0.32%
-0.01%
-1.32%
$ 71.12M
$ 328.98K
17
Horizen
Horizen
ZEN
$ 3.923
-0.51%
-2.27%
-3.31%
$ 70.87M
$ 19.50K
18
S
S
S
$ 0.02163
+0.19%
-2.66%
-4.51%
$ 62.18M
$ 3.14M
19
Walrus
Walrus
WAL
$ 0.02153
+1.49%
+3.67%
+1.26%
$ 52.24M
$ 3.34M
20
Talus
Talus
US
$ 0.01607
-1.84%
-11.44%
-48.47%
$ 35.24M
$ 3.72M
21
Momentum
Momentum
MMT
$ 0.1692
0.00%
-1.62%
-16.33%
$ 34.61M
$ 391.54K
22
Magma Finance
Magma Finance
MAGMA
$ 0.17856
+1.76%
+9.51%
-10.44%
$ 33.44M
$ 633.25K
23
WINK
WINK
WIN
$ 0.00003021
-0.07%
+0.50%
-3.91%
$ 30.01M
$ 1.87B
24
Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin
Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin
BUCK
$ 0.998123
+0.03%
+0.00%
+0.47%
$ 25.92M
$ 107.73K
25
Haedal Staked SUI
Haedal Staked SUI
HASUI
$ 0.706876
-0.37%
-0.02%
-4.18%
$ 23.16M
$ 33.56K
26
Lorenzo stBTC
Lorenzo stBTC
STBTC
$ 64,050
0.00%
--
+1.58%
$ 20.63M
$ 4.36K
27
CETUS
CETUS
CETUS
$ 0.02108
-0.10%
-3.00%
+9.53%
$ 19.93M
$ 4.83M
28
Volo Staked SUI
Volo Staked SUI
VSUI
$ 0.698357
-0.04%
-0.02%
-4.22%
$ 14.91M
$ 7.83K
29
eSui Dollar
eSui Dollar
SUIUSDE
$ 0.99944
+0.02%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 13.09M
$ 75.07K
30
Sonic SVM
Sonic SVM
SONIC
$ 0.01785
-0.39%
-2.91%
+0.28%
$ 11.86M
$ 3.21M
31
Ember Third Eye
Ember Third Eye
ETHIRD
$ 1.048
0.00%
--
+0.10%
$ 10.65M
$ 550.24
32
DeAgentAI
DeAgentAI
AIA
$ 0.06837
-1.22%
+0.43%
-6.54%
$ 8.83M
$ 1.79M
33
Ika
Ika
IKA
$ 0.00255278
+0.60%
-0.08%
+0.67%
$ 7.66M
$ 430.44K
34
Alpha Fi
Alpha Fi
ALPHA
$ 0.590333
+0.23%
-0.02%
-2.31%
$ 5.88M
$ 836.16
35
NAVI Protocol
NAVI Protocol
NAVX
$ 0.006974
-0.17%
-0.63%
-9.76%
$ 5.67M
$ 8.02M
36
Spring Staked SUI
Spring Staked SUI
SSUI
$ 0.677009
-0.28%
-0.03%
-3.68%
$ 5.62M
$ 4.75K
37
Matrixdock Silver
Matrixdock Silver
XAGM
$ 65.46
-0.27%
-0.00%
-1.55%
$ 4.78M
$ 13.18K
38
Manchester City Fan
Manchester City Fan
CITY
$ 0.3464
+0.87%
-1.78%
-3.55%
$ 4.70M
$ 158.51K
39
SWEAT
SWEAT
SWEAT
$ 0.00032728
-0.42%
-0.01%
-6.86%
$ 4.38M
$ 27.35K
40
Bluefin
Bluefin
BLUE
$ 0.007511
-0.50%
-0.30%
-2.12%
$ 3.75M
$ 7.28M
41
Suilend
Suilend
SEND
$ 0.049811
-0.04%
+0.01%
-0.42%
$ 3.69M
$ 633.56
42
Lofi
Lofi
LOFI
$ 0.003502
0.00%
-3.95%
-14.73%
$ 3.50M
$ 239.37K
43
Ember SUI
Ember SUI
ESUI
$ 0.683169
-0.10%
-0.02%
-3.94%
$ 3.45M
$ 956.24
44
SuiNS
SuiNS
NS
$ 0.01059
0.00%
-0.94%
-5.53%
$ 3.17M
$ 6.24M
45
superSUI
superSUI
SUPERSUI
$ 0.657477
+0.34%
-0.04%
-5.62%
$ 2.11M
$ 99.65
46
Aftermath Staked SUI
Aftermath Staked SUI
AFSUI
$ 0.700501
-0.16%
-0.03%
-4.11%
$ 2.07M
$ 215.36K
47
LumiWave
LumiWave
LWA
$ 0.00249752
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.92M
$ 111.72
48
Pawtato
Pawtato
TATO
$ 0.00583638
+0.49%
+0.01%
+7.05%
$ 1.70M
$ 2.51K
49
Ember Earn
Ember Earn
EEARN
$ 1.03
-0.48%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.29M
$ 42.80K
50
Sudeng
Sudeng
HIPPO
$ 0.0001159
+0.61%
-4.32%
-6.95%
$ 1.15M
$ 457.31M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Sui Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Sui Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 107 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $370.16B.
What is the best-performing Sui Ecosystem token right now?
Among Sui Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, MAGMA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 9.51% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Sui Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 107 Sui Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Sui Ecosystem tokens include ETH, USDC, SOL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Sui Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Sui Ecosystem tokens is approximately $370.16B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Sui Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.