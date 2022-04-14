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Top Strata Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Strata Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Strata Senior USDe
Strata Senior USDe
SRUSDE
$ 1.029
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 56.07M
$ 206.65
2
Strata Junior USDe
Strata Junior USDe
JRUSDE
$ 1.07
0.00%
0.00%
+0.28%
$ 6.85M
$ 228.41
3
Strata Senior USDat
Strata Senior USDat
SRUSDAT
$ 1.023
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 4.23M
--
4
Strata Junior USDat
Strata Junior USDat
JRUSDAT
$ 0.415256
-0.38%
-0.00%
-2.47%
$ 1.53M
--
5
Strata Senior NUSD
Strata Senior NUSD
SRNUSD
$ 1.039
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.40M
--
6
Strata Senior mHYPER
Strata Senior mHYPER
SRMHYPER
$ 1.026
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 624.02K
--
7
Strata Junior mHYPER
Strata Junior mHYPER
JRMHYPER
$ 1.038
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 534.19K
--
8
Strata Junior NUSD
Strata Junior NUSD
JRNUSD
$ 1.12
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 308.04K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Strata Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Strata Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 8 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $71.54M.
What is the best-performing Strata Ecosystem token right now?
Among Strata Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, SRUSDE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Strata Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 8 Strata Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Strata Ecosystem tokens include SRUSDE, JRUSDE, SRUSDAT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Strata Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Strata Ecosystem tokens is approximately $71.54M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Strata Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.