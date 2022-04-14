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Top Storage Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Storage sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Filecoin
Filecoin
FIL
$ 0.6262
+0.11%
-6.51%
-10.63%
$ 493.61M
$ 3.96M
2
BitTorrent
BitTorrent
BTT
$ 0.0000002616
0.00%
+0.23%
-0.34%
$ 258.41M
$ 219.50B
3
Arweave
Arweave
AR
$ 1.783
-0.22%
-2.62%
-0.11%
$ 116.93M
$ 45.39K
4
Holo Token
Holo Token
HOT
$ 0.0003273
-0.03%
-0.76%
-0.73%
$ 57.66M
$ 171.24M
5
Walrus
Walrus
WAL
$ 0.02161
+1.49%
+3.67%
+1.26%
$ 52.24M
$ 3.34M
6
Siacoin
Siacoin
SC
$ 0.0004527
-0.20%
-2.25%
-4.14%
$ 25.31M
$ 119.40M
7
Ocean Protocol
Ocean Protocol
OCEAN
$ 0.103255
-0.54%
+0.05%
+10.69%
$ 24.88M
$ 763.06K
8
STORJ
STORJ
STORJ
$ 0.04046
+0.27%
-6.43%
-9.85%
$ 17.19M
$ 1.44M
9
Autonomi
Autonomi
AUTONOMI
$ 0.03157
-18.27%
-18.93%
-16.62%
$ 10.80M
$ 2.22M
10
Iagon
Iagon
IAG
$ 0.02057234
+0.44%
+0.04%
-1.98%
$ 9.85M
$ 11.84K
11
RSS3
RSS3
RSS3
$ 0.00449862
+2.03%
+0.01%
-0.89%
$ 6.85M
$ 97.09K
12
Shadow Token
Shadow Token
SHDW
$ 0.0171009
+0.87%
+0.01%
+8.27%
$ 2.89M
$ 118.41K
13
Pipe Network
Pipe Network
PIPE
$ 0.02603091
+1.30%
+0.42%
+58.92%
$ 2.60M
$ 1.80M
14
Alephim
Alephim
ALEPH
$ 0.009412
-0.01%
-3.53%
-4.65%
$ 2.33M
$ 6.26M
15
swarm
swarm
BZZ
$ 0.03997
+0.05%
+0.43%
-4.72%
$ 2.10M
$ 1.34M
16
Cere Network
Cere Network
CERE
$ 0.00020619
-0.52%
-0.00%
+1.76%
$ 1.84M
$ 8.25K
17
ScPrime
ScPrime
SCP
$ 0.02176181
-0.15%
+0.06%
+10.84%
$ 1.23M
$ 2.21K
18
OORT
OORT
OORT
$ 0.0014787
+0.03%
-4.68%
-8.81%
$ 1.16M
$ 38.98M
19
Xandeum
Xandeum
XAND
$ 0.00033158
0.00%
-0.01%
+1.26%
$ 1.03M
$ 103.84
20
WeSendit
WeSendit
WSI
$ 0.00047367
-2.63%
-0.14%
+7.64%
$ 402.44K
$ 7.23K
21
Stratos
Stratos
STOS
$ 0.00908382
0.00%
--
+103.95%
$ 352.46K
$ 1.47
22
Crust Network
Crust Network
CRU
$ 0.00989219
+0.01%
-0.00%
-0.93%
$ 264.28K
$ 9.88K
23
Zus
Zus
ZCN
$ 0.00129482
+0.87%
-0.00%
-0.18%
$ 200.60K
$ 4.92
24
Big Data Protocol
Big Data Protocol
BDP
$ 0.00270376
+0.14%
+0.03%
+2.28%
$ 142.92K
$ 419.47
25
Coldstack
Coldstack
CLS
$ 0.004961
0.00%
-0.02%
-0.54%
$ 116.63K
$ 1.96M
26
Jackal Protocol
Jackal Protocol
JKL
$ 0.00047039
+0.01%
+0.07%
+18.88%
$ 61.99K
$ 85.50
27
Archivas
Archivas
RCHV
$ 2.045E-5
+0.44%
-4.40%
-5.85%
$ 20.45K
--
28
Verida Token
Verida Token
VDA
$ 4.975E-5
0.00%
-1.30%
0.00%
$ 17.52K
--
29
CAMELL
CAMELL
CAMT
$ 1.089E-5
0.00%
-83.70%
0.00%
$ 10.89K
--
30
ProximaX
ProximaX
XPX
$ 0.00010136
+0.40%
+1.92%
-12.80%
--
$ 546.69M
31
StorX Network
StorX Network
SRX
$ 0.05151
+0.29%
-0.04%
+0.37%
--
$ 183.49K
32
Real World Services
Real World Services
RWS
$ 0.00803
-0.87%
+0.50%
-15.42%
--
$ 1.72M
33
CESS Network
CESS Network
CESS
$ 0.001485
+1.09%
+2.76%
-4.55%
--
$ 57.00M
34
Impossible Cloud Net
Impossible Cloud Net
ICNT
$ 0.12703
-0.37%
-2.41%
-3.45%
--
$ 471.74K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Storage tokens and why are they popular?
Storage tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 34 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.09B.
What is the best-performing Storage token right now?
Among Storage tokens tracked on MEXC, WAL has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 3.67% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Storage tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 34 Storage tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Storage tokens include FIL, BTT, AR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Storage category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Storage tokens is approximately $1.09B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Storage sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.