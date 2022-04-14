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Top Stock market-themed Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Stock market-themed sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
SPX6900
SPX6900
SPX
$ 0.321
-0.06%
+0.19%
+1.14%
$ 298.20M
$ 205.59K
2
Stonks
Stonks
STNK
$ 5.02
-0.79%
-0.01%
-6.52%
$ 2.92M
$ 2.67K
3
GME
GME
GME
$ 0.0003559
+0.17%
+0.42%
+1.71%
$ 2.46M
$ 157.16M
4
DOWGE
DOWGE
DJI6930
$ 0.001986
+0.10%
+1.38%
+3.76%
$ 1.99M
$ 22.51M
5
PMX500
PMX500
PMX
$ 0.00182007
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.82M
$ 1.10
6
MSTR2100
MSTR2100
MSTR
$ 0.01992808
+0.31%
-0.00%
-11.94%
$ 411.43K
$ 59.73K
7
Elon Trump Fart
Elon Trump Fart
ETF500
$ 0.00018781
+0.77%
+0.03%
+8.76%
$ 187.85K
$ 628.40
8
ASSDAQ
ASSDAQ
ASSDAQ
$ 0.00014052
-1.33%
+0.07%
+6.80%
$ 140.50K
$ 1.27K
9
NSDQ420
NSDQ420
NSDQ
$ 0.00013615
0.00%
0.00%
-6.57%
$ 136.15K
$ 7.38
10
stockcoin
stockcoin
STOCKCOIN
$ 1.0257E-4
-0.15%
+0.60%
+21.67%
$ 102.47K
--
11
The Retirement Token
The Retirement Token
42069K
$ 9.515E-5
0.00%
+0.60%
+7.48%
$ 94.95K
--
12
US Degen Index 6900
US Degen Index 6900
DXY
$ 9.237E-5
+0.81%
-0.30%
+1.57%
$ 92.38K
--
13
National Trust Fund System
National Trust Fund System
NTFS
$ 8.017E-5
-0.35%
+0.80%
-20.01%
$ 80.16K
--
14
Liquid Solana Derivative
Liquid Solana Derivative
LSD
$ 9.101E-5
+0.84%
+2.50%
+1.28%
$ 38.29K
--
15
Based SPX6900
Based SPX6900
SPX6900
$ 3.695E-5
+0.22%
+0.30%
-18.07%
$ 35.56K
--
16
Doge Jones Industrial Average
Doge Jones Industrial Average
DJI
$ 2.585E-5
+0.86%
+1.70%
-6.34%
$ 25.85K
--
17
CSI888
CSI888
CSI
$ 2.74E-5
0.00%
-0.10%
+0.26%
$ 24.33K
--
18
VIX777
VIX777
VIX
$ 1.945E-5
0.00%
-2.50%
-2.85%
$ 19.45K
--
19
NDQ666
NDQ666
NDQ
$ 1.923E-5
+0.42%
+1.00%
-6.65%
$ 19.23K
--
20
Internet Capital Memes
Internet Capital Memes
ICM
$ 1.011E-5
+0.90%
-5.30%
-16.45%
$ 10.01K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Stock market-themed tokens and why are they popular?
Stock market-themed tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 20 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $308.80M.
What is the best-performing Stock market-themed token right now?
Among Stock market-themed tokens tracked on MEXC, LSD has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.50% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Stock market-themed tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 20 Stock market-themed tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Stock market-themed tokens include SPX, STNK, GME. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Stock market-themed category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Stock market-themed tokens is approximately $308.80M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Stock market-themed sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.