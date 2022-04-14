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Top Sticker-Themed Coins Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Sticker-Themed Coins sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Utya
Utya
UTYA
$ 0.0286819
+0.52%
-0.03%
-13.04%
$ 28.55M
$ 445.77K
2
Tony from TON
Tony from TON
TONY
$ 0.0005649
+0.57%
-0.10%
-4.25%
$ 564.90K
$ 1.96K
3
Paper Plane
Paper Plane
PLANE
$ 0.00246867
+0.16%
+0.05%
-14.50%
$ 241.89K
$ 2.76K
4
Cubigator
Cubigator
CUB
$ 4.211E-5
0.00%
+0.10%
-1.50%
$ 42.11K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Sticker-Themed Coins tokens and why are they popular?
Sticker-Themed Coins tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 4 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $29.40M.
What is the best-performing Sticker-Themed Coins token right now?
Among Sticker-Themed Coins tokens tracked on MEXC, CUB has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.10% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Sticker-Themed Coins tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 4 Sticker-Themed Coins tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Sticker-Themed Coins tokens include UTYA, TONY, PLANE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Sticker-Themed Coins category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Sticker-Themed Coins tokens is approximately $29.40M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Sticker-Themed Coins sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.