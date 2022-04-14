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Top Step Network Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Step Network Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00069
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.01%
$ 74.85B
$ 51.79M
2
DAO Maker
DAO Maker
DAO
$ 0.01944
-0.41%
+0.47%
-6.33%
$ 4.06M
$ 2.85M
3
Step App
Step App
FITFI
$ 0.00064126
-0.34%
+10.18%
+283.90%
$ 2.95M
$ 24.58K
4
PRIMAL
PRIMAL
PRIMAL
$ 1.254E-5
-3.91%
-12.40%
-23.95%
$ 36.15K
--
5
XANA
XANA
XETA
$ 6.2E-6
-0.16%
-0.40%
-47.32%
$ 30.58K
--
6
XCAD Network
XCAD Network
XCAD
$ 0.00013795
+0.07%
-0.00%
-13.98%
$ 26.87K
$ 35.12

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Step Network Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Step Network Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 6 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $74.86B.
What is the best-performing Step Network Ecosystem token right now?
Among Step Network Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, FITFI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 10.18% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Step Network Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 6 Step Network Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Step Network Ecosystem tokens include USDC, DAO, FITFI. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Step Network Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Step Network Ecosystem tokens is approximately $74.86B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Step Network Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.