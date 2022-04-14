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Top Stellar Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Stellar Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00069
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.01%
$ 74.85B
$ 51.79M
2
Stellar
Stellar
XLM
$ 0.1552
+0.06%
-2.21%
-2.70%
$ 5.23B
$ 1.82M
3
PayPal USD
PayPal USD
PYUSD
$ 0.999987
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 2.76B
$ 102.49M
4
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1.14
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.14B
$ 1.05M
5
EURC
EURC
EURC
$ 1.16
0.00%
0.00%
+0.87%
$ 468.68M
$ 27.24M
6
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 64,605
-0.09%
+0.01%
+2.23%
$ 420.27M
$ 7.68K
7
EUR CoinVertible
EUR CoinVertible
EURCV
$ 1.16
0.00%
0.00%
+0.87%
$ 160.90M
$ 7.39M
8
Matrixdock Gold
Matrixdock Gold
XAUM
$ 4,355.16
-0.32%
-0.01%
-1.32%
$ 71.12M
$ 328.98K
9
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
XSOLVBTC
$ 63,913
-0.10%
+0.01%
+1.13%
$ 62.92M
$ 289.83
10
VELO
VELO
VELO
$ 0.003381
+0.36%
+7.36%
+4.35%
$ 59.42M
$ 7.68M
11
Brazilian Digital
Brazilian Digital
BRZ
$ 0.191727
-0.01%
0.00%
-0.69%
$ 54.80M
$ 4.15K
12
SHX
SHX
SHX
$ 0.003003
+0.13%
0.00%
-0.66%
$ 52.87M
$ 23.41M
13
Aquarius
Aquarius
AQUA
$ 0.00031301
+0.03%
-0.02%
-3.42%
$ 13.75M
$ 54.91K
14
GYEN
GYEN
GYEN
$ 0.00611611
+2.47%
+0.01%
-2.59%
$ 6.18M
$ 100.29
15
Australian Digital Dollar
Australian Digital Dollar
AUDD
$ 0.712355
+0.03%
0.00%
+0.37%
$ 5.61M
$ 3.92K
16
Realio
Realio
RIO
$ 0.0343
+1.15%
+0.09%
+0.20%
$ 5.48M
$ 553.14K
17
VNX Swiss Franc
VNX Swiss Franc
VCHF
$ 1.23
+0.82%
-0.00%
0.00%
$ 5.01M
$ 43.40K
18
Afreum
Afreum
AFR
$ 0.00053561
+0.20%
-0.00%
-3.04%
$ 4.28M
$ 321.62
19
SIX
SIX
SIX
$ 0.00405
+0.25%
+2.53%
+0.75%
$ 3.45M
$ 57.31M
20
VNX EURO
VNX EURO
VEUR
$ 1.043
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.88M
$ 0.10
21
Blend
Blend
BLND
$ 0.04147736
+0.20%
-0.00%
+2.60%
$ 2.78M
$ 2.88K
22
StarSlax
StarSlax
SSLX
$ 0.00021687
-0.20%
-0.01%
-4.61%
$ 2.17M
$ 99.08K
23
Glo Dollar
Glo Dollar
USDGLO
$ 0.998069
+0.06%
0.00%
+0.64%
$ 1.11M
$ 34.45K
24
USDM1
USDM1
USDM1
$ 1.015
+0.10%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.04M
$ 17.51
25
AllUnity EUR
AllUnity EUR
EURAU
$ 1.16
0.00%
0.00%
+0.87%
$ 497.05K
$ 10.12K
26
Real MXN
Real MXN
MXNE
$ 0.058181
+0.01%
--
+89.89%
$ 83.14K
$ 820.33
27
WEEX Token
WEEX Token
WXT
$ 0.015622
+0.03%
+0.62%
+0.96%
--
$ 336.34M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Stellar Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Stellar Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 27 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $86.39B.
What is the best-performing Stellar Ecosystem token right now?
Among Stellar Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, VELO has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 7.36% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Stellar Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 27 Stellar Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Stellar Ecosystem tokens include USDC, XLM, PYUSD. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Stellar Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Stellar Ecosystem tokens is approximately $86.39B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Stellar Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.