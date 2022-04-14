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Top Starknet Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Starknet Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 1,918.81
+0.10%
+0.24%
+1.08%
$ 231.05B
$ 78.33K
2
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00069
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.01%
$ 74.85B
$ 51.79M
3
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,848.29
-0.01%
+0.92%
+1.85%
$ 7.55B
$ 1.32
4
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.519
+0.33%
-0.50%
+8.62%
$ 6.25B
$ 35.25K
5
PayPal USD
PayPal USD
PYUSD
$ 0.999987
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 2.76B
$ 102.49M
6
Lombard BTC
Lombard BTC
LBTC
$ 64,940
-0.04%
+0.01%
+1.97%
$ 665.87M
$ 1.91M
7
tBTC
tBTC
TBTC
$ 64,690
-0.09%
+0.01%
+2.04%
$ 291.04M
$ 2.03M
8
Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund
Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund
SAFO
$ 1.018
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 146.24M
--
9
STRK
STRK
STRK
$ 0.02261
-0.18%
-2.76%
-2.38%
$ 143.50M
$ 6.10M
10
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG
$ 0.0006078
-0.03%
-1.70%
-6.47%
$ 60.87M
$ 126.51M
11
Noon USN
Noon USN
USN
$ 0.999238
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.08%
$ 36.83M
$ 1.50K
12
eBTC
eBTC
EBTC
$ 64,685
+0.05%
+0.01%
+1.96%
$ 35.87M
$ 9.56K
13
Midas mRe7YIELD
Midas mRe7YIELD
MRE7YIELD
$ 1.074
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 8.18M
--
14
strkBTC
strkBTC
STRKBTC
$ 64,635
-0.08%
+0.01%
+0.36%
$ 6.24M
$ 711.01K
15
Ekubo Protocol
Ekubo Protocol
EKUBO
$ 0.408203
+0.12%
-0.02%
-3.96%
$ 4.08M
$ 5.26K
16
Daydreams
Daydreams
DREAMS
$ 0.0018765
-0.08%
+0.09%
+5.26%
$ 1.88M
$ 164.95K
17
Midas mRe7BTC
Midas mRe7BTC
MRE7BTC
$ 64,406
-0.06%
+0.01%
+1.96%
$ 625.64K
--
18
Nostra
Nostra
NSTR
$ 0.00544567
0.00%
--
-1.86%
$ 544.57K
$ 3.79
19
LORDS
LORDS
LORDS
$ 0.00195198
-1.17%
-0.01%
-10.84%
$ 428.12K
$ 165.03
20
Survivor
Survivor
SURVIVOR
$ 0.03566086
-0.04%
+0.00%
-4.14%
$ 356.59K
$ 31.10
21
Opus CASH
Opus CASH
CASH
$ 0.997343
-0.27%
-0.01%
+4.91%
$ 308.39K
$ 9.25K
22
STARKNET BROTHER
STARKNET BROTHER
BROTHER
$ 9.3026E-11
0.00%
+0.70%
+3.61%
$ 93.03K
--
23
SISTER
SISTER
SSTR
$ 3.87E-6
0.00%
-2.60%
-4.21%
$ 38.59K
--
24
UNO
UNO
UNO
$ 0.862535
-0.30%
-0.01%
-2.12%
$ 14.04K
$ 7.13

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Starknet Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Starknet Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 24 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $323.86B.
What is the best-performing Starknet Ecosystem token right now?
Among Starknet Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, WBTC has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.92% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Starknet Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 24 Starknet Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Starknet Ecosystem tokens include ETH, USDC, WBTC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Starknet Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Starknet Ecosystem tokens is approximately $323.86B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Starknet Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.