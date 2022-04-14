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Top Stacks Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Stacks Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Stacks
Stacks
STX
$ 0.1201
-0.08%
-1.81%
-1.89%
$ 216.66M
$ 503.39K
2
Notcoin
Notcoin
NOT
$ 0.0003804
-0.26%
-2.86%
+5.06%
$ 37.79M
$ 181.76M
3
Zest Protocol
Zest Protocol
ZEST
$ 0.14437
+1.12%
+2.79%
-5.04%
$ 21.01M
$ 635.93K
4
Hermetica USDh
Hermetica USDh
USDH
$ 1.001
+0.10%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 2.13M
$ 705.86
5
$ 0.001742
+0.52%
+0.40%
+2.22%
$ 1.06M
$ 33.89M
6
LEO
LEO
LEO
$ 7.427E-5
+0.56%
-1.90%
-5.30%
$ 705.56K
--
7
Welshcorgicoin
Welshcorgicoin
WELSH
$ 2.696E-5
+0.48%
-0.80%
-2.32%
$ 269.62K
--
8
Flat Earth
Flat Earth
FLAT
$ 0.00035319
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 266.57K
$ 2.72
9
Skullcoin
Skullcoin
SKULL
$ 7.28E-6
0.00%
0.00%
-0.14%
$ 145.69K
--
10
Sharpe AI
Sharpe AI
SAI
$ 0.0008623
-0.02%
+0.81%
-0.85%
$ 96.39K
$ 49.64M
11
Velar
Velar
VELAR
$ 0.0001267
-11.41%
-0.06%
-96.54%
$ 44.85K
$ 17.84
12
NotaStrategy
NotaStrategy
NASTY
$ 9.11E-6
+0.77%
-4.50%
-6.85%
$ 44.49K
--
13
SBTC
SBTC
SBTC
$ 64,917.12
-0.08%
+1.03%
+1.94%
--
$ 0.27

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Stacks Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Stacks Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 13 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $280.23M.
What is the best-performing Stacks Ecosystem token right now?
Among Stacks Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, ZEST has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.79% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Stacks Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 13 Stacks Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Stacks Ecosystem tokens include STX, NOT, ZEST. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Stacks Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Stacks Ecosystem tokens is approximately $280.23M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Stacks Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.