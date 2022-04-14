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Top Stablecoin Issuer Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Stablecoin Issuer sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
WLFI
WLFI
WLFI
$ 0.06048
-0.10%
+0.63%
+9.59%
$ 1.92B
$ 778.76K
2
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 89.34
-0.02%
+1.80%
+0.11%
$ 1.38B
$ 1.90K
3
Sky Protocol
Sky Protocol
SKY
$ 0.05494
-0.18%
+2.43%
+2.61%
$ 1.27B
$ 1.23M
4
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.08483
-0.51%
+1.50%
-4.43%
$ 786.34M
$ 2.50M
5
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.242
+0.17%
-3.94%
-11.34%
$ 366.29M
$ 1.89M
6
Telcoin
Telcoin
TEL
$ 0.001458
0.00%
+2.21%
-8.20%
$ 137.67M
$ 80.90M
7
RE
RE
RE
$ 0.39324
-0.27%
-6.04%
-7.83%
$ 62.41M
$ 207.28K
8
Keeta
Keeta
KTA
$ 0.09275
-0.05%
-5.95%
-2.71%
$ 51.21M
$ 781.60K
9
Spark
Spark
SPK
$ 0.01354
-0.96%
-5.29%
-4.41%
$ 37.62M
$ 4.22M
10
Solayer
Solayer
LAYER
$ 0.05992
+0.15%
-1.83%
+1.15%
$ 27.36M
$ 915.97K
11
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.282
-0.07%
-1.39%
-7.37%
$ 24.41M
$ 222.53K
12
STBL
STBL
STBL
$ 0.02564
+0.51%
-5.46%
+12.37%
$ 17.93M
$ 2.69M
13
USUAL
USUAL
USUAL
$ 0.008832
+0.14%
-1.12%
+0.73%
$ 16.13M
$ 6.55M
14
Spell Token
Spell Token
SPELL
$ 0.00007665
+0.17%
-1.04%
-1.84%
$ 13.12M
$ 766.65M
15
Tribe
Tribe
TRIBE
$ 0.311576
+0.04%
+0.00%
+1.06%
$ 11.69M
$ 746.32
16
ETHPlus
ETHPlus
ETH+
$ 2,089.81
-0.02%
+0.00%
+1.19%
$ 7.65M
$ 53.58K
17
Resolv
Resolv
RESOLV
$ 0.01718
-0.87%
-0.23%
+2.57%
$ 6.97M
$ 3.71M
18
Solomon
Solomon
SOLO
$ 0.591328
+0.01%
+0.00%
-5.19%
$ 6.76M
$ 12.05K
19
ZEPHYR
ZEPHYR
ZEPH
$ 0.3959
+1.02%
+0.46%
-1.29%
$ 4.34M
$ 150.61K
20
Sperax
Sperax
SPA
$ 0.00191
+0.16%
-0.67%
-5.57%
$ 3.92M
$ 25.59M
21
Resupply
Resupply
RSUP
$ 0.102343
+0.18%
-0.07%
-10.83%
$ 2.67M
$ 10.66K
22
GAIB
GAIB
GAIB
$ 0.01299
+0.23%
+0.08%
-0.08%
$ 2.66M
$ 4.30M
23
Ampleforth Governance
Ampleforth Governance
FORTH
$ 0.167269
-2.50%
+0.01%
-10.07%
$ 1.79M
$ 47.92K
24
HAI
HAI
HAI
$ 0.001827
0.00%
+3.68%
+14.31%
$ 1.52M
$ 14.14M
25
Reflexer Ungovernance
Reflexer Ungovernance
FLX
$ 1.076
0.00%
--
-3.06%
$ 889.69K
$ 253.62
26
Prisma Governance Token
Prisma Governance Token
PRISMA
$ 0.00812123
+0.03%
+0.00%
+4.22%
$ 792.20K
$ 271.25
27
Qi Dao
Qi Dao
QI
$ 0.00510764
0.00%
--
-0.82%
$ 706.63K
$ 5.03
28
Thala
Thala
THL
$ 0.00785295
+0.01%
0.00%
+4.97%
$ 566.15K
$ 76.27
29
Elixir
Elixir
ELX
$ 0.00111361
-0.01%
-0.01%
+2.52%
$ 488.94K
$ 451.50
30
Delpho USDV
Delpho USDV
USDV
$ 1.007
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 454.64K
$ 3.73K
31
Bucket Token
Bucket Token
BUT
$ 0.00084115
0.00%
--
-6.62%
$ 355.31K
$ 1.92
32
Argonot
Argonot
ARGNOT
$ 4.02
0.00%
+0.18%
-36.29%
$ 334.50K
$ 15.05K
33
Capa
Capa
CAPA
$ 0.00122897
+0.49%
+0.01%
-2.06%
$ 193.02K
$ 72.38
34
Hubble
Hubble
HBB
$ 0.00203841
+0.09%
+0.00%
+0.56%
$ 140.83K
$ 10.01
35
Asymmetry Finance
Asymmetry Finance
ASF
$ 0.00693149
+0.16%
-0.04%
-14.24%
$ 118.40K
$ 867.15
36
dForce
dForce
DF
$ 9.536E-5
+0.82%
-3.60%
+0.71%
$ 95.35K
--
37
ANGLE
ANGLE
ANGLE
$ 0.00017126
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 42.59K
$ 4.58
38
Novastro
Novastro
XNL
$ 0.00011153
-0.04%
-0.00%
-4.43%
$ 22.31K
$ 39.65K
39
USD.AI
USD.AI
CHIP
$ 0.02644
-1.63%
-9.14%
+15.00%
--
$ 8.81M
40
Unitas
Unitas
UP
$ 0.32933
-2.80%
-23.93%
-16.30%
--
$ 182.89K
41
Perle
Perle
PRL
$ 0.4436
-1.29%
+17.45%
+35.19%
--
$ 1.04M
42
STABLE
STABLE
STABLE
$ 0.031012
+0.01%
+1.14%
-6.34%
--
$ 2.94M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Stablecoin Issuer tokens and why are they popular?
Stablecoin Issuer tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 42 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $6.17B.
What is the best-performing Stablecoin Issuer token right now?
Among Stablecoin Issuer tokens tracked on MEXC, PRL has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 17.45% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Stablecoin Issuer tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 42 Stablecoin Issuer tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Stablecoin Issuer tokens include WLFI, AAVE, SKY. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Stablecoin Issuer category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Stablecoin Issuer tokens is approximately $6.17B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Stablecoin Issuer sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.