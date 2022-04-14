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Top Sports Games Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Sports Games sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
GMT
GMT
GMT
$ 0.00591141
-0.23%
-0.04%
-10.09%
$ 18.39M
$ 3.03M
2
Step App
Step App
FITFI
$ 0.00064126
-0.34%
+10.18%
+283.90%
$ 2.95M
$ 24.58K
3
PowerSnookerCoin
PowerSnookerCoin
PSC
$ 0.0036164
0.00%
--
-1.55%
$ 2.17M
$ 1.39
4
Foxsy AI
Foxsy AI
FOXSY
$ 0.0016782
-0.38%
-1.77%
-0.76%
$ 1.91M
$ 14.45M
5
Karate Combat
Karate Combat
KARATE
$ 1.686E-5
+0.42%
-0.70%
+0.90%
$ 1.12M
--
6
Crown by Third Time Games
Crown by Third Time Games
CROWN
$ 0.00314905
-12.13%
-0.18%
+5.38%
$ 787.26K
$ 2.27K
7
XAYA
XAYA
WCHI
$ 0.01147422
-0.45%
0.00%
+1.07%
$ 668.08K
$ 627.40
8
Ballies
Ballies
BALL
$ 0.02040031
+0.04%
+1.00%
+80.31%
$ 655.57K
$ 2.33K
9
Fabwelt
Fabwelt
WELT
$ 0.0002013
0.00%
--
+0.01%
$ 74.07K
$ 3.49
10
DuelNow
DuelNow
DNOW
$ 2.391E-5
0.00%
-0.90%
0.00%
$ 23.91K
--
11
Striker League
Striker League
MBS
$ 3.734E-5
0.00%
-93.70%
0.00%
$ 23.35K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Sports Games tokens and why are they popular?
Sports Games tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 11 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $28.78M.
What is the best-performing Sports Games token right now?
Among Sports Games tokens tracked on MEXC, FITFI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 10.18% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Sports Games tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 11 Sports Games tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Sports Games tokens include GMT, FITFI, PSC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Sports Games category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Sports Games tokens is approximately $28.78M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Sports Games sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.