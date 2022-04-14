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Top Sports Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Sports sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Chiliz
Chiliz
CHZ
$ 0.01195
-0.42%
-2.46%
-4.19%
$ 123.91M
$ 7.93M
2
FLOW
FLOW
FLOW
$ 0.02778
0.00%
-0.25%
-16.14%
$ 46.36M
$ 1.96M
3
Fractal Bitcoin
Fractal Bitcoin
FB
$ 0.3477
+0.32%
+0.29%
0.00%
$ 36.17M
$ 163.26K
4
Croatian Football Federation Token
Croatian Football Federation Token
VATRENI
$ 1.11
+0.91%
+0.02%
+1.93%
$ 20.21M
$ 3.13K
5
OG
OG
OG
$ 2.52
+1.25%
+0.88%
+0.56%
$ 11.87M
$ 26.12K
6
Overtime
Overtime
OVER
$ 0.213878
+0.07%
+0.01%
+18.18%
$ 11.80M
$ 15.29K
7
Atlético de Madrid
Atlético de Madrid
ATM
$ 1.3533
+0.13%
-7.39%
-14.08%
$ 11.48M
$ 41.85K
8
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE
$ 0.353
+20.32%
+18.87%
+17.41%
$ 7.98M
$ 210.06K
9
Santos FC Fan Token
Santos FC Fan Token
SANTOS
$ 0.4786
+3.95%
+1.66%
+2.80%
$ 7.80M
$ 115.93K
10
Galatasaray Fan Token
Galatasaray Fan Token
GAL
$ 0.919978
-0.33%
-0.00%
-4.42%
$ 7.64M
$ 1.37M
11
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
$ 0.4728
+1.20%
-1.17%
-4.95%
$ 7.61M
$ 126.73K
12
AS Roma
AS Roma
ASR
$ 0.8372
+1.37%
+0.14%
-1.81%
$ 7.29M
$ 68.65K
13
FIGHT
FIGHT
FIGHT
$ 0.003435
-0.35%
-10.93%
-14.54%
$ 7.05M
$ 30.18M
14
FC Barcelona FT
FC Barcelona FT
BAR
$ 0.2622
+0.31%
-0.99%
-1.52%
$ 6.57M
$ 225.40K
15
FC Porto Fan Token
FC Porto Fan Token
PORTO
$ 0.4221
+5.82%
+3.32%
+0.68%
$ 5.74M
$ 131.31K
16
Scor
Scor
SCOR
$ 0.01247553
+0.14%
-0.01%
-3.55%
$ 5.60M
$ 800.27
17
Juventus
Juventus
JUV
$ 0.3017
+1.20%
-0.10%
-0.98%
$ 4.72M
$ 190.13K
18
Manchester City Fan
Manchester City Fan
CITY
$ 0.3484
+0.87%
-1.78%
-3.55%
$ 4.70M
$ 158.51K
19
S.S. Lazio Fan Token
S.S. Lazio Fan Token
LAZIO
$ 0.343
+4.53%
+2.11%
+1.23%
$ 4.65M
$ 159.00K
20
SWEAT
SWEAT
SWEAT
$ 0.00032728
-0.42%
-0.01%
-6.86%
$ 4.38M
$ 27.35K
21
Sport.Fun
Sport.Fun
FUN
$ 0.02391
-1.51%
+6.79%
+15.73%
$ 4.31M
$ 3.86M
22
Arsenal Fan Token
Arsenal Fan Token
AFC
$ 0.1652
-0.18%
-0.24%
+0.24%
$ 3.71M
$ 388.85K
23
AC Milan Fan Token
AC Milan Fan Token
ACM
$ 0.2648
-0.34%
-1.46%
-1.98%
$ 3.58M
$ 208.10K
24
Step App
Step App
FITFI
$ 0.00064126
-0.34%
+10.18%
+283.90%
$ 2.95M
$ 24.58K
25
InterMilanFanToken
InterMilanFanToken
INTER
$ 0.2011
+0.40%
-1.52%
-3.27%
$ 2.49M
$ 288.04K
26
Trabzonspor Fan Token
Trabzonspor Fan Token
TRA
$ 0.212772
-0.02%
+0.01%
+0.21%
$ 1.80M
$ 165.76K
27
OneFootball Credits
OneFootball Credits
OFC
$ 0.008458
-0.26%
-0.53%
-5.29%
$ 1.37M
$ 17.78M
28
BlockchainSpace
BlockchainSpace
GUILD
$ 0.00280406
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.50%
$ 1.28M
$ 298.05
29
Argentine Football
Argentine Football
ARG
$ 0.06717
+0.24%
-0.40%
-12.70%
$ 1.25M
$ 834.37K
30
Napoli Fan Token
Napoli Fan Token
NAP
$ 0.2027
-0.05%
-0.88%
-2.36%
$ 1.17M
$ 273.05K
31
Karate Combat
Karate Combat
KARATE
$ 1.686E-5
+0.42%
-0.70%
+0.90%
$ 1.12M
--
32
PortugalNationalTeam
PortugalNationalTeam
POR
$ 0.07777
-0.46%
-1.85%
-4.83%
$ 1.00M
$ 726.19K
33
Spain
Spain
SPAIN
$ 0.146733
-4.09%
+0.06%
-12.61%
$ 933.02K
$ 266.33K
34
Italian National Football Team Fan Token
Italian National Football Team Fan Token
ITA
$ 0.06118
-1.36%
+0.01%
+1.71%
$ 810.61K
$ 21.24K
35
Tottenham Hotspur FC Fan Token
Tottenham Hotspur FC Fan Token
SPURS
$ 0.05821
-1.22%
-0.17%
-39.33%
$ 781.35K
$ 691.81K
36
SL Benfica Fan Token
SL Benfica Fan Token
BENFICA
$ 0.091953
-0.03%
-0.03%
-5.03%
$ 754.75K
$ 25.99K
37
Aston Villa Fan Token
Aston Villa Fan Token
AVL
$ 0.068076
-1.22%
-0.03%
-4.78%
$ 535.12K
$ 223.95K
38
Belgium Fan Token
Belgium Fan Token
BELG
$ 0.103895
-0.27%
-0.04%
-26.20%
$ 509.05K
$ 173.06K
39
Everton FC Fan Token
Everton FC Fan Token
EFC
$ 0.05184
0.00%
-0.90%
-2.78%
$ 400.20K
$ 1.11M
40
Sevilla Fan Token
Sevilla Fan Token
SEVILLA
$ 0.051366
-1.61%
-0.02%
-3.12%
$ 399.03K
$ 664.17K
41
Scotland Fan Token
Scotland Fan Token
SFA
$ 0.157443
-0.23%
-0.04%
-32.80%
$ 392.34K
$ 175.65K
42
Samsunspor Fan Token
Samsunspor Fan Token
SAM
$ 0.147832
+0.27%
+0.00%
-1.48%
$ 385.66K
$ 43.36K
43
Blockasset
Blockasset
BLOCK
$ 0.00121484
+0.01%
+0.04%
-1.28%
$ 378.74K
$ 1.37K
44
AS Monaco
AS Monaco
ASM
$ 0.05819
-0.02%
-0.87%
-2.57%
$ 372.25K
$ 992.56K
45
South Africa Fan Token
South Africa Fan Token
SAFA
$ 0.095036
-0.53%
-0.06%
-27.42%
$ 361.46K
$ 128.11K
46
Valencia CF Fan Token
Valencia CF Fan Token
VCF
$ 0.052581
-0.03%
-0.00%
-1.20%
$ 360.86K
$ 7.37K
47
TeamPL Token
TeamPL Token
TMPL
$ 0.00239787
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 334.92K
$ 1.48
48
Sauber FT
Sauber FT
SAUBER
$ 0.1068
0.00%
+0.38%
-1.29%
$ 305.83K
$ 493.93K
49
Flamengo Fan Token
Flamengo Fan Token
MENGO
$ 0.01675
-0.24%
-0.54%
-16.35%
$ 300.61K
$ 3.52M
50
Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token
Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token
AM
$ 0.100678
-0.01%
+0.00%
-0.77%
$ 278.90K
$ 23.62K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Sports tokens and why are they popular?
Sports tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 82 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $380.59M.
What is the best-performing Sports token right now?
Among Sports tokens tracked on MEXC, NWS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 30.54% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Sports tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 82 Sports tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Sports tokens include CHZ, FLOW, FB. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Sports category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Sports tokens is approximately $380.59M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Sports sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.