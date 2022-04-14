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Top SPL22 Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the SPL22 sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
SolARBa
SolARBa
SOLARBA
$ 7.41
0.00%
+0.01%
-0.27%
$ 1.71M
$ 370.60
2
SP500 rStock
SP500 rStock
SPYR
$ 696.64
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 263.33K
$ 0.62
3
NVIDIA rStock
NVIDIA rStock
NVDAR
$ 182.53
0.00%
--
+0.46%
$ 217.39K
$ 2.79
4
Burncoin
Burncoin
BURN
$ 0.00622482
+0.03%
-0.13%
-15.35%
$ 123.22K
$ 559.44
5
Tesla rStock
Tesla rStock
TSLAR
$ 53.52
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 66.31K
$ 2.80

Frequently Asked Questions

What are SPL22 tokens and why are they popular?
SPL22 tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 5 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2.38M.
What is the best-performing SPL22 token right now?
Among SPL22 tokens tracked on MEXC, SOLARBA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.01% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many SPL22 tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 5 SPL22 tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular SPL22 tokens include SOLARBA, SPYR, NVDAR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the SPL22 category?
The combined market capitalisation of all SPL22 tokens is approximately $2.38M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the SPL22 sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.