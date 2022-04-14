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Top Sora Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Sora Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00067
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.01%
$ 74.85B
$ 51.79M
2
LEO Token
LEO Token
LEO
$ 9.48
0.00%
+0.01%
+4.52%
$ 8.72B
$ 187.25K
3
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,802.02
-0.01%
+0.92%
+1.85%
$ 7.55B
$ 1.32
4
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.514
+0.33%
-0.50%
+8.62%
$ 6.25B
$ 35.25K
5
OKB
OKB
OKB
$ 98.918
-0.04%
-3.63%
+3.37%
$ 2.08B
$ 1.76K
6
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 3.28
-0.30%
-0.24%
-6.82%
$ 2.04B
$ 69.14K
7
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 89.31
-0.02%
+1.80%
+0.11%
$ 1.38B
$ 1.90K
8
Nexo
Nexo
NEXO
$ 0.7099
+0.44%
+0.54%
-1.54%
$ 458.57M
$ 99.63K
9
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.2419
+0.17%
-3.94%
-11.34%
$ 366.29M
$ 1.89M
10
Compound
Compound
COMP
$ 17.33
-1.14%
+2.79%
+6.46%
$ 173.00M
$ 4.42K
11
Graph Token
Graph Token
GRT
$ 0.01329
-0.08%
-1.85%
-3.97%
$ 144.33M
$ 5.35M
12
YearnFinance
YearnFinance
YFI
$ 1,938.3
+0.25%
-0.55%
-0.40%
$ 69.37M
$ 33.10
13
FTX Token
FTX Token
FTT
$ 0.1997
-0.25%
-3.58%
-0.40%
$ 65.48M
$ 316.33K
14
Holo Token
Holo Token
HOT
$ 0.0003273
-0.03%
-0.76%
-0.73%
$ 57.66M
$ 171.24M
15
SUSHI
SUSHI
SUSHI
$ 0.1602
-0.12%
-0.99%
-1.05%
$ 45.89M
$ 385.47K
16
Bridged WETH
Bridged WETH
WETH
$ 1,912.43
+0.18%
+0.01%
+2.05%
$ 35.36M
$ 230.84K
17
TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD
USTC
$ 0.004818
-0.02%
-2.02%
-4.04%
$ 26.76M
$ 13.18M
18
Wrapped CRO
Wrapped CRO
WCRO
$ 0.04662848
+0.44%
-0.01%
-0.24%
$ 26.58M
$ 368.08K
19
iExec RLC
iExec RLC
RLC
$ 0.2908
+0.10%
+0.87%
+8.05%
$ 25.23M
$ 201.29K
20
Ocean Protocol
Ocean Protocol
OCEAN
$ 0.103255
-0.54%
+0.05%
+10.69%
$ 24.88M
$ 763.06K
21
Phala
Phala
PHA
$ 0.0215
0.00%
-1.42%
-3.07%
$ 18.05M
$ 3.33M
22
DIA
DIA
DIA
$ 0.129761
-1.00%
+0.01%
+7.51%
$ 15.52M
$ 4.64M
23
SingularityNET
SingularityNET
AGIX
$ 0.052926
0.00%
0.00%
-8.73%
$ 12.60M
$ 12.50K
24
renBTC
renBTC
RENBTC
$ 15,435.5
-0.02%
+0.01%
-7.31%
$ 4.70M
$ 1.04K
25
Ren
Ren
REN
$ 0.00313059
+0.04%
-0.00%
-4.48%
$ 3.13M
$ 207.74K
26
Cream
Cream
CREAM
$ 0.42246
0.00%
--
+0.36%
$ 1.24M
$ 2.92
27
xFUND
xFUND
XFUND
$ 74.97
+0.09%
+0.00%
+6.89%
$ 747.49K
$ 144.63
28
Sora Validator
Sora Validator
VAL
$ 0.00606088
-0.05%
-0.09%
-21.49%
$ 338.45K
$ 671.49
29
Stafi
Stafi
FIS
$ 0.00158225
+0.61%
-0.07%
-7.83%
$ 246.21K
$ 37.83K
30
STAKE
STAKE
STAKE
$ 0.03357281
-0.84%
--
+1.07%
$ 73.38K
$ 1.49
31
Kaon
Kaon
KAON
$ 5.64E-6
+0.71%
+0.60%
-13.50%
$ 59.34K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Sora Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Sora Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 31 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $104.44B.
What is the best-performing Sora Ecosystem token right now?
Among Sora Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, COMP has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.79% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Sora Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 31 Sora Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Sora Ecosystem tokens include USDC, LEO, WBTC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Sora Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Sora Ecosystem tokens is approximately $104.44B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Sora Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.