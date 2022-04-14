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Top Sonic Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Sonic Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00067
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.01%
$ 74.85B
$ 51.79M
2
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,802.02
-0.01%
+0.92%
+1.85%
$ 7.55B
$ 1.32
3
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.514
+0.33%
-0.50%
+8.62%
$ 6.25B
$ 35.25K
4
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,092.5
0.00%
+0.20%
+0.91%
$ 3.42B
$ 0.09
5
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2,055.77
+0.05%
+0.00%
+1.17%
$ 869.65M
$ 265.95K
6
Lombard BTC
Lombard BTC
LBTC
$ 64,940
-0.04%
+0.01%
+1.97%
$ 665.87M
$ 1.91M
7
Function FBTC
Function FBTC
FBTC
$ 64,714
-0.01%
+0.01%
+2.94%
$ 547.48M
$ 21.72K
8
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 64,605
-0.09%
+0.01%
+2.23%
$ 420.27M
$ 7.68K
9
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.359
+0.44%
+2.80%
+1.88%
$ 232.05M
$ 191.10K
10
Universal BTC
Universal BTC
UNIBTC
$ 64,255
-0.08%
+0.01%
+1.94%
$ 191.67M
$ 12.28K
11
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 1.0
+0.04%
0.00%
+0.07%
$ 112.60M
$ 2.63M
12
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
XSOLVBTC
$ 63,913
-0.10%
+0.01%
+1.13%
$ 62.92M
$ 289.83
13
S
S
S
$ 0.02163
+0.19%
-2.66%
-4.51%
$ 62.18M
$ 3.14M
14
Wrapped Savings rUSD
Wrapped Savings rUSD
WSRUSD
$ 1.094
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 57.44M
--
15
Frax Staked frxUSD
Frax Staked frxUSD
SFRXUSD
$ 1.21
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 34.69M
$ 38.34K
16
USDP
USDP
USDP
$ 1.0002
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.20%
$ 31.96M
$ 8.43K
17
Euler Finance
Euler Finance
EUL
$ 1.1957
+1.09%
+3.88%
+2.91%
$ 28.87M
$ 74.50K
18
SODAX
SODAX
SODA
$ 0.01796161
+0.05%
+0.01%
-23.51%
$ 26.94M
$ 11.92K
19
Spacecoin
Spacecoin
SPACE
$ 0.004658
-0.06%
-3.69%
-11.65%
$ 24.60M
$ 16.45M
20
Main Street USD
Main Street USD
MSUSD
$ 0.317689
+0.01%
-0.05%
+1.78%
$ 23.80M
$ 889.95
21
Peapods Finance
Peapods Finance
PEAS
$ 1.92
+1.59%
-0.00%
+9.71%
$ 19.04M
$ 9.45K
22
Wrapped FRAX
Wrapped FRAX
WFRAX
$ 0.275621
-0.02%
-0.01%
-7.04%
$ 14.98M
$ 144.95K
23
YieldFi yToken
YieldFi yToken
YUSD
$ 0.998454
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 10.86M
--
24
Origin
Origin
OGN
$ 0.01618
+0.12%
-1.28%
-0.49%
$ 10.76M
$ 3.14M
25
Hey Anon
Hey Anon
ANON
$ 0.2933
+1.27%
+2.54%
+5.81%
$ 4.09M
$ 253.44K
26
YieldFi vyUSD
YieldFi vyUSD
VYUSD
$ 0.923628
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 3.07M
--
27
evaUSDT
evaUSDT
EVAUSDT
$ 0.998603
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 2.93M
$ 19.83K
28
Beets Staked Sonic
Beets Staked Sonic
STS
$ 0.02334339
+0.50%
-0.02%
-5.02%
$ 2.50M
$ 10.13K
29
evaUSDC
evaUSDC
EVAUSDC
$ 1.002
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.50M
$ 50.85
30
Foxify
Foxify
FOX
$ 0.230537
-0.01%
+0.00%
+6.10%
$ 2.39M
$ 35.20
31
US Sonic Dollar
US Sonic Dollar
USSD
$ 0.999294
+0.13%
-0.00%
-1.06%
$ 2.05M
$ 42.22K
32
Rings scUSD
Rings scUSD
SCUSD
$ 0.999693
-0.53%
0.00%
-0.53%
$ 1.92M
$ 88.49
33
Rezerve Money
Rezerve Money
RZR
$ 0.536722
+0.36%
+0.02%
+1.79%
$ 787.42K
$ 46.94
34
Wagmi
Wagmi
WAGMI
$ 0.00034521
+1.01%
+0.04%
+4.63%
$ 641.94K
$ 3.48K
35
Shadow
Shadow
SHADOW
$ 0.448328
+0.01%
0.00%
-1.95%
$ 439.30K
$ 6.52K
36
JACK
JACK
JACK
$ 0.00423262
0.00%
0.00%
-0.58%
$ 382.60K
$ 26.09
37
Silo Finance
Silo Finance
SILO
$ 0.00061742
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 377.99K
$ 9.10
38
Beets
Beets
BEETS
$ 0.00130402
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 338.09K
$ 85.78
39
Reservoir rUSD
Reservoir rUSD
RUSD
$ 0.998171
-0.07%
-0.00%
-0.15%
$ 274.10K
$ 13.67
40
Atlas Navi
Atlas Navi
NAVI
$ 0.001637
-0.06%
+4.40%
+3.87%
$ 264.71K
$ 16.86M
41
DeFive
DeFive
FIVE
$ 0.00019308
+0.49%
-0.01%
-4.25%
$ 224.84K
$ 110.42
42
Jefe
Jefe
JEFE
$ 0.02103852
-0.62%
-0.02%
-0.14%
$ 210.06K
$ 4.54K
43
Long
Long
LONG
$ 2.20329E-7
+0.26%
-4.60%
-2.70%
$ 173.35K
--
44
zkSwap Finance
zkSwap Finance
ZF
$ 0.00026234
-2.47%
-0.23%
-22.00%
$ 164.54K
$ 25.69K
45
Paintswap
Paintswap
BRUSH
$ 0.00036757
+0.13%
-0.00%
+0.31%
$ 149.77K
$ 463.08
46
Origin Sonic
Origin Sonic
OS
$ 0.02147331
-0.49%
-0.03%
-5.92%
$ 130.44K
$ 79.64
47
Eggs Finance
Eggs Finance
EGGS
$ 4.124E-5
0.00%
+0.20%
0.00%
$ 124.30K
--
48
Rings scBTC
Rings scBTC
SCBTC
$ 64,633
-0.13%
+0.01%
-10.27%
$ 116.37K
$ 890.48
49
GOGGLES
GOGGLES
GOGLZ
$ 0.00271261
+0.49%
-0.04%
-18.64%
$ 103.82K
$ 2.48K
50
Equalizer on Sonic
Equalizer on Sonic
EQUAL
$ 0.067623
+0.50%
+0.03%
-0.97%
$ 95.58K
$ 95.04

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Sonic Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Sonic Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 72 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $95.54B.
What is the best-performing Sonic Ecosystem token right now?
Among Sonic Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, PRL has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 17.45% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Sonic Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 72 Sonic Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Sonic Ecosystem tokens include USDC, WBTC, LINK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Sonic Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Sonic Ecosystem tokens is approximately $95.54B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Sonic Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.