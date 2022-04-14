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Top SocialFi Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the SocialFi sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Sky Protocol
Sky Protocol
SKY
$ 0.05484
-0.18%
+2.43%
+2.61%
$ 1.27B
$ 1.23M
2
RealLink
RealLink
REAL
$ 0.07505
-0.09%
+0.56%
+2.10%
$ 103.04M
$ 3.06M
3
Swop
Swop
SWOP
$ 0.0064045
+0.01%
+0.04%
+1.65%
$ 64.04M
$ 165.55
4
Atoshi
Atoshi
ATOS
$ 0.0377098
+0.90%
+0.01%
+0.81%
$ 34.06M
$ 26.28K
5
StatusNetwork
StatusNetwork
SNT
$ 0.005
-0.40%
-8.27%
-1.19%
$ 24.01M
$ 10.16M
6
Zora
Zora
ZORA
$ 0.004871
-0.49%
-0.29%
-1.92%
$ 21.73M
$ 15.01M
7
HIVE
HIVE
HIVE
$ 0.0384
+0.05%
-2.10%
-4.56%
$ 21.21M
$ 2.07M
8
CyberConnect
CyberConnect
CYBER
$ 0.2896
-0.41%
-0.72%
-4.86%
$ 20.32M
$ 192.16K
9
STEEM
STEEM
STEEM
$ 0.03491
+0.14%
-0.88%
-3.22%
$ 19.18M
$ 2.13M
10
DeBox
DeBox
BOX
$ 0.02950627
-0.55%
+0.12%
+26.77%
$ 15.00M
$ 140.64K
11
Decentralized Social
Decentralized Social
DESO
$ 1.18
0.00%
-0.02%
-2.48%
$ 12.43M
$ 1.90K
12
Beincom
Beincom
BIC
$ 0.00503928
-0.03%
+0.00%
-1.54%
$ 11.30M
$ 588.76
13
Eesee
Eesee
ESE
$ 0.011849
+0.21%
-1.34%
-0.32%
$ 11.18M
$ 5.93M
14
JumpToken
JumpToken
JMPT
$ 0.521558
0.00%
+0.01%
+2.86%
$ 7.70M
$ 10.52K
15
Access Protocol
Access Protocol
ACS
$ 0.0001316
-0.23%
+2.18%
+2.98%
$ 6.75M
$ 430.33M
16
TOWNS
TOWNS
TOWNS
$ 0.002205
-0.85%
-4.21%
-1.78%
$ 6.73M
$ 30.18M
17
LUKSO
LUKSO
LYX
$ 0.2149
+1.03%
+6.33%
-0.69%
$ 6.56M
$ 103.47K
18
LimeWire
LimeWire
LMWR
$ 0.012805
-0.14%
+0.02%
+0.57%
$ 5.86M
$ 4.51M
19
ivault
ivault
IVT
$ 0.01231198
+0.45%
+0.01%
-2.79%
$ 5.80M
$ 187.27K
20
The Arena
The Arena
ARENA
$ 0.00089338
+0.34%
-0.05%
-7.67%
$ 5.73M
$ 43.76K
21
LUCA
LUCA
LUCA
$ 0.382505
+0.03%
-0.00%
-1.76%
$ 5.70M
$ 110.31K
22
00 Token
00 Token
00
$ 0.01343508
+3.08%
-0.03%
+32.56%
$ 5.02M
$ 569.49K
23
Hey Anon
Hey Anon
ANON
$ 0.2933
+1.27%
+2.54%
+5.81%
$ 4.09M
$ 253.44K
24
Marina Protocol
Marina Protocol
BAY
$ 0.017995
-0.10%
-0.54%
+0.07%
$ 3.60M
$ 3.41M
25
Steem Dollars
Steem Dollars
SBD
$ 0.356669
+0.01%
--
+0.08%
$ 3.50M
$ 654.66K
26
Catholic people
Catholic people
CATH
$ 0.00374081
+0.08%
+0.05%
+28.93%
$ 3.37M
$ 501.37
27
Cratos
Cratos
CRTS
$ 3.892E-5
+0.08%
-0.70%
-4.96%
$ 3.10M
--
28
LYNK
LYNK
LYNK
$ 0.00245919
+0.69%
+0.01%
+0.54%
$ 2.46M
$ 4.83K
29
daGama
daGama
DGMA
$ 0.01836
+0.27%
+2.00%
-3.21%
$ 2.39M
$ 8.84M
30
StarSlax
StarSlax
SSLX
$ 0.00021687
-0.20%
-0.01%
-4.61%
$ 2.17M
$ 99.08K
31
WHALE
WHALE
WHALE
$ 0.211428
0.00%
--
+0.67%
$ 2.11M
$ 108.66
32
IceCream AI
IceCream AI
ICECREAM
$ 0.00184703
0.00%
--
+7.74%
$ 1.85M
$ 3.75
33
Cere Network
Cere Network
CERE
$ 0.00020619
-0.52%
-0.00%
+1.76%
$ 1.84M
$ 8.25K
34
Paparazzi Token
Paparazzi Token
PAPARAZZI
$ 0.00025864
+0.05%
+0.00%
-0.01%
$ 1.80M
$ 20.88K
35
TokenFi
TokenFi
TOKEN
$ 0.001753
+0.06%
+3.72%
+0.34%
$ 1.76M
$ 36.05M
36
Dream Machine Token
Dream Machine Token
DMT
$ 1.72
+0.58%
+0.03%
+4.24%
$ 1.54M
$ 4.68K
37
Saito
Saito
SAITO
$ 0.00051248
+0.56%
+0.01%
-8.34%
$ 1.54M
$ 14.98K
38
BlockchainSpace
BlockchainSpace
GUILD
$ 0.00280406
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.50%
$ 1.28M
$ 298.05
39
Bitsocial
Bitsocial
BSO
$ 0.00605053
0.00%
--
+14.30%
$ 1.27M
$ 30.25
40
Mint Token
Mint Token
MT
$ 0.00198235
+0.03%
0.00%
+0.08%
$ 1.18M
$ 489.86
41
Roundtable
Roundtable
RTB
$ 0.00243625
0.00%
--
+6.83%
$ 1.11M
$ 1.69K
42
GLADIUS
GLADIUS
GLADIUS
$ 0.00013814
+0.01%
+0.17%
+3.64%
$ 1.11M
$ 2.56K
43
Kin
Kin
KIN
$ 4.07432E-7
+0.40%
+1.90%
+9.04%
$ 1.08M
--
44
noice
noice
NOICE
$ 1.026E-5
+1.99%
-2.80%
-5.70%
$ 919.51K
--
45
ReddCoin
ReddCoin
RDD
$ 2.336E-5
+0.26%
-5.90%
-6.56%
$ 796.66K
--
46
Global Coin Research
Global Coin Research
GCR
$ 0.077205
0.00%
0.00%
-0.33%
$ 772.05K
$ 150.55
47
UXLINK
UXLINK
UXLINK
$ 0.00068308
0.00%
-0.03%
+4.96%
$ 633.72K
$ 10.46K
48
Attention Token
Attention Token
ATTN
$ 0.00110239
+0.01%
+0.02%
-4.58%
$ 564.11K
$ 661.67
49
Financie Token
Financie Token
FNCT
$ 0.00013178
-0.06%
-0.08%
-12.59%
$ 548.26K
$ 468.64
50
Airdrops Quest
Airdrops Quest
DROP
$ 0.0005377
0.00%
+0.00%
-2.98%
$ 535.24K
$ 83.23

Frequently Asked Questions

What are SocialFi tokens and why are they popular?
SocialFi tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 111 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.74B.
What is the best-performing SocialFi token right now?
Among SocialFi tokens tracked on MEXC, PAWS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 16.50% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many SocialFi tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 111 SocialFi tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular SocialFi tokens include SKY, REAL, SWOP. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the SocialFi category?
The combined market capitalisation of all SocialFi tokens is approximately $1.74B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the SocialFi sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.