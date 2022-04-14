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Top Simulation Games Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Simulation Games sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Project Ailey
Project Ailey
ALE
$ 0.261
-0.04%
+0.04%
+0.12%
$ 126.94M
$ 279.89K
2
Decentraland
Decentraland
MANA
$ 0.06406
+0.38%
-0.03%
-2.45%
$ 126.38M
$ 927.16K
3
$ 0.03917
+0.18%
-1.41%
-0.48%
$ 114.63M
$ 1.79M
4
My Neighbor Alice
My Neighbor Alice
ALICE
$ 0.13309
-1.28%
+2.26%
+13.56%
$ 13.29M
$ 1.01M
5
WilderWorld
WilderWorld
WILD
$ 0.0129
+0.16%
-2.34%
-1.67%
$ 6.46M
$ 4.49M
6
Monsta Infinite
Monsta Infinite
MONI
$ 0.0005729
+0.10%
+0.00%
-1.39%
$ 126.35K
$ 822.77
7
MARS4
MARS4
MARS4
$ 5.51E-6
0.00%
-37.50%
-44.79%
$ 22.06K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Simulation Games tokens and why are they popular?
Simulation Games tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 7 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $387.84M.
What is the best-performing Simulation Games token right now?
Among Simulation Games tokens tracked on MEXC, ALICE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.26% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Simulation Games tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 7 Simulation Games tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Simulation Games tokens include ALE, MANA, SAND. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Simulation Games category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Simulation Games tokens is approximately $387.84M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Simulation Games sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.