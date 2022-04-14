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Top SideChain Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the SideChain sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Gnosis
Gnosis
GNO
$ 109.12
+15.48%
+14.94%
+16.00%
$ 319.80M
$ 744.04
2
Stacks
Stacks
STX
$ 0.1196
-0.08%
-1.81%
-1.89%
$ 216.66M
$ 503.39K
3
STRK
STRK
STRK
$ 0.02259
-0.18%
-2.76%
-2.38%
$ 143.50M
$ 6.10M
4
RONIN
RONIN
RON
$ 0.04742
-0.32%
-2.61%
-4.72%
$ 36.64M
$ 1.29M
5
Fractal Bitcoin
Fractal Bitcoin
FB
$ 0.3478
+0.32%
+0.29%
0.00%
$ 36.17M
$ 163.26K
6
Core DAO
Core DAO
CORE
$ 0.0206
-0.10%
-3.67%
+6.84%
$ 25.32M
$ 3.87M
7
Merlin Chain
Merlin Chain
MERL
$ 0.01811
+0.06%
-2.26%
-2.68%
$ 23.20M
$ 3.75M
8
Bitcoin on Rootstock
Bitcoin on Rootstock
RBTC
$ 64,777
+0.02%
+0.01%
+1.78%
$ 13.65M
$ 112.60K
9
ELA
ELA
ELA
$ 0.2622
-1.19%
+1.30%
-5.60%
$ 5.95M
$ 6.27K
10
Coinweb
Coinweb
CWEB
$ 0.00058903
+0.02%
+0.01%
+0.25%
$ 3.99M
$ 561.87
11
Tectum EmissionToken
Tectum EmissionToken
TET
$ 0.2153
+0.28%
+1.23%
-4.35%
$ 2.12M
$ 250.13K
12
GOAT Network
GOAT Network
GOATED
$ 0.008295
-0.05%
+0.72%
+2.34%
$ 866.82K
$ 6.50M
13
Sovryn
Sovryn
SOV
$ 0.01363211
-0.09%
+0.00%
-4.90%
$ 818.93K
$ 138.93
14
Meter Governance
Meter Governance
MTRG
$ 0.01385127
-1.79%
-0.04%
+3.61%
$ 532.01K
$ 14.31K
15
$ 0.00608
+0.16%
0.00%
-1.30%
$ 390.97K
$ 4.95M
16
XANA
XANA
XETA
$ 6.2E-6
-0.16%
-0.40%
-47.32%
$ 30.58K
--
17
SatoshiVM
SatoshiVM
SAVM
$ 0.00405362
0.00%
+0.00%
+1.00%
$ 29.81K
$ 37.23
18
Bitrock
Bitrock
BROCK
$ 0.00015448
0.00%
--
+0.20%
$ 15.45K
$ 5.84
19
Bitlayer
Bitlayer
BTR
$ 0.03
-0.17%
-0.73%
-1.46%
--
$ 2.40M
20
TAP Protocol
TAP Protocol
TAP
$ 0.0944
+1.18%
-0.63%
+22.92%
--
$ 436.06K
21
BOB
BOB
BOB
$ 0.003812
0.00%
+0.69%
-2.68%
--
$ 15.82M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are SideChain tokens and why are they popular?
SideChain tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 21 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $829.69M.
What is the best-performing SideChain token right now?
Among SideChain tokens tracked on MEXC, GNO has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 14.94% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many SideChain tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 21 SideChain tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular SideChain tokens include GNO, STX, STRK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the SideChain category?
The combined market capitalisation of all SideChain tokens is approximately $829.69M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the SideChain sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.