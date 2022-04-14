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Top Shooting Games Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Shooting Games sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Starpower
Starpower
STAR
$ 0.1135
-1.55%
-11.36%
+31.69%
$ 21.34M
$ 1.09M
2
GUNZ
GUNZ
GUN
$ 0.003024
+0.60%
+1.78%
-3.65%
$ 7.16M
$ 24.01M
3
FAR Labs
FAR Labs
FAR
$ 0.00095
0.00%
-0.31%
+10.59%
$ 4.59M
$ 38.16K
4
3ULL
3ULL
3ULL
$ 0.0000671
0.00%
+0.98%
+7.14%
$ 971.91K
$ 179.45M
5
Shrapnel
Shrapnel
SHRAP
$ 0.00029447
-0.10%
+0.14%
+0.42%
$ 855.10K
$ 1.30K
6
KOMPETE
KOMPETE
KOMPETE
$ 0.00092707
+0.07%
+0.04%
+8.22%
$ 788.48K
$ 43.98
7
Warped
Warped
WARPED
$ 6.116E-5
+0.74%
-4.10%
-1.51%
$ 565.12K
--
8
Artyfact
Artyfact
ARTY
$ 0.01891
+0.69%
+4.82%
+4.88%
$ 368.76K
$ 3.16M
9
Nyan Heroes
Nyan Heroes
NYAN
$ 0.00049301
+0.01%
+0.10%
+8.30%
$ 199.99K
$ 1.18K
10
Decimated
Decimated
DIO
$ 0.00031542
+0.01%
-0.02%
-7.81%
$ 171.35K
$ 794.89
11
Alaska Gold Rush
Alaska Gold Rush
CARAT
$ 0.00017766
+0.01%
+0.12%
+5.21%
$ 157.58K
$ 2.15K
12
Netvrk
Netvrk
NETVR
$ 0.00130363
0.00%
--
-10.82%
$ 130.36K
$ 30.39
13
Arrland RUM
Arrland RUM
RUM
$ 9.479E-5
+0.43%
+4.20%
+11.62%
$ 102.77K
--
14
web3war
web3war
FPS
$ 0.00065929
+3.33%
+0.02%
-9.17%
$ 98.89K
$ 497.63
15
Sinverse
Sinverse
SIN
$ 9.197E-5
+0.25%
-6.20%
+17.77%
$ 85.61K
--
16
Fabwelt
Fabwelt
WELT
$ 0.0002013
0.00%
--
+0.01%
$ 74.07K
$ 3.49
17
Polkacity
Polkacity
POLC
$ 0.00018088
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 34.37K
$ 52.52K
18
MetaDOS
MetaDOS
SECOND
$ 3.27E-6
0.00%
+0.40%
+0.62%
$ 32.30K
--
19
Shockwaves
Shockwaves
NEUROS
$ 0.00049862
0.00%
--
+0.57%
$ 30.63K
$ 7.39
20
Solordi
Solordi
SOLO
$ 2.564E-5
0.00%
+0.70%
+0.67%
$ 25.62K
--
21
PanoVerse
PanoVerse
PANO
$ 0.00086072
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 24.10K
$ 4.57
22
BloodLoop
BloodLoop
$BLS
$ 8.594E-5
+0.01%
0.00%
-0.45%
$ 18.57K
--
23
rekill
rekill
REKILL
$ 1.822E-5
+0.89%
-26.30%
-44.33%
$ 18.21K
--
24
Engines of Fury
Engines of Fury
FURY
$ 0.00017392
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.18%
$ 15.27K
$ 1.90
25
Matr1x
Matr1x
MAX
$ 7.165E-5
0.00%
-0.50%
0.00%
$ 12.34K
--
26
Metal Blockchain
Metal Blockchain
METAL
$ 0.10419
0.00%
-0.01%
+3.40%
--
$ 19.69K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Shooting Games tokens and why are they popular?
Shooting Games tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 26 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $37.88M.
What is the best-performing Shooting Games token right now?
Among Shooting Games tokens tracked on MEXC, ARTY has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 4.82% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Shooting Games tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 26 Shooting Games tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Shooting Games tokens include STAR, GUN, FAR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Shooting Games category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Shooting Games tokens is approximately $37.88M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Shooting Games sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.