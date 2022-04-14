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Top Sei Network Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Sei Network Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00073
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.01%
$ 74.85B
$ 51.79M
2
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,841.29
-0.01%
+0.92%
+1.85%
$ 7.55B
$ 1.32
3
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.524
+0.33%
-0.50%
+8.62%
$ 6.25B
$ 35.25K
4
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 0.999256
+0.02%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 4.06B
$ 81.39M
5
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1.14
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.14B
$ 1.05M
6
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 64,605
-0.09%
+0.01%
+2.23%
$ 420.27M
$ 7.68K
7
SEI
SEI
SEI
$ 0.03909
-0.15%
-2.47%
-3.10%
$ 281.78M
$ 1.40M
8
Noble USDC
Noble USDC
USDC.N
$ 0.999735
+0.01%
0.00%
-0.23%
$ 112.83M
$ 89.45K
9
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 1.0
+0.04%
0.00%
+0.07%
$ 112.60M
$ 2.63M
10
BAT
BAT
BAT
$ 0.05927
+0.17%
+0.47%
-4.06%
$ 88.64M
$ 977.78K
11
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
XSOLVBTC
$ 63,913
-0.10%
+0.01%
+1.13%
$ 62.92M
$ 289.83
12
Wrapped Savings rUSD
Wrapped Savings rUSD
WSRUSD
$ 1.094
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 57.44M
--
13
Bedrock BTC
Bedrock BTC
BRBTC
$ 62,482
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 50.03M
$ 127.66
14
Frax Staked frxUSD
Frax Staked frxUSD
SFRXUSD
$ 1.21
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 34.69M
$ 38.34K
15
Yei Finance
Yei Finance
CLO
$ 0.14616
+1.05%
+27.15%
+27.51%
$ 19.07M
$ 1.54M
16
Wrapped FRAX
Wrapped FRAX
WFRAX
$ 0.275621
-0.02%
-0.01%
-7.04%
$ 14.98M
$ 144.95K
17
Stargate Bridged WETH
Stargate Bridged WETH
WETH
$ 1,911.18
-0.11%
+0.00%
+1.26%
$ 13.95M
$ 584.30K
18
Wrapped SEI
Wrapped SEI
WSEI
$ 0.03897903
+0.01%
-0.02%
-1.68%
$ 10.88M
$ 464.59K
19
Fiamma BTC
Fiamma BTC
FIABTC
$ 61,009
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.02M
$ 47.24
20
MILLI
MILLI
MILLI
$ 0.000001398
-0.50%
-1.27%
-4.71%
$ 367.41K
$ 18.65B
21
Kindred Labs
Kindred Labs
KIN
$ 0.00223401
-0.06%
-0.00%
-4.47%
$ 328.82K
$ 5.70K
22
Reservoir rUSD
Reservoir rUSD
RUSD
$ 0.998171
-0.07%
-0.00%
-0.15%
$ 274.10K
$ 13.67
23
MetaArena
MetaArena
TIMI
$ 0.00060878
-0.20%
-0.04%
-10.84%
$ 221.81K
$ 1.61K
24
Froggy
Froggy
FROG
$ 0.00010568
-0.22%
+0.01%
+1.30%
$ 105.68K
$ 513.03
25
Silo Staked SEI
Silo Staked SEI
ISEI
$ 0.02186548
0.00%
-0.00%
-3.10%
$ 97.43K
$ 2.40
26
Fishwar
Fishwar
FISHW
$ 3.99E-6
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 48.23K
--
27
Jellyverse
Jellyverse
JLY
$ 0.00013673
0.00%
--
+22.12%
$ 19.13K
$ 2.74
28
Chips
Chips
CHIPS
$ 1.422E-5
0.00%
+0.70%
0.00%
$ 13.28K
--
29
Zenrock
Zenrock
ROCK
$ 3.219E-5
+0.03%
+0.20%
+0.03%
$ 12.57K
--
30
Popo The Cat
Popo The Cat
POPO
$ 2.9813E-8
0.00%
-3.40%
-3.36%
$ 12.54K
--
31
YAKA
YAKA
YAKA
$ 4.788E-5
0.00%
-14.70%
0.00%
$ 10.90K
--
32
Dragonswap
Dragonswap
DRG
$ 0.00772
0.00%
-0.90%
-2.28%
--
$ 42.97K
33
Folks Finance
Folks Finance
FOLKS
$ 1.8404
+0.18%
+1.96%
-0.56%
--
$ 67.60K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Sei Network Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Sei Network Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 33 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $96.13B.
What is the best-performing Sei Network Ecosystem token right now?
Among Sei Network Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, CLO has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 27.15% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Sei Network Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 33 Sei Network Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Sei Network Ecosystem tokens include USDC, WBTC, LINK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Sei Network Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Sei Network Ecosystem tokens is approximately $96.13B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Sei Network Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.