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Top Scroll Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Scroll Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00073
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.01%
$ 74.85B
$ 51.79M
2
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,834.21
-0.01%
+0.92%
+1.85%
$ 7.55B
$ 1.32
3
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.512
+0.33%
-0.50%
+8.62%
$ 6.25B
$ 35.25K
4
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1.0008
+0.02%
-0.01%
+0.01%
$ 4.49B
$ 4.64M
5
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,092.5
0.00%
+0.20%
+0.91%
$ 3.42B
$ 0.09
6
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.37B
$ 11.54M
7
Sky Protocol
Sky Protocol
SKY
$ 0.05484
-0.18%
+2.43%
+2.61%
$ 1.27B
$ 1.23M
8
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2,055.77
+0.05%
+0.00%
+1.17%
$ 869.65M
$ 265.95K
9
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.08471
-0.51%
+1.50%
-4.43%
$ 786.34M
$ 2.50M
10
Ether.Fi Foundation
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI
$ 0.4931
+0.64%
-2.04%
+30.25%
$ 432.32M
$ 4.99M
11
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 1.0
+0.04%
0.00%
+0.07%
$ 112.60M
$ 2.63M
12
Stargate Finance
Stargate Finance
STG
$ 0.1477
+0.07%
+2.95%
+7.79%
$ 96.90M
$ 374.33K
13
Wrapped rsETH
Wrapped rsETH
WRSETH
$ 2,013.4
+0.12%
+0.01%
+0.45%
$ 35.65M
$ 829.58
14
AnkrNetwork
AnkrNetwork
ANKR
$ 0.003353
+0.36%
-1.21%
-1.84%
$ 33.56M
$ 17.01M
15
Monerium EUR emoney
Monerium EUR emoney
EURE
$ 1.16
0.00%
0.00%
+0.87%
$ 32.63M
$ 629.57K
16
Restaked Swell ETH
Restaked Swell ETH
RSWETH
$ 2,047.1
+0.03%
+0.01%
+0.90%
$ 23.60M
$ 2.70K
17
Ankr Staked ETH
Ankr Staked ETH
ANKRETH
$ 2,335.51
0.00%
--
+0.72%
$ 15.93M
$ 96.34
18
Wrapped FRAX
Wrapped FRAX
WFRAX
$ 0.275621
-0.02%
-0.01%
-7.04%
$ 14.98M
$ 144.95K
19
ynETH MAX
ynETH MAX
YNETHX
$ 1,968.07
0.00%
--
+0.11%
$ 7.52M
$ 282.55
20
Scroll
Scroll
SCR
$ 0.01983
-0.50%
-2.36%
-2.89%
$ 3.77M
$ 3.29M
21
Symbiosis
Symbiosis
SIS
$ 0.02003
-0.30%
-1.14%
-5.40%
$ 1.94M
$ 4.55M
22
USX
USX
USX
$ 1.003
0.00%
--
+1.54%
$ 871.87K
$ 2.14
23
iZUMi Finance
iZUMi Finance
IZI
$ 0.00067057
+0.01%
-0.01%
-4.71%
$ 528.01K
$ 1.31K
24
PoolTogether
PoolTogether
POOL
$ 0.03168307
+8.09%
+0.06%
-13.76%
$ 304.52K
$ 579.75
25
Impermax
Impermax
IBEX
$ 0.00192326
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 138.95K
$ 1.15
26
Metavault Trade
Metavault Trade
MVX
$ 0.02301867
-0.48%
-0.01%
+2.15%
$ 57.83K
$ 257.68

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Scroll Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Scroll Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 26 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $101.66B.
What is the best-performing Scroll Ecosystem token right now?
Among Scroll Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, STG has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.95% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Scroll Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 26 Scroll Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Scroll Ecosystem tokens include USDC, WBTC, LINK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Scroll Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Scroll Ecosystem tokens is approximately $101.66B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Scroll Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.