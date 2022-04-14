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Top RWA Protocol Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the RWA Protocol sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9,512
+%0,33
-%0,50
+%8,62
$ 6,25B
$ 35,25K
2
Ondo
Ondo
ONDO
$ 0,33289
-%0,10
-%1,43
-%0,52
$ 1,62B
$ 1,10M
3
TIA
TIA
TIA
$ 0,3022
%0,00
+%0,17
-%1,63
$ 277,91M
$ 700,04K
4
Maple Finance
Maple Finance
SYRUP
$ 0,16335
+%0,93
-%1,36
+%8,26
$ 194,88M
$ 489,11K
5
Zebec Network
Zebec Network
ZBCN
$ 0,0015793
-%0,41
+%0,24
-%0,40
$ 157,80M
$ 127,37M
6
RealLink
RealLink
REAL
$ 0,07507
-%0,09
+%0,56
+%2,10
$ 103,04M
$ 3,06M
7
Centrifuge
Centrifuge
CFG
$ 0,1594
-%0,87
+%1,47
+%2,38
$ 91,88M
$ 596,67K
8
Plume Network
Plume Network
PLUME
$ 0,012473
+%0,60
+%0,42
+%5,89
$ 71,97M
$ 13,86M
9
RE
RE
RE
$ 0,3915
-%0,27
-%6,04
-%7,83
$ 62,41M
$ 207,28K
10
Reental
Reental
RNT
$ 0,285887
-%0,01
-%0,00
+%2,33
$ 39,70M
$ 13,87K
11
POLYX
POLYX
POLYX
$ 0,0283
+%1,07
-%2,41
-%8,41
$ 29,89M
$ 64,56K
12
Ryze
Ryze
RYZE
$ 0,069693
+%0,07
%0,00
+%0,61
$ 18,38M
$ 550,40
13
CHR
CHR
CHR
$ 0,01306
%0,00
-%1,73
-%3,98
$ 12,71M
$ 4,16M
14
Epic Chain
Epic Chain
EPIC
$ 0,347
-%2,12
-%0,43
-%1,20
$ 11,64M
$ 479,32K
15
Opinion
Opinion
OPN
$ 0,06196
+%4,34
+%17,91
+%24,85
$ 10,98M
$ 1,85M
16
ORIGYN
ORIGYN
OGY
$ 0,0013396
-%0,12
-%0,03
+%23,07
$ 10,41M
$ 11,50M
17
Chintai Network
Chintai Network
CHEX
$ 0,008311
+%0,19
-%0,64
-%2,58
$ 10,40M
$ 6,90M
18
IX Swap
IX Swap
IXS
$ 0,0551
-%0,36
+%2,03
-%5,32
$ 9,94M
$ 1,15M
19
Soil
Soil
SOIL
$ 0,09223
-%0,17
+%0,08
-%7,28
$ 6,42M
$ 328,34K
20
Realio
Realio
RIO
$ 0,03392
+%1,15
+%0,09
+%0,20
$ 5,48M
$ 553,14K
21
READY
READY
READY
$ 0,004826
+%7,32
-%1,57
-%3,66
$ 5,08M
$ 3,00M
22
Brickken
Brickken
BKN
$ 0,06048
-%0,35
+%0,22
-%0,61
$ 4,90M
$ 1,03M
23
NetX
NetX
NETX
$ 0,1914
-%0,05
-%0,41
-%7,09
$ 4,46M
$ 291,80K
24
$ 0,00176
%0,00
+%0,57
+%4,76
$ 4,37M
$ 4,58M
25
tokenforge
tokenforge
TKFG
$ 0,01498357
+%0,01
-%0,13
-%16,82
$ 4,17M
$ 910,12
26
Lingo
Lingo
LINGO
$ 0,008454
+%0,02
-%3,07
+%2,55
$ 4,11M
$ 6,58M
27
Gold DAO
Gold DAO
GOLDAO
$ 0,00495334
-%0,11
-%0,11
+%24,58
$ 3,36M
$ 1,58K
28
Parcl
Parcl
PRCL
$ 0,0078
+%5,67
+%69,11
+%53,23
$ 3,23M
$ 19,42M
29
$ 0,01818
%0,00
-%2,83
-%1,57
$ 3,10M
$ 22,86K
30
UranoToken
UranoToken
URANO
$ 0,057128
-%0,19
-%0,00
-%0,88
$ 3,04M
$ 4,22K
31
RealToken Ecosystem Governance
RealToken Ecosystem Governance
REG
$ 0,00573755
%0,00
--
%0,00
$ 2,88M
$ 12,78
32
Goldfinch
Goldfinch
GFI
$ 0,02872
-%0,55
-%1,30
-%5,48
$ 2,52M
$ 1,84M
33
Rayls
Rayls
RLS
$ 0,001572
-%0,63
-%2,78
-%7,90
$ 2,36M
$ 42,02M
34
Allo
Allo
RWA
$ 0,001149
%0,00
-%0,95
-%4,33
$ 2,07M
$ 43,83M
35
Apraemio
Apraemio
APRA
$ 0,01364844
+%0,01
+%0,60
-%35,58
$ 1,88M
$ 8,67K
36
PinLink
PinLink
PIN
$ 0,02094
+%0,53
+%0,19
+%4,54
$ 1,85M
$ 2,90M
37
TokenFi
TokenFi
TOKEN
$ 0,001752
+%0,06
+%3,72
+%0,34
$ 1,76M
$ 36,05M
38
Propbase
Propbase
PROPS
$ 0,003378
-%0,09
-%0,59
-%1,31
$ 1,66M
$ 61,18M
39
TRWA
TRWA
TRWA
$ 0,0002324
-%0,09
-%0,47
+%0,78
$ 1,63M
$ 194,16M
40
TrueFi
TrueFi
TRU
$ 0,00109112
+%0,02
+%0,07
-%0,22
$ 1,37M
$ 10,71K
41
OpenVPP
OpenVPP
OVPP
$ 0,001643
+%0,48
+%8,27
+%2,89
$ 1,35M
$ 151,37M
42
Charred Treasures
Charred Treasures
CHARRED
$ 0,825109
+%0,01
--
-%4,23
$ 1,32M
$ 4,32K
43
Palm Economy
Palm Economy
PALM
$ 0,00010124
-%0,44
-%0,00
-%8,75
$ 1,18M
$ 121,17
44
Arowana
Arowana
ARW
$ 0,0435
-%19,26
+%1,02
-%29,80
$ 955,38K
$ 184,40K
45
Swarm Markets
Swarm Markets
SMT
$ 0,0091
%0,00
%0,00
-%12,50
$ 837,17K
$ 5,58M
46
Pareto Staked USP
Pareto Staked USP
SUSP
$ 1,12
%0,00
%0,00
%0,00
$ 736,44K
--
47
Collaterize
Collaterize
COLLAT
$ 0,00062521
+%2,07
%0,00
-%11,40
$ 625,15K
$ 159,32K
48
Elixir
Elixir
ELX
$ 0,00111361
-%0,01
-%0,01
+%2,52
$ 488,94K
$ 451,50
49
Credefi
Credefi
CREDI
$ 0,00051696
+%0,05
-%0,01
-%0,27
$ 457,24K
$ 23,36K
50
Crystal Stones
Crystal Stones
CRYSTAL STONES
$ 0,00435866
+%2,05
+%0,04
+%1,45
$ 453,52K
$ 20,68K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are RWA Protocol tokens and why are they popular?
RWA Protocol tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 73 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $9.06B.
What is the best-performing RWA Protocol token right now?
Among RWA Protocol tokens tracked on MEXC, PRCL has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 69.11% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many RWA Protocol tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 73 RWA Protocol tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular RWA Protocol tokens include LINK, ONDO, TIA. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the RWA Protocol category?
The combined market capitalisation of all RWA Protocol tokens is approximately $9.06B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the RWA Protocol sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.