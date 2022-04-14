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Top RPG Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the RPG sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
FLOKI
FLOKI
FLOKI
$ 0.0000201
+0.10%
-1.33%
-2.06%
$ 191.59M
$ 3.91B
2
Fusionist
Fusionist
ACE
$ 0.22384
+3.52%
+26.44%
+111.83%
$ 23.38M
$ 4.96M
3
Illuvium
Illuvium
ILV
$ 2.927
-0.14%
-4.06%
-0.10%
$ 21.32M
$ 18.99K
4
Big Time
Big Time
BIGTIME
$ 0.005147
-0.66%
-1.53%
+2.04%
$ 12.66M
$ 11.93M
5
PepeCoin
PepeCoin
PEPECOIN
$ 0.07306
-0.07%
+1.90%
+1.11%
$ 7.88M
$ 763.15K
6
Aavegotchi
Aavegotchi
GHST
$ 0.04237375
+0.03%
-0.00%
-2.57%
$ 2.23M
$ 11.91K
7
World of Dypians
World of Dypians
WOD
$ 0.00396
-0.49%
+0.25%
+3.06%
$ 2.13M
$ 8.73M
8
$ 368.05
+1.30%
+0.94%
+1.35%
$ 2.02M
$ 151.58
9
Freya Protocol
Freya Protocol
FREYA
$ 0.00351416
+0.01%
--
+7.65%
$ 1.93M
$ 984.85
10
Seraph
Seraph
SERAPH
$ 0.00340145
+0.02%
-0.01%
-0.25%
$ 1.08M
$ 162.84K
11
Otherworld
Otherworld
OWN
$ 0.0297363
0.00%
--
+0.01%
$ 1.05M
$ 1.07
12
Guild of Guardians
Guild of Guardians
GOG
$ 0.00101723
+0.01%
-0.01%
-14.06%
$ 892.32K
$ 2.08K
13
Voxies
Voxies
VOXEL
$ 0.00287482
+0.85%
-0.16%
+5.77%
$ 860.35K
$ 99.61K
14
XAYA
XAYA
WCHI
$ 0.01144948
+0.38%
0.00%
+0.97%
$ 666.64K
$ 619.38
15
MetaCene
MetaCene
MAK
$ 0.00098937
-0.08%
-0.03%
-1.27%
$ 641.04K
$ 11.83K
16
Matchain
Matchain
MAT
$ 0.03441
-0.06%
-0.52%
-6.73%
$ 561.38K
$ 1.64M
17
Warped
Warped
WARPED
$ 6.071E-5
-0.34%
-3.80%
-1.89%
$ 560.97K
--
18
Moon Tropica
Moon Tropica
CAH
$ 0.197365
+0.06%
0.00%
-6.27%
$ 553.69K
$ 256.97
19
RavenQuest
RavenQuest
QUEST
$ 0.00142405
-0.04%
-0.00%
-7.12%
$ 532.08K
$ 2.77K
20
UFO Gaming
UFO Gaming
UFO
$ 1.8983E-8
0.00%
-2.10%
-30.08%
$ 488.97K
--
21
MCH Coin
MCH Coin
MCHC
$ 0.00979493
+0.77%
+0.01%
+1.15%
$ 478.52K
$ 860.05
22
QORPO
QORPO
QORPO
$ 0.000729
-2.15%
-2.15%
-2.02%
$ 453.68K
$ 17.91M
23
END
END
END
$ 0.00300962
+0.39%
0.00%
-2.38%
$ 391.78K
$ 4.98
24
Survivor
Survivor
SURVIVOR
$ 0.0359004
+3.44%
+0.01%
-4.06%
$ 356.89K
$ 31.23
25
Moonsama
Moonsama
SAMA
$ 0.00034469
0.00%
+0.00%
-1.19%
$ 344.69K
$ 19.29
26
MagicCraft
MagicCraft
MCRT
$ 6.439E-5
-0.16%
+0.10%
+7.77%
$ 324.44K
--
27
Pirate Nation Token
Pirate Nation Token
PIRATE
$ 0.00042718
-2.07%
-0.19%
-48.15%
$ 306.72K
$ 46.42K
28
Mobox
Mobox
MBOX
$ 0.0005596
-0.22%
+0.20%
-7.80%
$ 306.25K
$ 99.61M
29
Imaginary Ones
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE
$ 7.38E-5
-0.20%
-2.90%
-4.12%
$ 299.69K
--
30
Affyn
Affyn
FYN
$ 0.00056792
-0.17%
-0.07%
-9.90%
$ 260.11K
$ 2.97K
31
Revomon
Revomon
REVO
$ 0.00828777
+0.47%
-0.00%
+1.84%
$ 247.47K
$ 12.14
32
Cryowar
Cryowar
CWAR
$ 0.00074285
+0.01%
-0.04%
-9.36%
$ 223.73K
$ 1.62K
33
Funtico
Funtico
TICO
$ 8.277E-5
-2.20%
-3.20%
-5.01%
$ 176.45K
--
34
Decimated
Decimated
DIO
$ 0.00031483
+0.01%
-0.02%
-7.98%
$ 171.04K
$ 777.27
35
Alaska Gold Rush
Alaska Gold Rush
CARAT
$ 0.00017763
+0.01%
+0.12%
+5.19%
$ 157.55K
$ 2.15K
36
Champignons of Arborethia
Champignons of Arborethia
CHAMPZ
$ 0.00015435
+0.33%
0.00%
-4.09%
$ 154.09K
$ 7.75
37
StarShip
StarShip
STARSHIP
$ 0.00809874
+0.45%
+0.00%
-1.38%
$ 152.29K
$ 4.03
38
Legend of Arcadia
Legend of Arcadia
ARCA
$ 0.00038053
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 139.66K
$ 731.75
39
Genopets
Genopets
GENE
$ 0.00132589
+0.11%
+0.07%
+6.15%
$ 127.89K
$ 332.64
40
Avarik Saga
Avarik Saga
AVRK
$ 0.00057613
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 110.18K
$ 4.15
41
Domi
Domi
DOMI
$ 0.00022309
+0.57%
0.00%
-0.76%
$ 109.21K
$ 1.09
42
HDOKI
HDOKI
OKI
$ 2.507E-5
0.00%
+0.10%
+0.32%
$ 98.83K
--
43
Scotty Beam
Scotty Beam
SCOTTY
$ 0.00014302
0.00%
-0.00%
+0.66%
$ 96.00K
$ 16.42
44
FaraLand
FaraLand
FARA
$ 0.00197424
+0.33%
-0.00%
+1.62%
$ 86.07K
$ 6.87
45
MoonPrime Games
MoonPrime Games
LUNAR
$ 9.286E-5
0.00%
-1.00%
-1.20%
$ 83.15K
--
46
CryptoBlades
CryptoBlades
SKILL
$ 0.075886
0.00%
--
+1.64%
$ 75.89K
$ 1.04
47
GensoKishi Metaverse
GensoKishi Metaverse
MV
$ 0.00018023
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 70.12K
$ 30.81
48
Gold Fever Native Gold
Gold Fever Native Gold
NGL
$ 0.00096551
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 68.55K
$ 10.03
49
Sidus
Sidus
SIDUS
$ 3.34E-6
0.00%
+3.50%
-13.92%
$ 63.00K
--
50
Seedworld
Seedworld
SWORLD
$ 6.61E-6
0.00%
-1.00%
+2.01%
$ 54.34K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are RPG tokens and why are they popular?
RPG tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 67 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $279.43M.
What is the best-performing RPG token right now?
Among RPG tokens tracked on MEXC, ACE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 26.44% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many RPG tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 67 RPG tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular RPG tokens include FLOKI, ACE, ILV. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the RPG category?
The combined market capitalisation of all RPG tokens is approximately $279.43M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the RPG sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.