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Top Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
$ 0.005927
+0.24%
-0.45%
-0.51%
$ 37.84M
$ 9.17M
2
Espresso
Espresso
ESP
$ 0.07148
-0.47%
+1.61%
+1.62%
$ 37.50M
$ 912.78K
3
AnkrNetwork
AnkrNetwork
ANKR
$ 0.003353
-0.03%
-1.30%
-2.66%
$ 33.35M
$ 16.76M
4
ERA
ERA
ERA
$ 0.05669
-0.69%
-6.59%
-11.62%
$ 8.36M
$ 993.68K
5
Dymension
Dymension
DYM
$ 0.01442
+0.42%
-1.84%
+0.07%
$ 7.82M
$ 3.85M
6
Gelato
Gelato
GEL
$ 0.00085237
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 240.67K
$ 6.80

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) tokens and why are they popular?
Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 6 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $125.11M.
What is the best-performing Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) token right now?
Among Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) tokens tracked on MEXC, ESP has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.61% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 6 Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) tokens include ALTLAYER, ESP, ANKR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) tokens is approximately $125.11M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.