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Top Rollup Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Rollup sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Arbitrum
Arbitrum
ARB
$ 0.07568
-0.29%
-0.03%
-4.53%
$ 469.87M
$ 1.53M
2
Immutable X
Immutable X
IMX
$ 0.1007
+0.30%
-7.04%
-11.31%
$ 200.80M
$ 603.72K
3
OP
OP
OP
$ 0.08296
-0.36%
-1.96%
-8.06%
$ 176.92M
$ 802.22K
4
STRK
STRK
STRK
$ 0.02258
+0.09%
-2.45%
-1.78%
$ 143.94M
$ 6.10M
5
Nervos Network
Nervos Network
CKB
$ 0.0008114
+0.32%
-2.09%
-2.48%
$ 39.62M
$ 79.96M
6
$ 0.005914
+0.24%
-0.45%
-0.51%
$ 37.84M
$ 9.17M
7
Hermez Network
Hermez Network
HEZ
$ 3.13
0.00%
+0.01%
+0.32%
$ 34.61M
$ 2.72K
8
BSquared Network
BSquared Network
B2
$ 0.47042
+1.88%
+0.15%
-0.69%
$ 31.68M
$ 213.20K
9
Cartesi
Cartesi
CTSI
$ 0.02422396
+0.31%
-0.00%
-3.25%
$ 22.61M
$ 3.03M
10
Phala
Phala
PHA
$ 0.02148
-0.47%
-1.66%
-4.17%
$ 17.97M
$ 3.43M
11
Metis
Metis
METIS
$ 2.286
-0.31%
-3.11%
-6.87%
$ 17.07M
$ 29.22K
12
Taiko
Taiko
TAIKO
$ 0.0707
+0.14%
-0.14%
+0.14%
$ 13.55M
$ 822.28K
13
Loopring
Loopring
LRC
$ 0.007946
-0.11%
-10.30%
-14.84%
$ 10.87M
$ 7.13M
14
Boba
Boba
BOBA
$ 0.01765
0.00%
+2.40%
-8.08%
$ 8.65M
$ 3.21M
15
Puffer
Puffer
PUFFER
$ 0.0118
0.00%
-0.84%
-4.84%
$ 5.71M
$ 4.94M
16
Giant Mammoth
Giant Mammoth
GMMT
$ 0.001853
-0.05%
-1.49%
+9.45%
$ 3.89M
$ 10.80M
17
Aleph Zero
Aleph Zero
AZERO
$ 0.010038
-1.20%
-7.50%
+10.83%
$ 2.69M
$ 6.77M
18
Syscoin
Syscoin
SYS
$ 0.001766
-1.61%
+1.95%
-12.89%
$ 1.58M
$ 33.03M
19
Superseed
Superseed
SUPR
$ 8.873E-5
0.00%
-0.80%
-1.03%
$ 887.26K
--
20
GOAT Network
GOAT Network
GOATED
$ 0.008316
+0.10%
+0.39%
+2.37%
$ 866.71K
$ 6.55M
21
Myria
Myria
MYRIA
$ 1.17E-5
+7.83%
-9.40%
+29.00%
$ 566.60K
--
22
LightLink
LightLink
LL
$ 0.00120107
+0.03%
+0.00%
+0.58%
$ 98.09K
$ 28.64K
23
LayerAI
LayerAI
LAI
$ 3.866E-5
0.00%
-22.10%
0.00%
$ 88.71K
--
24
ZKFair
ZKFair
ZKF
$ 4.9E-6
0.00%
-3.90%
0.00%
$ 48.97K
--
25
SatoshiVM
SatoshiVM
SAVM
$ 0.00404254
+0.65%
+0.00%
+0.57%
$ 29.73K
$ 37.12
26
OpenLedger
OpenLedger
OPEN
$ 0.15789
+0.62%
-4.50%
-23.24%
--
$ 569.00K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Rollup tokens and why are they popular?
Rollup tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 26 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.24B.
What is the best-performing Rollup token right now?
Among Rollup tokens tracked on MEXC, BOBA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.40% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Rollup tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 26 Rollup tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Rollup tokens include ARB, IMX, OP. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Rollup category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Rollup tokens is approximately $1.24B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Rollup sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.