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Top Restaking Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Restaking sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,092.5
0.00%
+0.20%
+0.91%
$ 3.42B
$ 0.09
2
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2,046.43
+0.41%
+0.00%
+0.62%
$ 865.70M
$ 265.00K
3
Lombard BTC
Lombard BTC
LBTC
$ 64,746
+0.60%
+0.01%
+1.50%
$ 663.69M
$ 2.00M
4
Ether.Fi Foundation
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI
$ 0.4926
+1.27%
-0.56%
+30.82%
$ 434.70M
$ 4.93M
5
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.359
-0.22%
+1.98%
+0.60%
$ 229.14M
$ 192.44K
6
EigenLayer
EigenLayer
EIGEN
$ 0.1712
-0.41%
+0.06%
-2.01%
$ 134.79M
$ 473.98K
7
Renzo Restaked ETH
Renzo Restaked ETH
EZETH
$ 2,065.46
+0.72%
+0.01%
+0.90%
$ 87.55M
$ 4.53K
8
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
XSOLVBTC
$ 63,950
0.00%
+0.01%
+1.11%
$ 62.85M
$ 303.53
9
Renzo Restaked LST
Renzo Restaked LST
PZETH
$ 2,342.4
+0.76%
-0.00%
+0.79%
$ 58.88M
$ 1.88K
10
Bedrock BTC
Bedrock BTC
BRBTC
$ 62,482
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 50.03M
$ 127.66
11
$ 0.005914
+0.24%
-0.45%
-0.51%
$ 37.84M
$ 9.17M
12
SSV Token
SSV Token
SSV
$ 2.198
-1.16%
+2.07%
+7.58%
$ 36.14M
$ 28.60K
13
Mantle Restaked ETH
Mantle Restaked ETH
CMETH
$ 2,081.11
+0.27%
0.00%
+0.44%
$ 32.68M
$ 6.01K
14
Solayer
Solayer
LAYER
$ 0.05986
+0.22%
-2.12%
-0.45%
$ 27.24M
$ 913.04K
15
Restaked Swell ETH
Restaked Swell ETH
RSWETH
$ 2,041.23
+0.60%
-0.00%
+0.46%
$ 23.53M
$ 652.74
16
Renzo
Renzo
REZ
$ 0.002667
-0.15%
-1.48%
-5.15%
$ 22.70M
$ 28.21M
17
Kelp Gain
Kelp Gain
AGETH
$ 2,021.37
0.00%
+0.00%
-0.31%
$ 12.89M
$ 7.54
18
BounceBit
BounceBit
BB
$ 0.01115
+0.27%
-0.27%
-8.77%
$ 12.82M
$ 34.45M
19
KernelDAO
KernelDAO
KERNEL
$ 0.03235
-0.16%
-2.81%
-12.67%
$ 9.22M
$ 1.67M
20
Kyros Restaked SOL
Kyros Restaked SOL
KYSOL
$ 98.86
+0.14%
+0.01%
+0.76%
$ 7.85M
$ 3.15K
21
ynETH MAX
ynETH MAX
YNETHX
$ 1,968.07
0.00%
--
+0.11%
$ 7.52M
$ 282.55
22
Solayer Staked SOL
Solayer Staked SOL
SSOL
$ 88.54
-0.16%
+0.01%
+0.50%
$ 6.85M
$ 10.38K
23
Puffer
Puffer
PUFFER
$ 0.0118
0.00%
-0.84%
-4.84%
$ 5.71M
$ 4.94M
24
Renzo Restaked SOL
Renzo Restaked SOL
EZSOL
$ 99.13
+0.34%
+0.01%
+0.20%
$ 2.82M
$ 37.16
25
Swell Network
Swell Network
SWELL
$ 0.0005632
-0.92%
-6.96%
-10.81%
$ 2.82M
$ 94.94M
26
Zircuit
Zircuit
ZRC
$ 0.00071041
-1.02%
-0.06%
-17.48%
$ 2.60M
$ 491.43K
27
King Protocol
King Protocol
KING
$ 175.79
+0.41%
+0.00%
+0.28%
$ 1.15M
$ 3.34
28
Obol
Obol
OBOL
$ 0.0023269
+0.19%
+0.02%
+2.74%
$ 741.39K
$ 365.17K
29
Carrot by Puffer
Carrot by Puffer
CARROT
$ 0.00512311
+0.01%
+0.13%
+32.76%
$ 463.91K
$ 1.58K
30
Automata
Automata
ATA
$ 0.00047167
+0.01%
-0.00%
-6.33%
$ 458.12K
$ 57.58K
31
Lair
Lair
LAIR
$ 0.00060703
+0.01%
-0.03%
-3.56%
$ 430.84K
$ 499.95
32
Restaked sAVAX
Restaked sAVAX
RSAVAX
$ 8.3
0.00%
--
-0.48%
$ 333.46K
$ 63.63
33
Kyros
Kyros
KYROS
$ 0.01298477
+1.13%
+0.02%
+0.46%
$ 299.03K
$ 250.62
34
SatLayer
SatLayer
SLAY
$ 0.00027725
0.00%
0.00%
+5.92%
$ 168.85K
$ 19.52
35
Eigenpie
Eigenpie
EGP
$ 0.02715836
0.00%
--
+0.14%
$ 158.28K
$ 22.00
36
Restake Finance
Restake Finance
RSTK
$ 0.00187196
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 71.61K
$ 1.17
37
Pell Network Token
Pell Network Token
PELL
$ 0.00016517
-0.36%
-0.01%
-1.12%
$ 55.50K
$ 108.83
38
MilkyWay
MilkyWay
MILK
$ 3.779E-5
0.00%
-7.30%
-10.32%
$ 45.34K
--
39
Fragmetric
Fragmetric
FRAG
$ 2.227E-5
-0.04%
-89.50%
-96.85%
$ 4.50K
--
40
mETHProtocol
mETHProtocol
COOK
$ 0.00237
+0.04%
-1.37%
-2.55%
--
$ 23.18M
41
CYGNUS
CYGNUS
CGN
$ 0.002133
-0.52%
-1.03%
+7.56%
--
$ 28.21M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Restaking tokens and why are they popular?
Restaking tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 41 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $6.26B.
What is the best-performing Restaking token right now?
Among Restaking tokens tracked on MEXC, SSV has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.07% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Restaking tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 41 Restaking tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Restaking tokens include WEETH, RSETH, LBTC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Restaking category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Restaking tokens is approximately $6.26B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Restaking sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.