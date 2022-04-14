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Top Rebase Tokens Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Rebase Tokens sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Snowbank
Snowbank
SB
$ 225.57
+0.54%
+0.02%
+0.15%
$ 35.99M
$ 39.52
2
Ampleforth
Ampleforth
AMPL
$ 1.31
0.00%
+0.06%
+5.65%
$ 3.65M
$ 4.56K
3
BounceBit USD
BounceBit USD
BBUSD
$ 0.99881
0.00%
--
+1.65%
$ 1.45M
$ 675.83
4
Rome
Rome
ROME
$ 5.43
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 794.40K
$ 0.13
5
Base Protocol
Base Protocol
BASE
$ 1.083
+0.93%
-0.00%
-1.55%
$ 82.45K
$ 150.91
6
HyperHam
HyperHam
HAM
$ 1.35
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 69.31K
$ 4.06

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Rebase Tokens tokens and why are they popular?
Rebase Tokens tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 6 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $42.02M.
What is the best-performing Rebase Tokens token right now?
Among Rebase Tokens tokens tracked on MEXC, AMPL has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.06% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Rebase Tokens tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 6 Rebase Tokens tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Rebase Tokens tokens include SB, AMPL, BBUSD. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Rebase Tokens category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Rebase Tokens tokens is approximately $42.02M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Rebase Tokens sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.