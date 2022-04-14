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Top Tokenized Real Estate Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Tokenized Real Estate sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
RealLink
RealLink
REAL
$ 0.075
+0.47%
+0.28%
+1.63%
$ 102.53M
$ 3.06M
2
Reental
Reental
RNT
$ 0.285814
+0.25%
-0.00%
+3.74%
$ 39.69M
$ 13.89K
3
Propy
Propy
PRO
$ 0.3226
-0.03%
-2.63%
-5.85%
$ 32.16M
$ 174.65K
4
ELYSIA
ELYSIA
EL
$ 0.00104
0.00%
-3.26%
-3.61%
$ 5.09M
$ 132.64M
5
Parcl
Parcl
PRCL
$ 0.0085
+5.24%
+55.53%
+38.66%
$ 2.90M
$ 13.95M
6
RealToken Ecosystem Governance
RealToken Ecosystem Governance
REG
$ 0.00573755
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.88M
$ 12.78
7
Allo
Allo
RWA
$ 0.001148
0.00%
-0.60%
-3.92%
$ 2.07M
$ 43.32M
8
Propbase
Propbase
PROPS
$ 0.003381
-0.12%
-0.99%
-1.11%
$ 1.66M
$ 61.88M
9
Blocksquare Token
Blocksquare Token
BST
$ 0.01243
0.00%
-1.35%
-2.20%
$ 764.13K
$ 2.03M
10
Home3
Home3
HTS
$ 0.00379617
+0.34%
-0.01%
-1.43%
$ 366.33K
$ 711.93
11
EstateX
EstateX
ESX
$ 0.0003003
+0.26%
+0.66%
-20.34%
$ 287.99K
$ 12.29M
12
Sabai Protocol
Sabai Protocol
SABAI
$ 0.00050999
0.00%
--
-0.24%
$ 284.50K
$ 12.35
13
LEOX
LEOX
LEOX
$ 0.00423367
+0.37%
--
-0.84%
$ 214.53K
$ 65.55
14
Hifi Finance
Hifi Finance
HIFI
$ 0.00130146
-3.33%
-0.01%
-4.15%
$ 180.13K
$ 108.32
15
LandX Governance Token
LandX Governance Token
LNDX
$ 0.01281444
+0.24%
-0.07%
-6.73%
$ 169.46K
$ 2.72K
16
Lympid
Lympid
LYP
$ 0.00296071
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.18%
$ 113.49K
$ 1.11K
17
GCoin
GCoin
GC
$ 0.0007307
+0.40%
+0.01%
+15.94%
$ 73.07K
$ 1.82
18
Rkey
Rkey
RKEY
$ 0.00010092
0.00%
--
-11.40%
$ 55.69K
$ 220.86
19
UBXS
UBXS
UBXS
$ 0.00045997
+0.09%
--
-1.48%
$ 38.13K
$ 3.95
20
Rentberry
Rentberry
BERRY
$ 0.00011008
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 33.19K
$ 5.50
21
Rentible
Rentible
RNB
$ 0.00278638
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 27.86K
$ 38.06
22
RealEstateMetaverse
RealEstateMetaverse
REM
$ 0.0007837
+0.03%
-0.77%
-6.30%
--
$ 10.91M
23
IMO Invest
IMO Invest
IMO
$ 0.4286
+0.09%
+0.47%
+1.30%
--
$ 43.38K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Tokenized Real Estate tokens and why are they popular?
Tokenized Real Estate tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 23 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $191.59M.
What is the best-performing Tokenized Real Estate token right now?
Among Tokenized Real Estate tokens tracked on MEXC, PRCL has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 55.53% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Tokenized Real Estate tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 23 Tokenized Real Estate tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Tokenized Real Estate tokens include REAL, RNT, PRO. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Tokenized Real Estate category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Tokenized Real Estate tokens is approximately $191.59M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Tokenized Real Estate sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.