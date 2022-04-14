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Top Racing Games Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Racing Games sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
WilderWorld
WilderWorld
WILD
$ 0.01292
+0.08%
-2.79%
-1.53%
$ 6.45M
$ 4.44M
2
KOMPETE
KOMPETE
KOMPETE
$ 0.00092189
+0.38%
+0.03%
+5.35%
$ 783.58K
$ 43.74
3
Netvrk
Netvrk
NETVR
$ 0.00130363
0.00%
--
-7.08%
$ 130.36K
$ 30.39
4
REVV
REVV
REVV
$ 7.756E-5
+0.28%
+0.90%
+1.43%
$ 86.12K
--
5
Fabwelt
Fabwelt
WELT
$ 0.0002013
0.00%
--
+0.01%
$ 74.07K
$ 3.49
6
Furmula
Furmula
FURM
$ 7.326E-5
+0.31%
+0.90%
+3.10%
$ 67.76K
--
7
Blink Galaxy
Blink Galaxy
GQ
$ 4.84E-6
0.00%
0.00%
-0.21%
$ 40.71K
--
8
DEEPSPACE
DEEPSPACE
DPS
$ 0.00051697
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 37.88K
$ 1.12
9
Shockwaves
Shockwaves
NEUROS
$ 0.00049862
0.00%
--
+0.57%
$ 30.63K
$ 7.39
10
MAXX AI
MAXX AI
MXM
$ 7.302E-5
0.00%
+0.40%
-1.68%
$ 25.26K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Racing Games tokens and why are they popular?
Racing Games tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 10 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $7.73M.
What is the best-performing Racing Games token right now?
Among Racing Games tokens tracked on MEXC, REVV has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.90% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Racing Games tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 10 Racing Games tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Racing Games tokens include WILD, KOMPETE, NETVR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Racing Games category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Racing Games tokens is approximately $7.73M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Racing Games sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.