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Top Quest-to-Earn Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Quest-to-Earn sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Billions
Billions
BILL
$ 0.01982
-0.20%
-1.33%
-14.25%
$ 48.52M
$ 3.65M
2
Prize Protocol
Prize Protocol
PRIZE
$ 0.00088847
+0.54%
+0.01%
+3.30%
$ 44.93M
$ 2.63K
3
JumpToken
JumpToken
JMPT
$ 0.520891
+0.18%
+0.01%
+2.88%
$ 7.69M
$ 10.64K
4
Layer3
Layer3
L3
$ 0.003933
-0.05%
-0.15%
-7.15%
$ 4.87M
$ 13.78M
5
Meeds DAO
Meeds DAO
MEED
$ 0.04903393
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.00M
$ 32.85
6
MYRAD
MYRAD
MYRAD
$ 0.00061191
-2.15%
-0.01%
+26.47%
$ 611.90K
$ 23.19K
7
WURK
WURK
WURK
$ 0.0001127
-0.18%
-0.03%
-6.26%
$ 112.66K
$ 767.91
8
SINBAD CREW BASE
SINBAD CREW BASE
SCB
$ 7.018E-5
-1.27%
+0.50%
-5.23%
$ 70.18K
--
9
AskTianAI
AskTianAI
TIAN
$ 4.398E-5
0.00%
+8.30%
+8.35%
$ 41.29K
--
10
Etarn
Etarn
ETAN
$ 0.00019164
+0.01%
0.00%
-0.38%
$ 37.59K
$ 3.89K
11
AXOBOTL
AXOBOTL
AXOBOTL
$ 3.71305E-7
0.00%
+0.50%
-3.33%
$ 37.13K
--
12
EARNFI
EARNFI
EARNFI
$ 3.255E-5
-0.18%
-10.10%
+1.40%
$ 31.77K
--
13
Boost
Boost
BOOST
$ 3.241E-5
0.00%
0.00%
-8.08%
$ 20.05K
--
14
CReaToR
CReaToR
CRTR
$ 5.198E-5
0.00%
+37.30%
+37.15%
$ 19.22K
--
15
Ignis
Ignis
IGN
$ 0.00028095
-0.07%
+0.08%
-9.89%
$ 18.07K
$ 279.35
16
SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS
SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS
SNG
$ 1.79E-5
+0.11%
+0.30%
-0.44%
$ 17.74K
--
17
RollX
RollX
ROLL
$ 0.13875
-0.20%
+0.83%
+3.36%
--
$ 387.29K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Quest-to-Earn tokens and why are they popular?
Quest-to-Earn tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 17 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $108.03M.
What is the best-performing Quest-to-Earn token right now?
Among Quest-to-Earn tokens tracked on MEXC, CRTR has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 37.30% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Quest-to-Earn tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 17 Quest-to-Earn tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Quest-to-Earn tokens include BILL, PRIZE, JMPT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Quest-to-Earn category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Quest-to-Earn tokens is approximately $108.03M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Quest-to-Earn sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.