Quantum-resistant blockchains utilise advanced cryptographic algorithms designed to withstand potential future attacks from quantum computers. As computing power advances, these networks aim to protect user funds and data from being compromised by superior decryption capabilities. Investors track this sector as a long-term hedge against the technological obsolescence of traditional cryptography.

No, it is not an immediate risk. Experts estimate it will take many years before quantum computers possess enough stable qubits to break Bitcoin. However, quantum-resistant projects are building the necessary infrastructure as a proactive defence mechanism.

Quantum-resistant tokens utilise new mathematical structures, such as lattice-based cryptography or hash-based signatures, which are mathematically proven to be resilient against the immense computational power of quantum machines.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Quantum-Resistant sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.