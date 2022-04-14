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Top Proof of Work (PoW) Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Proof of Work (PoW) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 64,756.45
+0.39%
+0.62%
+1.51%
$ 1.29T
$ 6.88K
2
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0.07021
+0.16%
-0.70%
-1.26%
$ 11.93B
$ 55.17M
3
Zcash
Zcash
ZEC
$ 509.67
-0.16%
-1.91%
+3.85%
$ 8.42B
$ 2.78K
4
Monero
Monero
XMR
$ 414.43
+1.81%
+0.82%
+4.32%
$ 7.82B
$ 4.72K
5
Bitcoin Cash Node
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH
$ 204.2
0.00%
-0.44%
-4.59%
$ 4.09B
$ 3.05K
6
Litecoin
Litecoin
LTC
$ 44.33
-0.04%
+0.43%
-1.20%
$ 3.44B
$ 55.18K
7
Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic
ETC
$ 6.06
-0.33%
-2.27%
-4.88%
$ 948.93M
$ 8.26K
8
Kaspa
Kaspa
KAS
$ 0.025316
+0.55%
-1.30%
-1.37%
$ 697.17M
$ 15.72M
9
Beldex
Beldex
BDX
$ 0.0818
-1.20%
-1.94%
-5.28%
$ 629.82M
$ 14.60M
10
DASH
DASH
DASH
$ 30.08
-0.13%
-1.38%
-1.35%
$ 381.44M
$ 7.51K
11
BitcoinSV
BitcoinSV
BSV
$ 14.77
+0.27%
-4.44%
-0.48%
$ 293.22M
$ 5.00K
12
CONFLUX
CONFLUX
CFX
$ 0.04206
-0.41%
-2.61%
-0.07%
$ 217.74M
$ 1.33M
13
Decred
Decred
DCR
$ 11.304
+0.54%
-6.15%
-7.19%
$ 197.67M
$ 12.11K
14
ZANO
ZANO
ZANO
$ 8.506
-0.73%
+0.83%
+0.29%
$ 130.46M
$ 73.62K
15
XEC
XEC
XEC
$ 0.000006214
+0.21%
-1.07%
-4.12%
$ 125.60M
$ 16.75B
16
DigiByte
DigiByte
DGB
$ 0.00385882
+0.26%
-0.07%
-5.10%
$ 71.11M
$ 4.21M
17
Safe Token
Safe Token
SAFE
$ 0.0832
0.00%
-1.42%
-7.86%
$ 62.39M
$ 4.65K
18
Qubic
Qubic
QUBIC
$ 0.0000004397
-0.11%
-0.61%
-0.97%
$ 60.73M
$ 287.05B
19
RavenCoin
RavenCoin
RVN
$ 0.003058
-0.26%
-4.42%
+13.63%
$ 49.74M
$ 18.46M
20
Xphere
Xphere
XP
$ 0.01605
-0.11%
+0.46%
-0.47%
$ 44.56M
$ 3.95M
21
Nervos Network
Nervos Network
CKB
$ 0.0008096
+0.32%
-2.09%
-2.48%
$ 39.62M
$ 79.96M
22
Fractal Bitcoin
Fractal Bitcoin
FB
$ 0.3473
0.00%
+0.12%
-0.14%
$ 36.14M
$ 163.62K
23
Pirate Chain
Pirate Chain
ARRR
$ 0.1679
-1.10%
-15.17%
-25.38%
$ 33.45M
$ 849.96K
24
Verge
Verge
XVG
$ 0.001992
+0.10%
-1.82%
-7.39%
$ 32.94M
$ 31.14M
25
Nock
Nock
NOCK
$ 0.014383
-0.94%
+23.54%
+14.61%
$ 31.66M
$ 11.70M
26
ETHW
ETHW
ETHW
$ 0.2559
-0.38%
-1.62%
+2.21%
$ 25.47M
$ 228.91K
27
Siacoin
Siacoin
SC
$ 0.0004517
+0.45%
-2.17%
-3.84%
$ 25.27M
$ 119.31M
28
The Innovation Game
The Innovation Game
TIG
$ 0.755287
+0.05%
-0.05%
-1.69%
$ 22.89M
$ 419.96K
29
ABEY
ABEY
ABEY
$ 0.01935
0.00%
+1.68%
+12.45%
$ 20.18M
$ 568.21K
30
Verus
Verus
VRSC
$ 0.215756
+0.01%
+0.18%
-2.08%
$ 17.41M
$ 1.43K
31
Ergo
Ergo
ERG
$ 0.2041
+0.50%
-0.30%
-8.78%
$ 16.86M
$ 273.81K
32
Flux
Flux
FLUX
$ 0.03943
0.00%
-1.40%
-0.41%
$ 16.20M
$ 1.50M
33
Epic Chain
Epic Chain
EPIC
$ 0.3463
-0.76%
+1.12%
+0.28%
$ 11.87M
$ 459.34K
34
FIRO
FIRO
FIRO
$ 0.6143
+0.10%
-0.36%
-2.50%
$ 11.50M
$ 101.00K
35
QUAI
QUAI
QUAI
$ 0.011749
+0.22%
+2.03%
+8.26%
$ 9.15M
$ 6.51M
36
PEP
PEP
PEP
$ 0.0000878
+2.09%
+11.42%
+40.71%
$ 9.04M
$ 47.23M
37
Abelian
Abelian
ABEL
$ 0.05985
+0.56%
-0.37%
+1.33%
$ 7.25M
$ 182.80K
38
Peercoin
Peercoin
PPC
$ 0.2229
0.00%
+0.45%
-0.80%
$ 6.75M
$ 5.74K
39
MonaCoin
MonaCoin
MONA
$ 0.062395
+0.11%
-0.02%
-2.07%
$ 6.56M
$ 1.00K
40
Nimiq
Nimiq
NIM
$ 0.000417
0.00%
-8.95%
-13.31%
$ 5.90M
$ 28.73M
41
ZEPHYR
ZEPHYR
ZEPH
$ 0.397
+0.25%
-1.08%
-3.12%
$ 4.30M
$ 149.71K
42
Bitcoin Gold
Bitcoin Gold
BTG
$ 0.233797
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 4.09M
$ 58.98
43
Counterparty
Counterparty
XCP
$ 1.54
0.00%
--
-0.65%
$ 3.99M
$ 326.60
44
Alephium
Alephium
ALPH
$ 0.027
+0.04%
+0.22%
+4.25%
$ 3.65M
$ 3.01M
45
Diamond
Diamond
DMD
$ 0.96098
+0.43%
-0.00%
-0.19%
$ 3.64M
$ 22.90K
46
ABBC Coin
ABBC Coin
ABBC
$ 0.00381
0.00%
-1.88%
-4.73%
$ 3.45M
$ 4.29K
47
Vertcoin
Vertcoin
VTC
$ 0.04254134
-0.01%
+0.01%
-0.02%
$ 3.17M
$ 8.08K
48
NEXA
NEXA
NEXA
$ 0.0000005278
+0.36%
-2.24%
-11.09%
$ 3.09M
$ 28.71B
49
Grin
Grin
GRIN
$ 0.01339961
+0.01%
+0.07%
+3.64%
$ 3.00M
$ 647.28
50
Dingocoin
Dingocoin
DINGO
$ 0.00002072
-0.82%
+0.24%
-11.27%
$ 2.37M
$ 620.57M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Proof of Work (PoW) tokens and why are they popular?
Proof of Work (PoW) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 122 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1332.34B.
What is the best-performing Proof of Work (PoW) token right now?
Among Proof of Work (PoW) tokens tracked on MEXC, NOCK has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 23.54% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Proof of Work (PoW) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 122 Proof of Work (PoW) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Proof of Work (PoW) tokens include BTC, DOGE, ZEC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Proof of Work (PoW) category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Proof of Work (PoW) tokens is approximately $1332.34B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Proof of Work (PoW) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.