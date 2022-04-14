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Top Proof of Stake (PoS) Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Proof of Stake (PoS) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 1,914.01
+0.24%
-0.28%
+0.48%
$ 229.68B
$ 70.05K
2
Binance Coin
Binance Coin
BNB
$ 603.3
+0.17%
-0.75%
-1.43%
$ 81.15B
$ 14.80K
3
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 76.98
+0.14%
+0.54%
+0.81%
$ 44.28B
$ 411.04K
4
Tron
Tron
TRX
$ 0.3326
+0.06%
+0.27%
-1.07%
$ 31.53B
$ 19.19M
5
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 59.54
-0.10%
+0.34%
+5.49%
$ 15.06B
$ 13.61K
6
Cardano
Cardano
ADA
$ 0.1754
-0.29%
0.00%
-4.44%
$ 6.34B
$ 12.58M
7
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM
$ 1.314
0.00%
-1.73%
-2.90%
$ 3.50B
$ 542.04K
8
Avalanche
Avalanche
AVAX
$ 6.365
+0.41%
+0.49%
-0.59%
$ 2.75B
$ 47.15K
9
$ 0.6552
+0.09%
-3.31%
-4.69%
$ 2.64B
$ 1.68M
10
NEAR
NEAR
NEAR
$ 1.6367
+0.15%
-1.13%
-1.14%
$ 2.10B
$ 507.50K
11
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0.7478
+0.41%
-1.89%
-5.60%
$ 1.25B
$ 1.64M
12
Pi Network
Pi Network
PI
$ 0.08694
-0.08%
+0.45%
-1.02%
$ 936.05M
$ 1.15M
13
COSMOS
COSMOS
ATOM
$ 1.412
+0.22%
-1.62%
-0.85%
$ 716.67M
$ 361.49K
14
Gate
Gate
GT
$ 6.7
-0.15%
+0.00%
-0.45%
$ 714.70M
$ 1.08M
15
Algorand
Algorand
ALGO
$ 0.07799
+0.21%
-1.84%
-2.50%
$ 689.93M
$ 868.43K
16
Beldex
Beldex
BDX
$ 0.0818
-1.20%
-1.94%
-5.28%
$ 629.82M
$ 14.60M
17
Provenance Blockchain
Provenance Blockchain
HASH
$ 0.00842452
+0.28%
+0.02%
+2.74%
$ 476.97M
$ 58.27K
18
Aptos
Aptos
APT
$ 0.5286
-0.08%
+0.92%
-7.95%
$ 436.13M
$ 232.69K
19
Injective
Injective
INJ
$ 4.05
-0.34%
-1.02%
-11.12%
$ 405.88M
$ 162.32K
20
DASH
DASH
DASH
$ 30.08
-0.13%
-1.38%
-1.35%
$ 381.44M
$ 7.51K
21
TIA
TIA
TIA
$ 0.3021
+0.07%
0.00%
-2.46%
$ 277.08M
$ 687.71K
22
Tezos
Tezos
XTZ
$ 0.2002
-0.40%
+1.47%
+2.98%
$ 218.01M
$ 310.10K
23
Decred
Decred
DCR
$ 11.304
+0.54%
-6.15%
-7.19%
$ 197.67M
$ 12.11K
24
Akash Network
Akash Network
AKT
$ 0.49054
-0.27%
-0.03%
-5.54%
$ 145.65M
$ 2.08M
25
Graph Token
Graph Token
GRT
$ 0.01328
+0.08%
-1.19%
-4.60%
$ 143.90M
$ 5.28M
26
MIOTAC
MIOTAC
IOTA
$ 0.03214
-0.59%
-2.54%
-7.58%
$ 142.96M
$ 2.47M
27
THORChain
THORChain
RUNE
$ 0.4139
+0.12%
-1.41%
-2.95%
$ 139.34M
$ 309.40K
28
Telcoin
Telcoin
TEL
$ 0.001447
+0.21%
+0.14%
-9.84%
$ 135.56M
$ 88.28M
29
ZANO
ZANO
ZANO
$ 8.506
-0.73%
+0.83%
+0.29%
$ 130.46M
$ 73.62K
30
NEO
NEO
NEO
$ 1.7
-0.30%
-0.06%
-2.89%
$ 118.65M
$ 37.54K
31
ONYXCOIN
ONYXCOIN
XCN
$ 0.0029055
-0.31%
-1.30%
-2.61%
$ 111.60M
$ 885.70K
32
MULTIVERSX
MULTIVERSX
EGLD
$ 2.727
-0.58%
-1.08%
+2.62%
$ 82.53M
$ 24.56K
33
Qtum
Qtum
QTUM
$ 0.6874
-0.84%
+0.78%
+5.36%
$ 72.92M
$ 85.21K
34
Safe Token
Safe Token
SAFE
$ 0.0832
0.00%
-1.42%
-7.86%
$ 62.39M
$ 4.65K
35
TFUEL
TFUEL
TFUEL
$ 0.007128
-0.07%
-0.79%
-2.37%
$ 52.44M
$ 7.97M
36
Kusama
Kusama
KSM
$ 2.856
0.00%
-1.77%
-2.81%
$ 52.00M
$ 20.90K
37
Mina Protocol
Mina Protocol
MINA
$ 0.04004
-0.40%
+0.35%
+4.15%
$ 51.36M
$ 2.23M
38
CASPER
CASPER
CSPR
$ 0.003016
+2.68%
-0.73%
+29.80%
$ 47.90M
$ 39.93M
39
FLOW
FLOW
FLOW
$ 0.02779
+0.07%
-0.54%
-17.65%
$ 46.38M
$ 1.96M
40
Oasis
Oasis
ROSE
$ 0.005315
+0.19%
-0.28%
-2.41%
$ 41.30M
$ 12.89M
41
Ontology Token
Ontology Token
ONT
$ 0.03855
-0.47%
+0.92%
+5.43%
$ 38.24M
$ 1.90M
42
$ 0.06622
+0.06%
-0.84%
+0.36%
$ 35.89M
$ 785.93K
43
CELO
CELO
CELO
$ 0.05857
-0.05%
-2.34%
-5.87%
$ 35.15M
$ 1.02M
44
Helium Network Token
Helium Network Token
HNT
$ 0.1693
+0.12%
-0.24%
-6.09%
$ 31.58M
$ 350.13K
45
Smart Blockchain
Smart Blockchain
SMART
$ 0.004604
-0.57%
-1.49%
-1.59%
$ 30.75M
$ 48.60M
46
Rocket Pool
Rocket Pool
RPL
$ 1.349
0.00%
-1.11%
-6.04%
$ 30.15M
$ 45.45K
47
Waves
Waves
WAVES
$ 0.1869
+0.27%
-3.19%
-5.20%
$ 24.38M
$ 322.77K
48
Osmosis
Osmosis
OSMO
$ 0.03015
+0.17%
-0.76%
0.00%
$ 23.33M
$ 2.52M
49
Cartesi
Cartesi
CTSI
$ 0.02422396
+0.31%
-0.00%
-3.25%
$ 22.61M
$ 3.03M
50
ZEROBASE
ZEROBASE
ZBT
$ 0.07565
-0.09%
-3.40%
-16.71%
$ 21.04M
$ 1.10M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Proof of Stake (PoS) tokens and why are they popular?
Proof of Stake (PoS) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 119 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $428.46B.
What is the best-performing Proof of Stake (PoS) token right now?
Among Proof of Stake (PoS) tokens tracked on MEXC, PIVX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 36.66% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Proof of Stake (PoS) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 119 Proof of Stake (PoS) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Proof of Stake (PoS) tokens include ETH, BNB, SOL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Proof of Stake (PoS) category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Proof of Stake (PoS) tokens is approximately $428.46B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Proof of Stake (PoS) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.