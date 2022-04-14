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Top Privacy Coins Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Privacy Coins sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Zcash
Zcash
ZEC
$ 509.67
-0.16%
-1.91%
+3.85%
$ 8.42B
$ 2.78K
2
Monero
Monero
XMR
$ 414.43
+1.81%
+0.82%
+4.32%
$ 7.82B
$ 4.72K
3
Decred
Decred
DCR
$ 11.304
+0.54%
-6.15%
-7.19%
$ 197.67M
$ 12.11K
4
Pirate Chain
Pirate Chain
ARRR
$ 0.1679
-1.10%
-15.17%
-25.38%
$ 33.45M
$ 849.96K
5
Verge
Verge
XVG
$ 0.001992
+0.10%
-1.82%
-7.39%
$ 32.94M
$ 31.14M
6
Nock
Nock
NOCK
$ 0.014383
-0.94%
+23.54%
+14.61%
$ 31.66M
$ 11.70M
7
Epic Chain
Epic Chain
EPIC
$ 0.3463
-0.76%
+1.12%
+0.28%
$ 11.87M
$ 459.34K
8
FIRO
FIRO
FIRO
$ 0.6143
+0.10%
-0.36%
-2.50%
$ 11.50M
$ 101.00K
9
Exiom
Exiom
XEQM
$ 0.01645249
-0.11%
+0.10%
+10.00%
$ 4.60M
$ 213.80
10
BLACKCOIN
BLACKCOIN
BLACKCOIN
$ 0.00305469
+0.28%
+0.01%
+0.54%
$ 3.05M
$ 8.48K
11
Grin
Grin
GRIN
$ 0.01339961
+0.01%
+0.07%
+3.64%
$ 3.00M
$ 647.28
12
Navio
Navio
NAV
$ 0.03020404
+0.38%
+0.00%
-5.15%
$ 2.33M
$ 249.49
13
Nerva
Nerva
XNV
$ 0.105529
+0.62%
-0.00%
+12.01%
$ 2.03M
$ 535.53
14
Loyal
Loyal
LOYAL
$ 0.144277
0.00%
0.00%
-0.12%
$ 1.80M
$ 205.80
15
Zclassic
Zclassic
ZCL
$ 0.16127
+0.01%
-0.07%
-9.52%
$ 1.67M
$ 582.77
16
PIVX
PIVX
PIVX
$ 0.011309
-1.05%
+36.66%
-51.34%
$ 1.10M
$ 7.08M
17
Particl
Particl
PART
$ 0.0693
0.00%
+1.02%
+6.29%
$ 1.08M
$ 20.64K
18
XELIS
XELIS
XEL
$ 0.144
+2.19%
-0.71%
-24.73%
$ 764.31K
$ 63.22K
19
DragonX
DragonX
DRGX
$ 0.04057652
+1.96%
+0.12%
+9.44%
$ 376.98K
$ 161.10K
20
Dero
Dero
DERO
$ 0.02622198
+4.33%
+0.64%
+17.29%
$ 332.43K
$ 11.29K
21
BitcoinZ
BitcoinZ
BTCZ
$ 1.722E-5
+0.06%
+0.40%
-4.12%
$ 217.03K
--
22
Karbo
Karbo
KRB
$ 0.01860743
0.00%
--
-0.64%
$ 191.75K
$ 1.06
23
Voidify
Voidify
$ 0.00014405
+0.05%
+0.01%
+7.47%
$ 138.23K
$ 4.84
24
Kryptokrona
Kryptokrona
XKR
$ 0.00022382
-0.12%
-0.06%
-13.50%
$ 136.30K
$ 2.21K
25
Zero
Zero
ZER
$ 0.00897573
+0.18%
+0.01%
+8.22%
$ 131.52K
$ 0.26
26
JunoCash
JunoCash
JUNO
$ 0.050663
+0.01%
-0.03%
-5.06%
$ 99.03K
$ 21.23K
27
BLACK HOLE
BLACK HOLE
BLKH
$ 0.00015665
+0.37%
+0.01%
-6.45%
$ 83.08K
$ 998.52
28
MaryJaneCoin
MaryJaneCoin
MARYJ
$ 7.932E-5
0.00%
-2.20%
-0.21%
$ 79.32K
--
29
Conceal
Conceal
CCX
$ 0.00348834
+0.01%
-0.00%
-13.45%
$ 77.50K
$ 20.36
30
Scala
Scala
XLA
$ 2.76E-6
-0.36%
0.00%
-1.08%
$ 39.86K
--
31
Tritcoin
Tritcoin
TRIT
$ 2.82E-5
-0.18%
+0.80%
+2.58%
$ 28.17K
--
32
Hush
Hush
HUSH
$ 0.00127979
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 21.02K
$ 1.78K
33
PRivaCY Coin
PRivaCY Coin
PRCY
$ 0.00109414
+0.01%
-0.00%
-4.10%
$ 18.78K
$ 1.65K
34
5ive Privacy
5ive Privacy
FIVE
$ 1.37797E-7
0.00%
+1.10%
+2.04%
$ 13.78K
--
35
NullTrace
NullTrace
NULL
$ 9.55E-6
-0.21%
-0.20%
-5.07%
$ 9.51K
--
36
XTM
XTM
XTM
$ 0.000327
+0.93%
+3.15%
-11.14%
--
$ 5.47M
37
SAL
SAL
SAL
$ 0.00556
0.00%
-0.93%
+5.33%
--
$ 249.36K
38
Neptune
Neptune
XNT
$ 0.1871
0.00%
+0.81%
-0.53%
--
$ 203.42K
39
RYO Token
RYO Token
RYO
$ 3.84
-0.05%
+0.10%
-1.53%
--
$ 9.61K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Privacy Coins tokens and why are they popular?
Privacy Coins tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 39 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $16.58B.
What is the best-performing Privacy Coins token right now?
Among Privacy Coins tokens tracked on MEXC, PIVX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 36.66% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Privacy Coins tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 39 Privacy Coins tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Privacy Coins tokens include ZEC, XMR, DCR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Privacy Coins category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Privacy Coins tokens is approximately $16.58B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Privacy Coins sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.