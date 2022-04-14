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Top Privacy Blockchain Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Privacy Blockchain sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Canton Network
Canton Network
CC
$ 0.09111
-0.49%
-1.59%
-8.00%
$ 3.54B
$ 2.77M
2
Beldex
Beldex
BDX
$ 0.0818
-1.20%
-1.94%
-5.28%
$ 629.82M
$ 14.60M
3
Humanity
Humanity
H
$ 0.10706
+1.00%
-2.43%
+24.42%
$ 318.93M
$ 4.16M
4
Tezos
Tezos
XTZ
$ 0.2002
-0.40%
+1.47%
+2.98%
$ 218.01M
$ 310.10K
5
STRK
STRK
STRK
$ 0.02258
+0.09%
-2.45%
-1.78%
$ 143.94M
$ 6.10M
6
ZANO
ZANO
ZANO
$ 8.506
-0.73%
+0.83%
+0.29%
$ 130.46M
$ 73.62K
7
ZKsync
ZKsync
ZK
$ 0.007555
+0.29%
-3.14%
+2.32%
$ 74.75M
$ 11.65M
8
Mina Protocol
Mina Protocol
MINA
$ 0.04004
-0.40%
+0.35%
+4.15%
$ 51.36M
$ 2.23M
9
Concordium
Concordium
CCD
$ 0.003427
+1.51%
+4.31%
+7.04%
$ 43.34M
$ 33.74M
10
Oasis
Oasis
ROSE
$ 0.005315
+0.19%
-0.28%
-2.41%
$ 41.30M
$ 12.89M
11
Aztec
Aztec
AZTEC
$ 0.01203
+0.51%
+1.11%
-4.67%
$ 34.09M
$ 6.40M
12
Dusk Network
Dusk Network
DUSK
$ 0.06519
-0.66%
-3.04%
+3.98%
$ 32.32M
$ 1.02M
13
COTI
COTI
COTI
$ 0.009869
-0.23%
+0.84%
+10.30%
$ 28.70M
$ 8.11M
14
Aleo
Aleo
ALEO
$ 0.01515
0.00%
-2.30%
-3.11%
$ 18.19M
$ 4.82M
15
Verus
Verus
VRSC
$ 0.215756
+0.01%
+0.18%
-2.08%
$ 17.41M
$ 1.43K
16
Ergo
Ergo
ERG
$ 0.2041
+0.50%
-0.30%
-8.78%
$ 16.86M
$ 273.81K
17
Octra
Octra
OCT
$ 0.02074127
+0.63%
+0.00%
-16.44%
$ 12.97M
$ 8.48K
18
Telos
Telos
TLOS
$ 0.023904
+0.87%
+3.94%
-6.60%
$ 10.77M
$ 3.89M
19
Wanchain
Wanchain
WAN
$ 0.052582
-0.05%
-0.00%
-1.06%
$ 10.47M
$ 888.31K
20
SCRT
SCRT
SCRT
$ 0.02808
0.00%
+0.32%
-9.43%
$ 9.58M
$ 2.07M
21
QUAI
QUAI
QUAI
$ 0.011749
+0.22%
+2.03%
+8.26%
$ 9.15M
$ 6.51M
22
Abelian
Abelian
ABEL
$ 0.05985
+0.56%
-0.37%
+1.33%
$ 7.25M
$ 182.80K
23
ZEPHYR
ZEPHYR
ZEPH
$ 0.397
+0.25%
-1.08%
-3.12%
$ 4.30M
$ 149.71K
24
Aleph Zero
Aleph Zero
AZERO
$ 0.010128
-1.20%
-7.50%
+10.83%
$ 2.69M
$ 6.77M
25
Memento
Memento
DEXTF
$ 0.01910932
+0.47%
-0.00%
-3.00%
$ 1.54M
$ 9.57K
26
BEAM
BEAM
BEAM
$ 0.006996
-0.62%
-1.14%
-12.08%
$ 1.05M
$ 107.23K
27
XELIS
XELIS
XEL
$ 0.144
+2.19%
-0.71%
-24.73%
$ 764.31K
$ 63.22K
28
DragonX
DragonX
DRGX
$ 0.04057652
+1.96%
+0.12%
+9.44%
$ 376.98K
$ 161.10K
29
Dero
Dero
DERO
$ 0.02622198
+4.33%
+0.64%
+17.29%
$ 332.43K
$ 11.29K
30
Integritee
Integritee
TEER
$ 0.00369558
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 36.96K
$ 70.87
31
XGR
XGR
XGR
$ 0.00012997
+0.27%
+0.00%
+0.51%
$ 11.76K
$ 923.05
32
XTM
XTM
XTM
$ 0.000327
+0.93%
+3.15%
-11.14%
--
$ 5.47M
33
Iron Fish
Iron Fish
IRON
$ 0.07822
-0.09%
-0.83%
-5.49%
--
$ 695.87K
34
SAL
SAL
SAL
$ 0.00556
0.00%
-0.93%
+5.33%
--
$ 249.36K
35
Midnight
Midnight
NIGHT
$ 0.01707
-0.23%
-1.04%
-0.93%
--
$ 3.65M
36
Confidential Layer
Confidential Layer
CLONE
$ 0.005368
-0.26%
+0.68%
+0.32%
--
$ 6.07M
37
RYO Token
RYO Token
RYO
$ 3.84
-0.05%
+0.10%
-1.53%
--
$ 9.61K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Privacy Blockchain tokens and why are they popular?
Privacy Blockchain tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 37 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $5.41B.
What is the best-performing Privacy Blockchain token right now?
Among Privacy Blockchain tokens tracked on MEXC, CCD has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 4.31% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Privacy Blockchain tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 37 Privacy Blockchain tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Privacy Blockchain tokens include CC, BDX, H. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Privacy Blockchain category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Privacy Blockchain tokens is approximately $5.41B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Privacy Blockchain sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.