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Top Prediction Markets Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Prediction Markets sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Predictions
Predictions
PRDT
$ 1.07
+0.47%
0.00%
-0.09%
$ 25.69M
$ 29.10K
2
Spacecoin
Spacecoin
SPACE
$ 0.004668
-0.36%
-3.78%
-11.65%
$ 24.55M
$ 15.92M
3
Overtime
Overtime
OVER
$ 0.212401
+0.06%
+0.01%
+17.36%
$ 11.72M
$ 14.39K
4
Opinion
Opinion
OPN
$ 0.06159
-2.01%
+11.62%
+18.08%
$ 10.37M
$ 1.72M
5
Aura
Aura
AURASOL
$ 0.009994
-0.03%
-1.28%
+3.55%
$ 9.65M
$ 6.24M
6
Limitless
Limitless
LMTS
$ 0.06152
+0.18%
-2.06%
-0.36%
$ 8.06M
$ 907.07K
7
Kleros
Kleros
PNK
$ 0.0082409
+0.31%
+0.00%
-0.84%
$ 7.54M
$ 16.76K
8
Drift Protocol
Drift Protocol
DRIFT
$ 0.01193
-0.42%
+1.29%
+4.91%
$ 7.19M
$ 4.71M
9
Sport.Fun
Sport.Fun
FUN
$ 0.02417
+0.46%
+7.76%
+14.44%
$ 4.27M
$ 4.31M
10
Hey Anon
Hey Anon
ANON
$ 0.2959
+1.28%
+8.10%
+4.73%
$ 4.05M
$ 251.47K
11
BETTER
BETTER
BETTER
$ 0.00200391
0.00%
--
-6.39%
$ 1.32M
$ 969.80
12
Empyreal
Empyreal
EMP
$ 3.37
+0.30%
+0.01%
-3.99%
$ 1.01M
$ 144.46
13
Divergence Protocol
Divergence Protocol
DIVER
$ 0.00113118
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 746.58K
$ 42.38K
14
HILO
HILO
HILO
$ 0.00463798
+0.34%
-0.00%
+0.78%
$ 558.29K
$ 743.15
15
PlotX
PlotX
PLOT
$ 0.0030314
+0.56%
0.00%
+0.76%
$ 316.01K
$ 10.03
16
XRADERS
XRADERS
XR
$ 0.004263
0.00%
-0.33%
-2.47%
$ 283.82K
$ 4.20M
17
Bodega
Bodega
BODEGA
$ 0.01282178
+0.07%
-0.04%
-10.89%
$ 262.85K
$ 138.25
18
Polkamarkets
Polkamarkets
POLK
$ 0.00234673
+0.60%
+0.00%
+8.60%
$ 234.61K
$ 675.60
19
Sports Bet
Sports Bet
SBET
$ 0.00018909
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 171.31K
$ 5.91K
20
MasterBOT
MasterBOT
$BOT
$ 0.00016825
+0.41%
-0.00%
-3.81%
$ 168.21K
$ 298.15
21
BLOXWAP
BLOXWAP
BLOXWAP
$ 0.00015531
+0.28%
+0.24%
+12.35%
$ 151.46K
$ 13.05K
22
Azuro
Azuro
AZUR
$ 0.0003768
-2.88%
-3.25%
-46.91%
$ 76.52K
$ 8.14M
23
HYPERSTITIONS
HYPERSTITIONS
HST
$ 0.00015031
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 64.62K
$ 122.73
24
PNP Exchange
PNP Exchange
PNP
$ 5.081E-5
0.00%
-1.40%
-14.76%
$ 50.81K
--
25
Triadmarkets
Triadmarkets
TRIAD
$ 9.878E-5
-0.02%
+1.50%
-5.96%
$ 43.84K
--
26
Finance Vote
Finance Vote
FVT
$ 0.00015642
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 41.79K
$ 252.83
27
Hunch
Hunch
HUNCH
$ 4.05494E-7
-0.11%
-7.60%
-9.24%
$ 40.55K
--
28
Pubhouse
Pubhouse
PUB
$ 3.391E-5
+7.07%
+17.60%
+78.29%
$ 33.91K
--
29
Pubhouse Dominance Index
Pubhouse Dominance Index
PUB
$ 2.443E-5
0.00%
-1.30%
-1.49%
$ 23.80K
--
30
fries
fries
FRIES
$ 2.33533E-7
0.00%
+2.50%
0.00%
$ 23.35K
--
31
XYRO
XYRO
XYRO
$ 2.533E-5
+4.54%
-3.30%
-49.19%
$ 14.73K
--
32
OracleBNB
OracleBNB
ORACLE
$ 1.28E-5
0.00%
+1.20%
+1.03%
$ 12.80K
--
33
Pollo
Pollo
POLLO
$ 9.82E-6
0.00%
+2.90%
+3.70%
$ 9.82K
--
34
BNBet
BNBet
BNBET
$ 9.68E-6
0.00%
+0.20%
-3.01%
$ 9.68K
--
35
Dexsport
Dexsport
DESU
$ 0.013983
+0.24%
+1.71%
+0.71%
--
$ 1.18M
36
Cap
Cap
CAP
$ 0.06913
+0.07%
+6.02%
+20.11%
--
$ 3.53M
37
Rain Protocol
Rain Protocol
RAIN
$ 0.0131107
0.00%
-0.30%
+1.04%
--
$ 201.30M
38
Capinfra
Capinfra
CAPINFRA
$ 0.09439
-0.04%
-0.17%
-0.55%
--
$ 529.00K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Prediction Markets tokens and why are they popular?
Prediction Markets tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 38 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $118.78M.
What is the best-performing Prediction Markets token right now?
Among Prediction Markets tokens tracked on MEXC, PUB has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 17.60% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Prediction Markets tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 38 Prediction Markets tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Prediction Markets tokens include PRDT, SPACE, OVER. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Prediction Markets category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Prediction Markets tokens is approximately $118.78M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Prediction Markets sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.