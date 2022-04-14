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Top Prediction Market Tools Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Prediction Market Tools sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
UnifAI
UnifAI
UAI
$ 0.2684
+0.64%
+1.84%
+5.02%
$ 63.55M
$ 399.04K
2
Based
Based
BASED
$ 0.07765
-0.48%
-1.69%
+3.94%
$ 18.15M
$ 2.06M
3
Hey Anon
Hey Anon
ANON
$ 0.2959
+1.28%
+8.10%
+4.73%
$ 4.05M
$ 251.47K
4
Polycule
Polycule
PCULE
$ 0.0007912
+0.81%
-0.12%
-0.74%
$ 791.20K
$ 18.00K
5
Polymtrade
Polymtrade
PM
$ 0.00022545
+0.54%
-0.02%
-7.09%
$ 181.42K
$ 8.27K
6
Polyfactual
Polyfactual
POLYFACTS
$ 0.00011435
-0.50%
+0.06%
-15.00%
$ 114.40K
$ 1.44K
7
okbet
okbet
OK
$ 6.325E-5
-0.25%
+1.00%
+1.49%
$ 63.24K
--
8
machineODDS
machineODDS
MODDS
$ 2.1775E-7
0.00%
-0.80%
-2.38%
$ 21.78K
--
9
Predi by Virtuals
Predi by Virtuals
PREDI
$ 2.343E-5
-0.30%
+1.40%
-2.05%
$ 9.96K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Prediction Market Tools tokens and why are they popular?
Prediction Market Tools tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 9 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $86.94M.
What is the best-performing Prediction Market Tools token right now?
Among Prediction Market Tools tokens tracked on MEXC, ANON has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 8.10% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Prediction Market Tools tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 9 Prediction Market Tools tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Prediction Market Tools tokens include UAI, BASED, ANON. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Prediction Market Tools category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Prediction Market Tools tokens is approximately $86.94M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Prediction Market Tools sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.