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Top Poolz Finance Launchpad Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Poolz Finance Launchpad sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
ChainGPT
ChainGPT
CGPT
$ 0,019471
-0,30%
-1,69%
-4,48%
$ 18,11M
$ 3,32M
2
IX Swap
IX Swap
IXS
$ 0,0552
0,00%
+1,48%
-6,14%
$ 9,90M
$ 1,13M
3
Soil
Soil
SOIL
$ 0,09229
+0,11%
+0,29%
-5,02%
$ 6,42M
$ 334,37K
4
RocketX exchange
RocketX exchange
RVF
$ 0,01953
0,00%
+0,57%
-0,87%
$ 1,59M
$ 343,47K
5
HyperGPT
HyperGPT
HGPT
$ 0,0011369
-0,02%
+0,60%
-3,61%
$ 1,05M
$ 95,34M
6
ORBOFI
ORBOFI
OBI
$ 0,0001603
0,00%
-6,48%
-14,28%
$ 229,86K
$ 19,73M
7
Port3 Network
Port3 Network
PORT3
$ 0,00064793
+0,43%
+0,02%
-2,47%
$ 177,38K
$ 1,10K
8
PLAYZAP
PLAYZAP
PZP
$ 0,001153
+4,54%
+10,12%
-13,73%
$ 130,73K
$ 31,99M
9
Medieval Empires
Medieval Empires
MEE
$ 0,0001878
+0,27%
-1,72%
-2,18%
$ 105,23K
$ 70,33M
10
web3war
web3war
FPS
$ 0,00063828
-1,41%
-0,04%
-11,31%
$ 95,74K
$ 442,55
11
DexCheck AI
DexCheck AI
DCK
$ 9,448E-5
+0,24%
-2,80%
-17,51%
$ 86,53K
--
12
Carbon Browser
Carbon Browser
CSIX
$ 9,238E-5
0,00%
+5,60%
0,00%
$ 83,69K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Poolz Finance Launchpad tokens and why are they popular?
Poolz Finance Launchpad tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 12 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $37.98M.
What is the best-performing Poolz Finance Launchpad token right now?
Among Poolz Finance Launchpad tokens tracked on MEXC, PZP has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 10.12% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Poolz Finance Launchpad tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 12 Poolz Finance Launchpad tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Poolz Finance Launchpad tokens include CGPT, IXS, SOIL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Poolz Finance Launchpad category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Poolz Finance Launchpad tokens is approximately $37.98M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Poolz Finance Launchpad sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.