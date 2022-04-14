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Top Pools Launchpad Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Pools Launchpad sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0.000002594
-0.23%
-1.16%
-8.40%
$ 1.06B
$ 34.85B
2
Goatseus Maximus
Goatseus Maximus
GOAT
$ 0.01265
+0.08%
-2.02%
-8.82%
$ 12.61M
$ 4.42M
3
ChowdLaunch
ChowdLaunch
CHWDR
$ 0.00011621
+0.17%
-0.09%
-17.78%
$ 114.39K
$ 3.91K
4
Possum
Possum
POSM
$ 9.668E-5
-0.14%
-34.70%
-66.45%
$ 96.63K
--
5
froglet
froglet
FROGLET
$ 8.802E-5
-0.15%
-5.00%
-25.46%
$ 87.97K
--
6
Unicorn Pegasus
Unicorn Pegasus
UNIPEG
$ 5.695E-5
-9.27%
-47.00%
-71.07%
$ 56.92K
--
7
RHPS
RHPS
RHPS
$ 5.384E-5
-0.15%
-0.20%
-1.70%
$ 53.81K
--
8
skrimp
skrimp
SKRMP
$ 5.293E-5
-0.15%
-2.20%
-5.45%
$ 52.88K
--
9
divinely protected
divinely protected
222
$ 5.228E-5
-1.34%
-10.20%
-75.19%
$ 52.26K
--
10
Unifrog
Unifrog
UNIFROG
$ 5.098E-5
-0.35%
-13.40%
+2.45%
$ 50.96K
--
11
ABE
ABE
ABE
$ 3.99E-5
+0.23%
-44.90%
-1.34%
$ 39.88K
--
12
Stonkfrog
Stonkfrog
STNK
$ 2.217E-5
0.00%
+0.10%
-0.54%
$ 22.17K
--
13
LONGBOW
LONGBOW
BOW
$ 1.992E-5
-0.15%
-0.20%
-7.39%
$ 19.91K
--
14
THE LEAK
THE LEAK
LEAK
$ 1.896E-5
-0.16%
-19.20%
-29.93%
$ 18.95K
--
15
inu
inu
INU
$ 1.891E-5
-1.97%
-44.90%
-11.35%
$ 18.90K
--
16
PIGI COIN
PIGI COIN
PIGI
$ 1.88E-5
-0.32%
-15.20%
+7.18%
$ 18.79K
--
17
Toucan
Toucan
TCAN
$ 1.545E-5
-0.13%
-3.40%
-36.99%
$ 15.44K
--
18
Trash
Trash
TRASH
$ 1.084E-5
-1.00%
-12.60%
-35.05%
$ 10.83K
--
19
CAPTAIN ROBINHOOD
CAPTAIN ROBINHOOD
VLAD
$ 1.023E-5
0.00%
-1.10%
-28.26%
$ 10.23K
--
20
Trade Pools
Trade Pools
POOLS
$ 9.26E-6
-0.11%
-5.70%
-35.20%
$ 9.26K
--
21
frong
frong
FRONG
$ 0.002993
-6.39%
-30.84%
-27.55%
--
$ 35.72M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Pools Launchpad tokens and why are they popular?
Pools Launchpad tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 21 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.07B.
What is the best-performing Pools Launchpad token right now?
Among Pools Launchpad tokens tracked on MEXC, STNK has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.10% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Pools Launchpad tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 21 Pools Launchpad tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Pools Launchpad tokens include PEPE, GOAT, CHWDR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Pools Launchpad category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Pools Launchpad tokens is approximately $1.07B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Pools Launchpad sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.