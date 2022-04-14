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Top Pons Launchpad Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Pons Launchpad sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
YOLO
YOLO
YOLO
$ 0.00294183
+0.85%
-0.13%
-31.68%
$ 2.93M
$ 265.93K
2
wire bot
wire bot
WIRE
$ 0.00085658
+5.88%
+0.26%
-48.91%
$ 838.17K
$ 229.72K
3
NASDANQ
NASDANQ
NASDANQ
$ 0.00034128
-0.97%
+0.22%
-56.48%
$ 341.28K
$ 229.61K
4
Bull
Bull
BULL
$ 0.000134
-0.15%
-4.42%
+8.68%
$ 133.99K
$ 387.48M
5
Imagine
Imagine
IMAGINE
$ 0.00011239
+0.29%
-0.33%
+61.13%
$ 112.39K
$ 24.82K
6
Dice Protocol
Dice Protocol
DICE
$ 7.33E-5
-0.15%
-12.50%
-53.44%
$ 71.36K
--
7
daHood
daHood
DAHOOD
$ 5.989E-5
-2.00%
-11.40%
-14.19%
$ 48.81K
--
8
Hooja
Hooja
HOOJA
$ 2.776E-5
-0.39%
+1.90%
-56.41%
$ 27.31K
--
9
Market Cat
Market Cat
MARKETCAT
$ 1.801E-5
-1.64%
-21.20%
-33.35%
$ 18.01K
--
10
Pons
Pons
PONS
$ 0.028013
-1.29%
-8.72%
-38.28%
--
$ 5.63M
11
Thinking Cat
Thinking Cat
HMM
$ 0.00707
+5.06%
-25.22%
-63.90%
--
$ 11.62M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Pons Launchpad tokens and why are they popular?
Pons Launchpad tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 11 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $4.52M.
What is the best-performing Pons Launchpad token right now?
Among Pons Launchpad tokens tracked on MEXC, HOOJA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.90% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Pons Launchpad tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 11 Pons Launchpad tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Pons Launchpad tokens include YOLO, WIRE, NASDANQ. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Pons Launchpad category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Pons Launchpad tokens is approximately $4.52M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Pons Launchpad sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.