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Top Polygon Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Polygon Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 1,914.53
+0.24%
-0.28%
+0.48%
$ 229.68B
$ 70.05K
2
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00075
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.81M
3
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,773.46
+0.40%
+0.56%
+1.39%
$ 7.51B
$ 1.27
4
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.509
-0.10%
-0.98%
+7.28%
$ 6.20B
$ 36.09K
5
Aave v3 WETH
Aave v3 WETH
AWETH
$ 1,898.16
+0.12%
-0.00%
+0.24%
$ 4.58B
--
6
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 0.99907
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 4.06B
$ 76.86M
7
PayPal USD
PayPal USD
PYUSD
$ 0.999762
+0.01%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.76B
$ 98.20M
8
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BUIDL
$ 1.0
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.76B
--
9
Avalanche
Avalanche
AVAX
$ 6.37
+0.41%
+0.49%
-0.59%
$ 2.75B
$ 47.15K
10
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 3.278
-0.18%
-0.49%
-6.32%
$ 2.04B
$ 64.58K
11
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 89.45
+0.43%
+1.30%
+0.08%
$ 1.38B
$ 1.88K
12
Polygon Ecosystem
Polygon Ecosystem
POL
$ 0.08153
+0.85%
+5.28%
+10.47%
$ 874.23M
$ 2.75M
13
Rocket Pool ETH
Rocket Pool ETH
RETH
$ 2,228.57
+0.63%
+0.01%
+0.78%
$ 713.84M
$ 727.09K
14
TrueUSD
TrueUSD
TUSD
$ 0.9987
0.00%
-0.04%
+0.18%
$ 493.82M
$ 5.59K
15
Nexo
Nexo
NEXO
$ 0.7107
+0.31%
-0.59%
-1.59%
$ 455.99M
$ 101.04K
16
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 64,628
+0.91%
+0.02%
+2.10%
$ 420.42M
$ 7.35K
17
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.2416
-1.04%
-2.50%
-12.38%
$ 360.83M
$ 1.88M
18
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
CBETH
$ 2,161.56
+0.33%
0.00%
+0.50%
$ 359.72M
$ 8.58M
19
OFFICIAL TRUMP
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP
$ 1.4
-0.21%
-0.07%
-4.23%
$ 333.33M
$ 653.77K
20
tBTC
tBTC
TBTC
$ 64,806
+1.04%
+0.02%
+2.18%
$ 291.57M
$ 1.97M
21
LayerZero
LayerZero
ZRO
$ 0.7859
+0.43%
+1.21%
-5.10%
$ 270.07M
$ 331.72K
22
Terra Classic
Terra Classic
LUNC
$ 0.00004718
+0.51%
-1.93%
-5.54%
$ 258.58M
$ 1.81B
23
Lido DAO
Lido DAO
LDO
$ 0.3044
+0.37%
-0.53%
+3.70%
$ 254.87M
$ 334.26K
24
crvUSD
crvUSD
CRVUSD
$ 0.999765
+0.06%
+0.00%
-0.01%
$ 215.99M
$ 10.17M
25
AUSD
AUSD
AUSD
$ 0.999328
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 210.30M
$ 3.99M
26
Bonk
Bonk
BONK
$ 0.000002325
+0.17%
-0.17%
+3.66%
$ 204.15M
$ 163.87B
27
APE and PEPE
APE and PEPE
APEPE
$ 0.0000009329
+0.50%
-0.15%
+0.67%
$ 195.07M
$ 194.68B
28
Compound
Compound
COMP
$ 17.36
+0.17%
+5.05%
+8.03%
$ 174.90M
$ 4.44K
29
Polymarket USD
Polymarket USD
PUSD
$ 0.999466
-0.01%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 174.15M
$ 23.10K
30
Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund
Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund
SAFO
$ 1.018
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 146.25M
--
31
Graph Token
Graph Token
GRT
$ 0.01328
+0.08%
-1.19%
-4.60%
$ 143.90M
$ 5.28M
32
Telcoin
Telcoin
TEL
$ 0.001435
+0.21%
+0.14%
-9.84%
$ 135.56M
$ 88.28M
33
Decentraland
Decentraland
MANA
$ 0.06367
+0.33%
-0.24%
-2.64%
$ 126.09M
$ 928.15K
34
Genius
Genius
GENIUS
$ 0.37029
+0.32%
-0.49%
-3.97%
$ 124.36M
$ 166.31K
35
ApeCoin
ApeCoin
APE
$ 0.1242
-0.40%
-1.27%
-1.74%
$ 124.00M
$ 835.55K
36
Tether Gold Tokens
Tether Gold Tokens
XAUT0
$ 4,382.98
+0.11%
-0.00%
-0.30%
$ 119.83M
$ 8.59M
37
Frax Ether
Frax Ether
FRXETH
$ 1,893.56
+0.05%
+0.00%
-0.02%
$ 117.47M
$ 129.36K
38
$ 0.03905
-0.13%
-1.12%
-0.74%
$ 114.42M
$ 1.78M
39
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 112.61M
$ 3.17M
40
RealLink
RealLink
REAL
$ 0.07499
+0.47%
+0.28%
+1.63%
$ 102.53M
$ 3.06M
41
Stargate Finance
Stargate Finance
STG
$ 0.1468
-0.27%
+1.82%
+7.16%
$ 95.97M
$ 376.08K
42
Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund
Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund
ACRED
$ 1,106.91
-0.21%
-0.00%
+0.21%
$ 95.17M
--
43
GEODNET
GEODNET
GEOD
$ 0.2123
+0.43%
+8.32%
+12.51%
$ 93.86M
$ 502.46K
44
Instadapp
Instadapp
FLUID
$ 1.1512
0.00%
-4.48%
-0.38%
$ 89.94M
$ 117.70
45
BAT
BAT
BAT
$ 0.05926
-0.27%
+0.70%
-4.02%
$ 88.82M
$ 978.94K
46
Staked Frax Ether
Staked Frax Ether
SFRXETH
$ 2,209.8
+0.30%
0.00%
+0.27%
$ 82.23M
$ 498.81
47
Matrixdock Gold
Matrixdock Gold
XAUM
$ 4,385.6
-0.02%
-0.00%
-0.71%
$ 71.62M
$ 322.27K
48
STAU
STAU
STAU
$ 0.00714325
+0.78%
+0.05%
+10.85%
$ 71.40M
$ 424.29K
49
YearnFinance
YearnFinance
YFI
$ 1,936.9
-0.23%
-1.24%
-1.41%
$ 68.81M
$ 32.94
50
Escoin
Escoin
ELG
$ 0.29838
+0.01%
+0.07%
+3.85%
$ 66.51M
$ 182.06K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Polygon Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Polygon Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 527 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $349.69B.
What is the best-performing Polygon Ecosystem token right now?
Among Polygon Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, LUCHOW has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 174.30% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Polygon Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 527 Polygon Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Polygon Ecosystem tokens include ETH, USDC, WBTC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Polygon Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Polygon Ecosystem tokens is approximately $349.69B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Polygon Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.