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Top PolitiFi Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the PolitiFi sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0.07021
+0.16%
-0.70%
-1.26%
$ 11.93B
$ 55.17M
2
OFFICIAL TRUMP
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP
$ 1.4
-0.21%
-0.07%
-4.23%
$ 333.33M
$ 653.77K
3
Melania Meme
Melania Meme
MELANIA
$ 0.07019
-0.04%
-0.26%
-4.31%
$ 69.76M
$ 869.38K
4
ConstitutionDAO
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE
$ 0.007706
+0.14%
+8.27%
-5.31%
$ 39.40M
$ 15.44M
5
Dogelon Mars
Dogelon Mars
ELON
$ 0.00000002691
+0.07%
+0.49%
-0.26%
$ 26.71M
$ 2.95T
6
CORN
CORN
CORN
$ 0.02549
+0.51%
+0.16%
+0.47%
$ 13.40M
$ 6.30M
7
FIGHT
FIGHT
FIGHT
$ 0.003438
+0.32%
-11.45%
-13.91%
$ 7.07M
$ 30.03M
8
Kekius Maximus
Kekius Maximus
KEKIUS
$ 0.00615
+1.11%
-0.26%
+37.41%
$ 6.19M
$ 12.81M
9
MARBLEX
MARBLEX
MBX
$ 0.0205
+0.05%
-0.97%
-8.56%
$ 5.70M
$ 2.75M
10
Star Atlas
Star Atlas
ATLAS
$ 0.000122
-0.81%
+1.67%
0.00%
$ 3.03M
$ 8.56M
11
Burnie Senders
Burnie Senders
BURNIE
$ 0.00147341
+2.96%
+0.07%
-2.23%
$ 1.43M
$ 433.43K
12
MAGA
MAGA
MAGATRUMP
$ 0.0251
+0.08%
-0.32%
+0.08%
$ 1.11M
$ 2.15M
13
Jeo Boden
Jeo Boden
BODEN
$ 0.00109663
-1.76%
-0.03%
-4.02%
$ 757.03K
$ 15.27K
14
MAGA Hat
MAGA Hat
MAGA
$ 1.35E-6
-0.74%
-1.20%
-0.74%
$ 559.30K
--
15
Patriot
Patriot
PATRIOT
$ 4.001E-5
-0.15%
-0.30%
-6.80%
$ 399.88K
--
16
Strategic Bitcoin Reserve
Strategic Bitcoin Reserve
SBR
$ 0.01837565
+0.01%
-0.00%
+5.89%
$ 386.65K
$ 392.02K
17
Strategic Super Reserve
Strategic Super Reserve
SSR
$ 0.00037384
+0.65%
+0.01%
-1.13%
$ 373.84K
$ 135.37
18
Doland Tremp
Doland Tremp
TREMP
$ 0.00307767
+0.47%
+0.01%
+1.28%
$ 307.62K
$ 538.58
19
TrumpCoin
TrumpCoin
DJT
$ 2.493E-5
0.00%
+2.80%
+1.67%
$ 249.28K
--
20
FAFO
FAFO
FAFO
$ 0.00022976
+0.48%
+0.05%
+6.59%
$ 229.62K
$ 1.23K
21
Pepe Trump
Pepe Trump
PTRUMP
$ 0.0002073
+0.54%
+0.02%
+1.28%
$ 205.85K
$ 25.08
22
Restore The Republic
Restore The Republic
RTR
$ 0.00019774
+0.59%
+0.02%
+0.14%
$ 197.74K
$ 49.50
23
Elon Trump Fart
Elon Trump Fart
ETF500
$ 0.00018518
+0.47%
+0.02%
+7.44%
$ 185.15K
$ 400.80
24
Kamala Horris
Kamala Horris
KAMA
$ 0.00016756
+0.35%
-0.05%
-4.68%
$ 166.82K
$ 2.55K
25
Bull
Bull
BULL
$ 0.000134
-0.15%
-4.42%
+8.68%
$ 133.99K
$ 387.48M
26
Super Trump
Super Trump
STRUMP
$ 5.513E-5
-0.14%
-0.80%
-1.43%
$ 128.91K
--
27
DogeFather
DogeFather
THE DOGEFATHER
$ 0.00010899
+0.39%
--
-14.62%
$ 108.99K
$ 127.83
28
SUITRUMP
SUITRUMP
SUITRUMP
$ 9.44E-6
0.00%
-3.50%
-4.93%
$ 88.52K
--
29
tooker kurlson
tooker kurlson
TOOKER
$ 8.621E-5
-0.19%
-3.30%
-23.63%
$ 83.69K
--
30
Mini Donald
Mini Donald
BARRON
$ 7.722E-5
-0.14%
+2.20%
+0.74%
$ 77.18K
--
31
MAGA Coin ETH
MAGA Coin ETH
MAGA
$ 6.939E-5
0.00%
-1.20%
0.00%
$ 69.39K
--
32
Dark MAGA
Dark MAGA
DMAGA
$ 5.781E-5
-0.17%
+0.90%
-1.85%
$ 57.80K
--
33
Trumpius Maximus
Trumpius Maximus
TRUMPIUS
$ 0.00084454
0.00%
--
-0.38%
$ 39.69K
$ 7.43
34
Trump Derangement Syndrome
Trump Derangement Syndrome
TDS
$ 3.33E-5
-0.18%
+0.90%
-10.56%
$ 33.29K
--
35
Doge Caucus
Doge Caucus
DOGECAUCUS
$ 0.03097548
+0.39%
--
-0.80%
$ 30.98K
$ 66.67
36
MAGAIBA
MAGAIBA
MAGAIBA
$ 2.893E-5
0.00%
+3.20%
+3.10%
$ 28.93K
--
37
MAGA PEPE
MAGA PEPE
MAGAPEPE
$ 6.78208E-13
-0.18%
-0.90%
+1.02%
$ 28.53K
--
38
Elawn Moosk
Elawn Moosk
MOOSK
$ 2.807E-5
-0.35%
+3.10%
+1.01%
$ 28.08K
--
39
FreeTrump
FreeTrump
$TRUMP
$ 0.00026297
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 26.30K
$ 19.51
40
Gabin Noosum
Gabin Noosum
NOOSUM
$ 3.243E-5
-0.15%
+0.50%
+22.56%
$ 25.93K
--
41
MAGA VP
MAGA VP
MVP
$ 0.0005125
0.00%
--
-3.13%
$ 23.26K
$ 46.97
42
Hunter Boden
Hunter Boden
HUNTBODEN
$ 2.301E-5
-0.04%
+0.30%
-5.89%
$ 23.01K
--
43
Noooomeme
Noooomeme
NOOOO
$ 2.021E-5
0.00%
+0.10%
0.00%
$ 20.16K
--
44
MAGA SHIBA
MAGA SHIBA
MAGASHIB
$ 4.20382E-13
0.00%
+0.20%
-2.94%
$ 17.69K
--
45
MILEI Token
MILEI Token
MILEI
$ 0.00172838
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 17.28K
$ 15.13
46
Magaverse
Magaverse
MVRS
$ 1.638E-5
0.00%
-0.40%
+16.42%
$ 16.37K
--
47
MAGA DOGE
MAGA DOGE
MAGADOGE
$ 3.61712E-13
0.00%
+1.20%
-0.85%
$ 15.22K
--
48
Dogius Maximus
Dogius Maximus
DOGIUS
$ 1.465E-5
-0.14%
+0.30%
+0.14%
$ 14.64K
--
49
THE EAR STAYS ON
THE EAR STAYS ON
EAR
$ 1.475E-5
0.00%
+0.80%
-0.61%
$ 14.61K
--
50
Joeing737
Joeing737
JEOING737
$ 1.341E-5
0.00%
+0.40%
+0.60%
$ 13.41K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are PolitiFi tokens and why are they popular?
PolitiFi tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 60 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $12.44B.
What is the best-performing PolitiFi token right now?
Among PolitiFi tokens tracked on MEXC, PEOPLE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 8.27% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many PolitiFi tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 60 PolitiFi tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular PolitiFi tokens include DOGE, TRUMP, MELANIA. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the PolitiFi category?
The combined market capitalisation of all PolitiFi tokens is approximately $12.44B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the PolitiFi sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.